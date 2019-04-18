Galaxy Resources Ltd (GALXF) CEO Anthony Tse on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Galaxy Resources Ltd (OTCPK:GALXF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 17, 2019 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Tse - CEO, MD & Executive Director

Alan Rule - CFO

Brian Talbot - Acting Chief Operations Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nick Herbert - Crédit Suisse

Reg Spencer - Canaccord Genuity Limited

Warren Edney - Baillieu Holst Ltd

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Glyn Lawcock - UBS Investment Bank

Peter Arden - Bell Potter Securities Limited

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the March quarter 2019 results conference call. [Operator Instructions]. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday the 18th of April 2019. And now let me hand the conference over to your first speaker today, to Mr. Anthony Tse. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Anthony Tse

Hi, good morning, everyone. With me today, I have Alan Rule, our CFO; and also Brian Talbot, joining the call as well, our Chief Operating Officer. So without further ado, let me hand over to Alan, just to walk through the quarterly for everyone.

Alan Rule

Thank you, and good morning to everybody. I'll deal with Mt Cattlin operations first. For the March quarter, there was a deliberate focus on operational execution and optimization of production at Mt Cattlin. Production for the quarter was 41,874 tonnes. This was within the production guidance of 40,000 to 45,000 tonnes provided previously and was 24% higher than the December quarter primarily due to the increased grade of ore processed, increased volume treated and an improved recovery.

The production volume for the month of March was just over 17,000 tonnes at a recovery rate of just over 54%. This is the equivalent production run rate of over 200,000 tonnes on an annualized basis. Despite lower average grade of spodumene produced for the quarter as a whole, the weighted average lithium grade of spodumene through February and March was just over 5.75%, which is in line with the average grade achieved in FY '18. We have achieved further improved grades in lithium spodumene produced in April.

During the quarter, the Yield Optimisation Project was commissioned and brought into operation with a major focus now centered around improving utilization in each aspect. If you recall, the objective of the Yield Optimisation Project is to increase production volumes by processing a greater proportion of feedstock, enhancing plant recovery and improving the quality of the final product.

The three key component status is as follows: The ultra-fine DMS circuit. Commissioning is not complete and ramp up under way. Total circuit utilization of 80% in the final three weeks of March is slightly below our budget utilization. The secondary floats reliberation circuit was successfully commissioned and operated. However, there was an imbalance in the water circuits, which negatively affected the operation of the existing DMS. Minor mechanical upgrades are underway that will rectify this.

Final product optical sorting is operational at full throughput rate. Utilization was below budget during the quarter. However, utilization and efficiencies are expected to increase significantly in Q2 as a result of software and mechanical upgrades underway. Recovery in the June quarter is expected to increase primarily due to the rationalization of recoveries in the coarse and fine DMS circuit, resulting from improved maintenance of the DMS cyclones and an increase in utilization of the ultra-fines DMS and secondary float circuits. The cash cost of production for the quarter was $453 a tonne, a 19% decrease on the December quarter primarily due to the increased production volumes. It's worth noting that the cash cost of production for March was down at $415 a tonne, and it is anticipated that unit cash cost of production will continue to reduce further in the June quarter as production volumes increase.

The difference between production and sales volume for the quarter was due to timing differences between production and the agreed delivery schedule with customers. You would've noted, there were large volume shipments made to customers at the end of Q4 2018, taking advantage of the higher sales price at the time. It's not Galaxy's intention to stockpile large volumes of final product. Multiple shipments are anticipated in the June quarter with final arrangements currently being confirmed, and a more normalized shipping schedule will continue for the remainder of 2019. Galaxy is targeting spodumene production in the range of 45,000 to 50,000 tonnes for the June quarter and retains its annual target of 180,000 to 210,000 tonnes for the full calendar year.

Moving on to Sal de Vida. As you all know, in relation to the POSCO deal in late February, Galaxy received the full $271.6 million consideration payable by POSCO in relation to the sale of the northern tenement. Dealing with the strategic partnership, Galaxy has not been able to agree a transaction structure that provides Galaxy with what it believes is an appropriate valuation basis that properly reflects the world-class nature of the Sal de Vida asset. Negotiations are ongoing with a short list of interested parties. However, the company has now resolved to formally close the Sal de Vida process. Due to prevailing market sentiment and current weakness in short-term contract prices for lithium chemicals, Galaxy believes that it is prudent to remain patient regarding any third-party transaction for the Sal de Vida project because Galaxy remains highly confident in the underlying fundamentals of the lithium sector, the market growth potential and the world-class nature of the Sal de Vida project.

There are currently two concurrent test work programs underway at Sal de Vida that are focused on product validation and process optimization. The first one is process optimization product qualification work using the existing flow sheet of conventional evaporation ponds and processing technology. The work currently involves semi-continuous pilot operation that is underway on site and construction of 15 hectares of evaporation ponds where the earthworks are now complete and the lining of these ponds is to commence shortly.

The second strategy involves testing a limited number of alternative process technologies for implementation in the process flow sheet. Early lab results regarding lithium extraction have been very encouraging in terms of the potential to improve process efficiency and increase recoveries. A geotech study that was - survey that was conducted at the proposed operation is now 90% complete. Results of this will be - provide key inputs to allow facility and infrastructure locations, cost estimations and layouts to be completed.

Moving on to the James Bay project. As we've announced previously, in March, the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency confirmed that the ESIA for the project is consistent with EIS Guidelines, resulting in the final moving to the next stage of analysis, which could mean that we receive a final recommendation within the next 12 months. The predevelopment agreement with the Grand Council of Cree, the Cree Nation Government and the Cree Nation of Eastmain was signed in March. The Phase 2 test work program with Nagrom is 80% complete and is focused on optimizing upstream flow sheet design to maximize theoretical process performance.

At the corporate level, the Galaxy balance sheet is in the strongest position it has ever been, with closing cash and liquid assets of $285.3 million and no debt. This provides financial flexibility to Galaxy and allows Galaxy the ability to continue to progress the development of Sal de Vida to ensure that its true value is unlocked and enhanced. Anthony, I'd like to hand back to you.

Anthony Tse

Thanks very much, Alan. Operator, with that, could we open up the line to take any questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is, for today, is from Nick Herbert from Crédit Suisse.

Nick Herbert

Just start on Mt Cattlin, please. And just looking at that grade profile, that process grade above mined grade, wondering if you can isolate how much of that is due to the blending with that mined grade above processing, how much of that is due to the positive grade reconciliation you referred to? I just want to get a sense of how sustainable that outperformance is and whether that has implications for how we should be thinking about your general resource grade there.

Anthony Tse

Thanks for the question, Nick. Brian, could I ask you to step in on this one?

Brian Talbot

The mined grade and the processed grade that we've got had a slight differential and we expect to see that continue through the operation of the mine.

Nick Herbert

Yes. Okay. And - but in terms of the process grade, how much of that is due to the actual blending versus the grade differential you just spoken to?

Alan Rule

Nick, it's Alan here. There's nothing to do with blending. It's all to do with differential in terms of the mined grade and the methodology of how the mined grade has been determined.

Nick Herbert

Okay. No problems. And then just on the - on sales contracts, and I know you guys have spoken that you moved to that via a new price reset. And just wondering how the actual contracted volumes were. Are they set 12 month in advance? Or are they also reset along with the prices?

Anthony Tse

Nick, it'll be probably along with the prices. So customers generally have a production profile, which is established for kind of the first half of the year and second of the year depending on how they think their business cycle is going to be going. And so as a result, this year, customers had pretty much weighted more volume stores the second half of the year.

Nick Herbert

Okay. And do you think then, given that's the case, how much of that first volume you'll be able to recover in the second half sales, do you think in terms of your full year production guidance and...

Anthony Tse

Yes. I think our sale is pretty much going to be in line with our production guidance for the full year. At the end of the day, our customers also have their customers as well. And so what they're looking to do is budget the timing of procurement of raw materials in line with what they expect they would need to be producing for their customers on their downstream.

Nick Herbert

Okay. And just a couple more. The June quarter and with the shipping schedules that you're talking to at the moment, are you able to provide any more clarity around what your expected sales volume is for that period?

Anthony Tse

Historically, we probably run at a rate of about three ships a quarter, one ship being approximately plus or minus 10%, 15,000 tonnes. That's currently kind of where we're looking at the moment in terms of the June quarter.

Nick Herbert

So three ships, yes.

Anthony Tse

Yes.

Nick Herbert

Great. And then finally just on Sal de Vida. How should we think about in terms of the rate of advancement of that project absent the sales partner? And consider works that you're doing, should we just assume it continued to, I guess, related to the guidance that you provided this year and just push back our estimates for possible production on that basis until we actually get some clarity around financing?

Anthony Tse

So just let me clarify kind of what Alan said earlier. The fact that we have not yet agreed a partner and the fact that we're closing the process of JPMorgan are essentially two separate things. And we didn't want to process that was going to be hanging out there forever. However, we still currently are engaged with a small handful of counter-parties to, essentially, negotiate a transaction structure and, more importantly, a value that we think is more appropriate for Sal de Vida. And so that process is - that internal process is ongoing. It's just that we've basically stopped the banking process.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question today is from Reg Spencer from Canaccord.

Reg Spencer

Just a follow-up question on Nick's regarding the shipping schedules. Anthony, you mentioned that June quarter, you might expect three shipments or so to 15,000 tonnes each go. You've got it approximately, as you stated, an inventory of around 35,000 tonnes. Now if we assume production next quarter, it's around 45,000 tonnes in line with your guidance. And then in the second half, if we then assume that your production continues to increase following the Yield Optimisation Project, do you ever actually make up those sales of that unsold inventory? When can we expect that, that 35,000 tonnes you've got on hand now actually gets sold?

Anthony Tse

Yes. So Alan, probably jump in if my understanding is incorrect. But towards the latter part of the year, Reg. We actually end up substantially increasing the volume on that per quarter basis due to the ramp up in delivery. So essentially in the past, what you've seen is a fairly kind of regular 2.5, 3 ships a quarter, like 40,000, 45,000 tonnes. And therefore that kind of gave you your 160,000 tonnes for last year. But this year, the volumes are pretty much going to be second half-loaded.

Alan Rule

Reg, our expectation is that we're going to be using larger vessels on the back half of the year. So we're currently using 15,000-tonne shipments. We expect to move to 22,000- to 30,000-tonne shipments. Also, the storage capacity at the Esperance shed with Qube is much larger than it has been in the past. So it gives us more flexibility to get larger vessels going out.

Reg Spencer

Understood. Just on your - just curious as to any reason why you guys didn't report a cash margin on Mt Cattlin this particular period. Obviously, we can look to - back at a rough price that you would have received for your concentrate based on your reported cash, but any reason that you've changed your reporting and then your disclosure on that front?

Anthony Tse

No particular reason. I mean, you can basically work out our sales - our unit price on the sales side by essentially ship volumes and now revenues, Reg.

Reg Spencer

Okay. Understood.

Alan Rule

It's not that - the number's there.

Reg Spencer

Just lastly on Sal de Vida here. Again, just following on from Nick's questions. So your update states that you will continue with - or if you could call it, an early works program at Sal de Vida. And just to reconfirm, will you at some stage be providing a firmer development time line? Given your update today, can we assume that in the absence of any transaction that you will still proceed to develop the project? Or is it still your intention to seek a partner?

Anthony Tse

One, we will push ahead and develop the project and to - we will concurrently kind of look to bring some of those handful of discussions that we currently are continuing engagement on to fruition. But going forward, Reg, expect to see probably a little bit more detail from plan of activities and milestones, et cetera from Sal de Vida.

Reg Spencer

Okay. And may that include a time line for us to work on? Or we'll just have to get in touch with...

Anthony Tse

Yes.

Operator

Our next telephone question is from Warren Edney from Baillieu.

Warren Edney

I just like to go back to the question on the revenue side of things, because in terms of your closing cash balance of $285 million and the funds received of, what, $270 million, are you therefore saying that the revenue was only $15 million for the quarter? I'm not sure what capital expenditure you had for Sal de Vida or anything like that.

Alan Rule

Warren, in that number is also - is the revenue that we received on that single shipment. We had relatively low CapEx for the quarter. So we've included the sales of that one shipment in that.

Warren Edney

Okay. In terms of the recovery process, how do you see the recoveries improving as the year progresses, given that you said it was better in March but it's only some 3% higher than your average for the quarter itself?

Alan Rule

Our expectation is...

Anthony Tse

Sorry, sorry.

Alan Rule

Our expectation is that we'll move up to around 60% for this quarter and hopefully a little bit higher after that.

Warren Edney

So when do you now feel that the target of 70% could be achieved?

Brian Talbot

Look, we're looking into target of 70% in the quarter three and beginning of quarter four, but we're also looking to target an improved quality of product. And so those two things come and complement each other. So our current strategy is around making sure we attain an improved quality of product. And that could come at some discount to recovery.

Warren Edney

Okay. In terms of quality, does that mean that concentrate grade?

Brian Talbot

Indeed. Concentrate grade.

Warren Edney

Okay. So it's quite possible then if you end up having a concentrate grade of 6% or something like that, that you'll never achieve the 70% recovery?

Brian Talbot

That's a possibility.

Warren Edney

Okay. And finally, just in terms of an earlier question just on the grade reconciliation between the mined grade and the reserves, I would've thought that your reserve grade with your - whatever you're mining, you would have been using the block model at a reserve grade to actually generate what you thought you were mining. So what - I saw some commentary about negative effect and that sort of thing. But how confident are you of the reserve grade given the - your inability to reconcile it on a quarterly basis?

Brian Talbot

In summary, you had - rock we use a grade control model, which is based on a 20x20 meter drilling pattern. So the confidence levels associated with that are governed by that. With the processed plant grade is a sample taken every 100 tonnes and has a greater certainty around it. So the issue around spodumene is with - is the negative effect makes it quite difficult. And you would have to drill it at a - about 5-meter spacing, which isn't economic and doesn't justify the cost. So the simple statement is, we believe we have enough accuracy to determine our business plan with the model we have, and we expect to see an offset between mined grade and processed grade going forward.

Operator

And our next question is from Rahul Anand from Morgan Stanley.

Rahul Anand

Look, I did join a bit late so if I'm repeating some of the questions, apologies in advance. First one is around contracting. I mean, I understand that first half, second half pricing, it's been changed from last year and we're doing biannual pricing now. Can I also get an idea of how the discounts work in this new contract? Has that $15 per 0.1% grade differential changed? Or is it flexible now? And if so, how has that discount moved in the current market? That's the first one, I think.

Alan Rule

Rahul, it's 10%, not 15%.

Rahul Anand

Right, yes. So is that fixed?

Alan Rule

Yes, it's the same ratchet.

Rahul Anand

Right. Okay. So that's irrespective of price. And in terms of the volumes then, is it fair to assume that the volumes are contracted for this year and the price is biannual? Or are both biannual?

Anthony Tse

No. We negotiated long-term volumes and the price is a biannual reset, which is a change from the previous annual pricing regime that we used to have.

Rahul Anand

Okay. I understood. And then just finally with regards to the DMS project and the ramp up, with the 70% recovery, what end-product grades can we expect?

Brian Talbot

The 70% recovery was based upon an end-product grade of 5.6 when we did the modeling. And we are targeting a 5.8 to 5.9 grade at the moment. So there will be a slight discount on the recovery.

Operator

Our next question in queue is from Glyn Lawcock from UBS.

Glyn Lawcock

Just a couple. Firstly, just going back to Sal de Vida, just so I'm clear. A number of banking syndicates are searching for more parties but you're talking to a small handful. I think you sort of answered Reg's question a little bit, you gave us a time line. But I mean, do you think you can close this deal? And if you can't close the deal, do you still move ahead with Sal de Vida? I mean, what's your appetite for going alone? Or is a sell down necessary for you to continue to move this forward? And then I guess, Anthony, I'm just interested, the announcement at the corporate level, your change of role, just, what's your longer-term intention? I mean, are you thinking you'll stay in that new role for a while? Or just curious what - why the change and what's your intention?

Anthony Tse

Thanks for the question, Glyn. Essentially on Sal de Vida, we will be pushing ahead on development and we essentially are still aiming to bring in a partnership. Obviously, in all scenarios, we'll be evaluating the different options. And that kind of comes hand-in-hand with, I guess, kind of the more broader kind of corporate strategy in terms of we are looking to essentially beef up, essentially, operation and project building capacity within the senior executive team. Hence, obviously, the announcement that you would've seen recently about the future management change.

Operator

Our next telephone question is from Peter Arden from Bell Potter.

Peter Arden

Just on Sal de Vida mainly. The process to find a partner has taken a very long time. And it just seems to me that it's - hard to understand whether you're really looking for financial assistance or technical input. Can you put some light on where the weighting is in that because I have a sense that you - and in your announcement that you're looking at alternative technologies? It tells me that you're looking for something a bit special in the way you develop that project or operate it.

Anthony Tse

Thanks, Peter. In terms of the partnership, we've always been looking for a balance of someone who has the financial capability but also would have the ability to add value on the execution side. And so as a result, we've been quite particular about the profile of that partner. In terms of the execution side, I mean, it could range based on the counter-parties that we're dealing with, people who have existing exposure or experience within the lithium industry as well as those that more broadly have a project execution kind of track record as well. So I think it's kind of a balance between the two piece there. In terms of kind of the time that it's taking, obviously, I think that you are aware that we've also been essentially running a banking process with JPMorgan, in the backdrop of what, in the second half of last year, was a continuing softening market.

And typical that once the - obviously, when you have softness in the market, the valuations that we were kind of negotiating with the counter-parties, I think in light of the POSCO transaction, probably fell short of our expectations of our targets. So that's why we're prepared to kind of spend more time to actually kind of negotiate that to something that we feel is a more appropriate recognition of value. So Peter, sorry just one more point there. One of the things I actually want to kind of reiterate is that last year and the beginning of this year, we have actually been successful in actually completing a transaction on Sal de Vida. And so there is a clear recognition of value, and we were able to bring in essentially $280 million gross of nonvalue to capital to the project. So I don't think that factor should also be kind of ignored as well in terms of kind of if you want to get a look-through in terms of an appreciation of the underlying value for Sal de Vida.

Peter Arden

Yes, absolutely. You did extremely and it's a great project. And I guess that's why I'm just trying to understand where the balance might shift in terms of you said you've got two streams to develop the program for optimizing - the process optimization and looking at existing technologies and also new ones. So like number - a small number, I think you said. So are you able to give some sort of guidance to where that weighting fits? How long are you prepared to spend developing some new innovative technologies that could give you a real advantage versus just using more conventional methods?

Anthony Tse

So Peter - Brian, jump in if I miss anything. But in terms of the two work programs, that has worked, it is actually underway already. And we'd essentially be expecting to kind of bring some of those findings to conclusion in the second half of this year. So concurrent to that, obviously, would also be how we think about executing on the project kind of going forward, whether it's full conventional, full unconventional or ultimately there could be actually a third scenario, which is a hybrid mix of the conventional and unconventional approaches to actually building the project.

Operator

And next telephone question is from Warren Edney from Baillieu.

Warren Edney

Just wanted to go back to Sal de Vida again just so that I understand. In terms of the study play at the moment, you're building ponds. Has the pilot plant been completed for so?

Anthony Tse

Yes. We've got a semi-continuous or semi-automated kind of pilot operation there at the moment. We may actually have to do some alignment. But we're building about 15 hectares of test ponds there, Warren. And so we just want to make sure that essentially the capacity that we're going to be getting out of the ponds in terms of throughput is going to be matched on the pilot there. So there may have to be some equipment expansion there as well. But there is a pilot there. We just want to kind of have a pond on - have some ponds on the back end.

Warren Edney

So how long will you have to have the ponds operating before you can actually run it, run the pilot plant?

Anthony Tse

So outside of kind of the small kind of brine inventory that we essentially kind of had on hold anyway from our previous, kind of, like, very small, what I call, pilot ponds as opposed to demo ponds, actually, you have to go through an evaporation process of about - subject to where - somewhere between 12 to 15 months. There are other ways that, that the Tesla program is looking to actually shrink that time line and some of those time lines could actually be shrunk through techniques involving force of operations.

Warren Edney

Yes. Okay. So really we're looking at end of - or middle of next year before you get anything meaningful from the existing flow sheet?

Anthony Tse

On the existing one, but on the alternative one, Warren, I mean if you're looking at direct extraction, you actually omit the evaporation step.

Warren Edney

Yes, okay. But I guess the other thing I was going to ask, about the new flow sheet, the alternative flow sheet. Chemical, like larger scale chemical processes just even doing test work, tend to take a long time to balance out and that sort of thing. So I would've thought that unless - when - if you started working on it a long time ago, it'd be fine. But I would have thought it would take another sort of like a 12 to 18 months to actually get anything meaningful out of an alternative process, right. Or I might misunderstanding the complexity of doing it.

Anthony Tse

So there's two parts, Warren. One is actually what you're doing in the field at the work site. And secondly, in terms of having raw material available to actually kind of run through the Tesla program. And secondly, it's obviously the capacity that we have lined up in terms of third-party, kind of, service providers and kind of research labs, et cetera. But essentially, we're currently running to a time line, which looks around - probably around Q3, Q4 in terms of bringing some of the findings from the Tesla program in.

Operator

Our next telephone question is from Reg Spencer from Canaccord.

Reg Spencer

Just a follow-up on Sal de Vida again. In terms of, I guess, the process. Can you comment as to whether or not you're seeing any change in the nature of the parties that run the course over the course of, let's say, the last two years since you had initially been discussing bringing in a partner for the project? Obviously the market seems to have pivoted a little bit away from a carbonate from a brine style operation into, I guess, in the short term, favor the integrated hard rock models. I was wondering if you could tell me has the nature of the groups that have been interested in partnering up, they changed over the last two years, and how might the groups that you would have been talking to a couple of years ago changed to what you should despite of ultimately what you'd like today?

Anthony Tse

Yes. Essentially, probably about 18 - 12, 18 months ago, you probably had a larger share of what I call more straight financial investors. Whereas now, I think each of the parties that we continue engaging are very much strategic in nature, either in terms of within the industry or outside of the industry, but with very substantial industrial operations and project execution kind of track records. So I think probably if you think about it not too distant to the public capital markets, you probably had a very different type of investor in the sector, 15, 18 months ago versus what you have today. And ultimately from Galaxy's perspective: one, we believe that this is a world-class asset; two, we actually are also strongly confident that the market actually have strong term kind of fundamentals. We'll probably won't - I won't necessary subscribe to your view that the world is going to be all hydroxide going forward. In fact, we probably have somewhat divergent views there. I think the carbonate market is actually potentially going to be making a comeback more so than what people had been expected, primarily due to a couple of reasons.

One obviously, the phasing out of the subsidy policy in China as we start to level the playing field in terms of LFP versus NCM. But secondly, if we look at the potential uptake of storage within the China sector as well, that is going to be essentially predominantly in LFP play. And so ultimately, given that there are material handling kind of complexities around hydroxide and impurity profiles such as metallic content in hydroxide is actually even more sensitive than in carbonate, plus the fact that based on kind of our interactions with midstream users and end-user OEMs, albeit that there is a lot of talk about kind of moving to 811. And we do not think currently that, that will essentially become really mainstream until probably sometime between 2022 to 2024. And even that, based on our current view, I think we're probably still a little bit longer carbonate than hydroxide by 2025. I think it's going to be a balanced kind of mix. And so from that perspective, our views on buying versus hard rock still remain kind of in line with that balance.

Reg Spencer

Okay. And just another question. You may not be able to answer this, but I was wondering if you could provide comment on where you believe a project worth might be at Sal de Vida because if we think about the NPV that you did at first, which outlined over $1 billion, and if with that valuation on which you would be looking to base the transaction on and structure transaction around. Even your market cap which is actually now arguably half-backed by cash, has that, in your opinion, contributed to the difficulty in negotiating with these other strategic groups in delivering the transaction structure that would match up with your way for or views on the value of the asset? How much of that contributed do you think?

Anthony Tse

Reg, I think that the see-through that we've always been looking to achieve is essentially the see-through that was more indicative as a result of the POSCO transaction. So if I recall, the POSCO transaction at the time that we announced was essentially a sale of approximately 1.58 million tonnes of measured and indicated resource so 2-plus-million tonnes of total resource from a consideration of $280 million. I think if you actually pass that number back through kind of what we actually retained in terms of total resource at or measured and indicated resource at Sal de Vida, that kind of implies a $700 million kind of see-through. Now obviously, the way that you structure the transaction has implications on pre-and post-money valuations. But I think what we are trying to achieve at the moment is a combination of having appropriate, whether or not we can actually kind of hit that $700 million number is one thing. But on the other hand, I think we would not be doing any - our shareholders any favors if we turned around literally back to back and did a deal on Sal de Vida for USD 70 million - or USD 170 million. Because that, in our view, is not proper - ascribing kind of proper value to the Sal de Vida asset. So I think where we are at the moment is we're prepared to be strategically patient and continue to kind of engage and work with these parties. Obviously, one, the market cap, and two, just obviously as you can appreciate, just the market sentiment especially in the last 6 to 8 months would have been very played at some part and how counterparties come up with their valuations as well.

Operator

And our final question today is from Glyn Lawcock from UBS.

Glyn Lawcock

Anthony, just on the pricing and the volume. So I understand you contract long-term volume and then the price of six monthly. The guys who have deferred in this first half, how did they pay for the product if they take in the back half? Did they pay the first half price? Or did they pay prevailing price? I mean, if they're choosing to defer - push you around a bit by the sounds of it, how did they do that and how did the pricing work? And then secondly, I was just going to say and then on Sal de Vida, I'm just trying to [indiscernible] up, I mean how is your confidence changed in being able to get a deal done given everything you've been saying around markets have gone against you a little bit in terms of price and sentiments. Like is your confidence in getting this deal done wavered or changed at all?

Anthony Tse

Thanks, Glyn. We are essentially still confident that we can get a deal done on Sal de Vida. I guess between the market and the company's kind of expectations in terms of valuation, we may have to come - trying to come and meet in the middle somewhere. But we're prepared to kind of be strategically patient and try and kind of negotiate that through. Obviously, there is aspects of structuring that we can do to obviously kind of to help kind of contribute towards getting that done whether it's by way of not necessary a sell-down but some form of kind of earning structure. So that's the first thing. Second thing, back on your questions around pricing and volume. The recent price that we will essentially be for essentially shipping in the second half of the year.

Glyn Lawcock

So, sorry, does that mean they pay the price in the back half if they've deferred from the first half?

Anthony Tse

No, no, no. Whatever volumes they take in the first half they pay at first half price and then subject to us kind of having a renegotiated price, then second half fulfillment would have a second half price.

Glyn Lawcock

So they can - if they think the market is falling, they can just keep deferring. Can they - you don't have any control. There's no - you cannot push them to take the product. They can defer again the second half as well if they see that price is still going south?

Anthony Tse

No. We have to come to a landing on in terms of price. Like I said, the volumes, we look to fix volumes and float the price.

Glyn Lawcock

Yes. But then it sounds like your customers have deferred volume in this first half and...

Anthony Tse

No, the volume was scheduled. I mean, when we actually sat down with the customers at the beginning of the year, they say, "I want X in the first half of the year and Y in the second half of the year.

Glyn Lawcock

Okay. So they haven't deferred through the year. It was agreed that it would be quite a big skew at the start of the year then?

Anthony Tse

Yes.

Operator

There's no more further questions at this time. I'd like to hand the call back to the speakers for any concluding remarks. Please go ahead.

Anthony Tse

That's great. Thanks, operator. Thank you, everyone, for joining our call today and I look forward to speaking with everyone again soon. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude the call for today. Thank you all for participating. You may now disconnect. Goodbye.