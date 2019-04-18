CannaTech Conference Series: Eyal Barad, CEO Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

We also talked about the recent volatility in Cannabics' stock, its investment in Seedo, its joint venture with Wize Pharma and the patents it has in development.

We interviewed Eyal at the CannaTech conference in Tel Aviv, where he spoke to us about the business side of Cannabics.

More Cannabis Investing Podcasts »

By Rena Sherbill

Jonathan Liss and I covered the CannaTech conference in Tel Aviv that ran from April 1 to 2. We talked with a wide variety of attendees and presenters - from executives and scientists to venture capitalists, money managers, marketers and journalists. We'll be releasing more of these interviews as separate podcasts, as part of our CannaTech Conference Series. So, look for those in the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, we released our podcast with Dr. Sharir of Cannabics (OTCQB:CNBX). While she laid out the science and medical innovation driving Cannabics, we also wanted to know more about the business itself. So subsequent to our sit down with Dr. Sharir, we sat down with Eyal Barad, CEO of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals.

Eyal co-founded Cannabics in 2012 and has been CEO since January 2018. He has 20 years of executive managerial experience in successful technology and startup ventures. Prior to becoming CEO at Cannabics, Eyal spent years in the online media world, taking part in many different ventures and businesses. He has worked in many different areas including the development and use of big-data and AI to develop predictive models for decision making processes.

You can listen to this conversation by clicking play above or look for us on Libsyn, SoundCloud and Apple Podcasts/iTunes. As we will be putting out episodes every week, consider subscribing on your favorite podcast platform.

Topics covered:

2:00 - The recent volatility in the stock more to due with fundraising than with preclinical results in September. Seedo (OTCQB:SEDO) investment - on the right path

3:10 - Recent JV with Wize Pharma (OTCQB:WIZP) - Cannabics' technology and platform is a great enabler to collaborate with others

4:08 - Many patents in development - main family of patents are high throughput screening on cannabinoids has received approval in Israel and South Africa, hoping for additional national approvals. Hired in-house counsel to move patent writing to the next stage

5:08 - Still collecting data on AI, not yet ready to write patents around that

5:30 - Share structure; Cannabics has no debt. (H/T Darren McCammon for this question)

6:05 - Cannabics is focused on the global market, including the U.S. but the regulatory environment there makes it tougher

6:50 - The train has left the station - no turning back from cannabis becoming legal. Cannabics focuses on data and science to convince skeptics

7:50 - How Eyal became involved in the cannabis sector

8:30 - Potential for global growth - we're still in early stages, but the day will come when hemp oil is traded on the Chicago Board of Trade

If you have feedback or questions, you can email us at Rena+canpod@seekingalpha.com.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.