Amicus Therapeutics: Looking A Few Years Ahead

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) has significantly transformed over the last few years. From a company with an uncertain regulatory status of its lead product (Galafold) and a young and not too diversified pipeline to a company with substantial evidence of strong commercial capabilities and a significantly expanded pipeline. Yes, there were setbacks along the way, but the changes to the thesis were (very) net positive. Amicus is one of the typical biopharma stocks I want to own:

One with a capable and bold management team (their achievements and qualities are summarized in the points below). They make mistakes (all of us do), but I have a high degree of confidence in the management team, which is often a very important part of the investment thesis.

One with strong clinical capabilities, as evidenced by Galafold reaching the market, and by successful phase 1/2 results of AT-GAA and the product’s advancement to the phase 3 trial.

One with strong commercial capabilities, as evidenced by Galafold’s strong commercial uptake in Europe and initial success in the U.S. and Japan.

One with a diversified and growing pipeline. The company successfully developed and brought Galafold to market, it is on its way to do so with AT-GAA, and has significantly expanded its pipeline with 14 gene therapy programs in 2018. This pipeline is likely to expand further in the following years.

One capable of raising substantial amounts of cash from multiple sources (equity, debt, convertible instruments) and using the cash for all of the above – pipeline advancement and expansion and successful commercialization of Galafold and potential future commercial assets.

One able to get past significant setbacks – such as the initial FDA rejection for the company’s NDA submission for accelerated approval of Galafold in 2016, phase 3 failure of Zorblisa in 2017 and the rejection of U.S./EU regulators to submit for accelerated/conditional approval of AT-GAA for Pompe disease in 2018.

In this article, I share thoughts about what could and should happen in 2019 and in the following years.

The company believes Galafold sales can reach $500 million in 2023 and $1 billion in 2028, how realistic is that?

CEO Crowley presented at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in early January and stated expectations for Galafold sales to hit $500 million in 2023 and $1 billion in 2028. I always considered $500 million a realistic target for Galafold, but $1 billion may seem too far-fetched based on the size of the Fabry market and the fact Galafold is suitable for between 35% and 50% of the total patient population. At least that’s the current market, so let’s see how Galafold can get to $1 billion by 2028.

The current worldwide patient population is approximately 10,000 patients, which translates to 3,500 to 5,000 patients who can take Galafold. Amicus actually pegs the current market to 3,800 at the low end and 5,500 at the high end. By 2028, the company expects the addressable market to grow to 4,200 to 6,000 with the current growth in diagnosis rates. Diagnosis rates could actually accelerate driven by the broad adoption of newborn screening.

Source: Amicus Presentation

By 2028, I estimate the average annual price per patient to be at least $300,000 (it’s close to $300K even today given the higher prices in Japan and the United States), which translates to an addressable market of $1.15 billion to $1.65 billion today and $1.3-1.8 billion in 2028. So, the company believes it can capture 30-45% of the addressable market by 2023 and 55% to 85% of the expanded market in 2028.

I have no issue with three of these four market penetration estimates – 30-45% of the 2023 market is very achievable and so is 55% of the 2028 market (the high end of the addressable market estimate range). Based on the company’s success to date, I would not be surprised if Galafold actually grows to $1 billion by 2028. What is the basis for that? Two things:

1. The company has captured 70%+ of the switch market in Germany less than three years into the launch and it is showing the sustainability of these market share gains with adherence and compliance rates above 90%. Galafold’s estimated market share in the EU5 countries has already reached 53%. To be clear, this is market share, not market penetration – not all diagnosed patients are being treated with Galafold or ERT.

Source: Amicus presentation

2. A very strong start in the U.S. with 149 prescriptions and more than 100 patients on Galafold in the first five months in the U.S. The slide below actually shows the uptake in the U.S. is faster than in Germany because the company used the German launch to project the growth in the U.S. (adjusted for the size of each market).

Source: Amicus Presentation

The $160-180 million net sales guidance for 2019 also implies strong growth and Galafold getting to approximately one-third of the targeted $500 million in 2023. Based on Galafold’s net sales in Q4 ($32 million, or $128 million annualized), I believe the company’s estimate range is conservative and that Galafold sales will be at least at the high end of the estimate range, and possibly above it. After all, the impact of the U.S. launch on Q4 sales was moderate due to the 60-day lag from a prescription being written to being filled.

I expect rapid growth to continue in 2020 as the company picks the low hanging fruit (ERT-switch patients) and through continued expansion to less significant international markets. After that, the growth should moderate as the company increases its focus on diagnosed but untreated patients and on the continued flow of newly diagnosed patients with amenable mutations. My 2023 estimate range for Galafold remains $500-700 million.

What could jeopardize the company's and my own projections? Gene therapy seems like the only and likely viable competitor in the 2020s. But I’ve been saying for a while now that the potential disruption of gene therapy in most areas is vastly overstated:

1. We are at least a few years away from any Fabry disease gene therapy reaching the market.

2. I firmly believe that uptake of gene therapies will be far from a hockey stick type and that it will be much slower than most investors expect – both those investing in gene therapy or gene editing companies (I have invested too, and still have such expectations) and those fearing from gene therapies as competition.

3. One of the reasons uptake is likely to be slower than most may expect is that there are and will be more than a few gene therapies in development and there are serious doubts about the durability of such treatments. The only way to demonstrate durability is to show it over time, and that’s a process that will last for years and even after gene therapies make it to market, showing durability is needed to justify higher price tags compared to chronic treatments.

4. Since more than a few therapies are in development and since there are and will be doubts about the durability of effect of gene therapies, physicians and patients are unlikely to rush and try the first thing that comes to market. I would be cautious about that and, since there are available treatment options for Fabry disease, such as Galafold and ERT, a wait-and-see approach is a route many physicians and patients may take.

5. Not all patients can take gene therapies (at least the first generation) due to the viral vector immunogenicity or the pre-existing immunity to vectors that deliver gene therapy.

6. In the end, gene therapies may not prove as durable and with no prospects for re-dosing (at least for the first generation), patients may need to go back to chronic therapies, such as Galafold or ERT.

And finally, Amicus itself may be the company that impacts Galafold’s peak sales potential with its own gene therapy, which may enter the clinic as soon as 2020. But that would be a good thing since Galafold would be much closer to the end of its patent life by the time Amicus’ gene therapy comes to market and starts to generate sales.

With the difficulties gene therapies are likely to face in the next 5-10 years, I believe Galafold will have a long growth runway and that it can do at least $500 million and up to $700 million in peak sales, and it seems that I may revise this range higher if the company continues to execute as well as it did since the EU launch in 2016.

Amicus continues to see AT-GAA as its “crown jewel,” and expects peak sales in the $1 billion to $2 billion range

I did praise the management team at the beginning of the article, but they are clearly not perfect. I think they were far more bullish then they should have been last year when talking about AT-GAA’s accelerated/conditional approval prospects. That’s probably one of the reasons the stock pulled back more than it should in the last six months (along with the vicious biotech and market selloff). They’ve done the same thing when trying to get accelerated approval for Galafold in the U.S. the first time (similar to AT-GAA, the initial efforts failed).

It appears they learned a lesson or at least remembered what happened the last time with Galafold. So, while I believe the accelerated/conditional approval efforts aren’t completely dead, management decided not to communicate anything on these efforts anymore – as far as they (and us investors) are concerned, the company is waiting for the completion of the phase 3 trial to get AT-GAA to market. And precious time is lost anyway – the time spread between getting AT-GAA to market through accelerated and full approval has narrowed considerably since Amicus already lost an entire year and if the company submits later in 2019, AT-GAA will get approved in 2020, and phase 3 results are likely coming in late 2020 with the approval coming in 2021 if all goes as planned. So, while it would be nice to get AT-GAA approved in the U.S. and/or Europe as soon as possible, it may not make a major difference.

However, if the company gets the green light from the FDA and/or EMA to file based on phase 2 results and the natural history study the company is also conducting, it should act as a catalyst for the stock in 2019. The benefits of accelerated approval are clear – AT-GAA will come to market approximately 12-18 months sooner and will start generating sales sooner and would accelerate Amicus’ path to cash-flow positive status.

The company continues to believe AT-GAA is the company’s “crown jewel” and that it can generate $1 billion to $2 billion in peak sales in the late 2020s. These sales numbers should be achieved by clear superiority over Myozyme/Lumizyme, the only available treatment for Pompe disease. The phase 1/2 results completely support that, as demonstrated by robust benefits once patients switch from Lumizyme to AT-GAA as well as the very strong and, so far, superior results in treatment-naïve patients. One potential benefit that appears likely but that has yet to be demonstrated is the durability of AT-GAA’s effect because Lumizyme’s effects tend to wane after approximately 18 months.

My peak sales estimate range is $800 million to $1.2 billion and revolves around the low end of the company’s estimate range. Getting to $800 million would be more than sufficient to generate significant shareholder value in the following years and showing clear superiority over the current standard of care should allow for similarly fast market penetration as the company achieved with Galafold in the Fabry disease market.

Gene therapy to become very important for Amicus in 2020 and beyond (and somewhat important in 2019)

I have not devoted too much time to Amicus’ gene therapy portfolio since the company made the announcements last year. The reason is clear – there is insufficient clinical evidence (almost no clinical evidence at all) that any of these gene therapies hold real promise in specific diseases. But that’s about to change in a modest way in 2019 and in a more meaningful way in 2020 and beyond.

There are three key updates we should see in 2019:

2-year data from the phase 1/2 trial in CLN6 Batten disease in mid-2019.

Completion of enrollment in the phase 1/2 trial in CLN3 Batten disease by the end of the year.

Preclinical data for Amicus' gene therapy candidates for Fabry and Pompe disease.

The CLN6 Batten disease phase 1/2 results are the most important catalyst on the gene therapy side in 2019. So far, we’ve seen data from two twin girls, showing their disease had stabilized since they were administered the gene therapy.

Source: Amicus presentation

The market for this gene therapy candidate (CLN6) is very small with approximately 1,000 patients, and I do not believe it is a needle-mover for the company valuation-wise. But the CLN3 market is more substantial with 5,000 patients, similar to the size of the Fabry market and positive results in 2020 or 2021 (longer-term follow-up may be required for this candidate) could actually move the needle for Amicus.

CLN6, Fabry disease and Pompe disease are the three most relevant candidates of the 14 programs Amicus acquired in 2018. The company believes its gene therapy portfolio could generate $1 billion in annual recurring revenue, but for now, I am treating it as a free call option, one that could add considerably to Amicus’ upside potential in the following years.

Risks

Some of the key risks were covered throughout the article, but I will summarize them here and cover additional risks:

Galafold sales could underperform expectations in 2019 and the company may not come close to its bullish peak sales projections. Based on the available evidence, I believe the execution risk is low. Longer-term, gene therapy is a threat that could derail the company’s plans to make Galafold a blockbuster by 2028.

AT-GAA could fail in a phase 3 trial or fail commercially if approved.

Gene therapy candidates may fail in the clinic. This is not a risk for my thesis at the moment but could eliminate a big upside driver for the stock in the following years and impact investor sentiment and drive the share price lower.

The company may not have enough cash to fund the pipeline without raising additional cash. Amicus ended 2018 with more than $500 million in cash and equivalents and expects to finish 2019 with more than $300 million in cash. Galafold sales should increase rapidly in the following quarters and decrease the cash burn, but the company will continue to increase spending going forward to support more clinical programs, advance manufacturing and increase commercial efforts ahead of AT-GAA’s launch. I would assume some additional dilution in the future, but do not anticipate the company needing to raise cash anytime soon. The balance sheet is robust and the company itself expects the cash to last at least into mid-2021. By that time, Galafold could bring the company to cash flow breakeven.

Conclusion

Amicus is well-positioned to deliver shareholder value in the following years. The company is executing on all fronts and I believe the risk/reward favors the long side. Galafold is a commercial success, AT-GAA is on its way to reach the market in 2021 and to deliver substantial improvements over the existing standard of care. The gene therapy portfolio represents a free call option at this point and I don't believe the success of any gene therapy is priced in at these levels.

The company may also expand its pipeline through M&A in the following years, though it has its plate full right now with AT-GAA in the phase 3 trial and 14 gene therapy programs (2 of them being in the clinic at the moment).

This year’s events and catalysts:

Additional phase 1/2 data of AT-GAA later this year (including the fourth cohort of ERT-switch patients).

CLN6 phase 1/2 results in mid-2019.

Completion of enrollment in the AT-GAA phase 3 trial by the end of the year.

Completion of enrollment in CLN3 Batten disease phase 1/2 trial by the end of the year.

Quarterly earnings reports – Galafold net sales (which I believe will exceed expectations).

Preclinical gene therapy data for Pompe and Fabry disease in 2019 (timing not specified).

And as I mentioned earlier in the article, the company could surprise us with a submission for accelerated approval for AT-GAA in the U.S. and/or Europe later this year. But I am not counting on this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.