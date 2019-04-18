Is Healthcare Berning?

Yes, it shrinks

As you know, healthcare stocks and ETFs, such as the Health Care Select SPDR ETF (XLV), have gotten slammed following additional publicity given just a few days ago to Senator Bernie Sanders and his "Medicare for all" (MFA) program. Before the political season began this winter, XLV was so favored that in early December, it equaled its October high while the general market (SPY) was far off that high. XLV is about 10% off that high and 8% or so off its highs of 1-2 weeks ago. XLV understates the hit to many portfolios, as some of its leading components such as J&J (JNJ) and Abbott Labs (ABT), sometimes trade as if they were safe haven bonds, and other leading components such as Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK) have certain safe haven characteristics. Many other healthcare funds and individual stocks have gotten hit much harder, generally with little news.

It's often helpful before making specific comments to take a big picture look at things. The following shows XLV (in blue), a major pharma stock index (DRG) (in orange; not this is an index but not a fund), a major biotech ETF (IBB) (in red), and the SPY (in green) in comparison the past 5 years:

This is as of the close Wednesday. It shows that XLV has matched the SPY the past 5 years. Both have beaten IBB, and the large cap drug index DRG has lagged.

Conclusion #1: in the (mostly) post-QE era, healthcare stocks have at best been market performers. There is no froth to work off in the sector other than that which residual QE (excess reserves) has marbled through the prices of all financial assets.

How much of a threat is the Medicare for all concept to healthcare stocks?

I propose the risk is in the "businessperson's risk" category, around a 5% chance. My calculation involves arbitrarily putting odds on 4 events happening sequentially:

the Democrat's, or D's, presidential candidate in 2020 is Bernie Sanders or another vigorous proponent of MFA: 50% chance (arbitrary).

this MFA candidate prevails in 2020: 40% chance. [Not arbitrary, could be lower: since 1896, only once has the White House changed parties and the R or D party not had at least 2 terms (Carter). So the incumbent party should always be favored this far from an election.]

If in office, the MFA-favoring D president may or may not be able to get major MFA legislation enacted by 2024: 50% chance (arbitrary).

If MFA legislation is enacted, it may or may not materially take away the long-run profit chances from the healthcare industry, broadly defined: 50% chance (arbitrary).

Multiplying all those choices that must happen sequentially for MFA to significantly diminish healthcare profits by 2024 (or with legislation enacted by 2024, possibly to take effect later), we get 0.5 x 0.4 x 0.5 x 0.5 = 0.05.

That gives a 5% chance of something ranging from serious to outright disaster for one or more, or even all, major parts of the healthcare industry becoming law in the next 5+ years. (See next second, third point, for more on this topic.)

Conclusion #2: I can live with this risk.

Offsets to consider

I proffer two general points.

First, pharmaceuticals and devices, and other parts of the sprawling healthcare sector, may find non-US regions becoming wealthier and therefore willing and able both to cover more people and/or pay higher prices per drug or device. I am thinking here of China and India, and perhaps other countries or regions.

Related, everyone knows that the EU and Japan have been under-paying at least for drugs, and possibly devices. Each has very large, successful drug/device companies, and just might take up some of the slack if the US cuts back its reimbursement levels.

Second, many administrative functions that someone has to provide come from managed care companies/insurers. Let us say this totals $1T by 2024, but at single digit net after-tax profits. It is possible for the taxpayer to take up all those payments and then shell out almost the same amount in profits to high profit-margin consultants. Medicare does this now. An interesting outcome could be higher relative P/E's for what would be transformed into highly secure, government-guaranteed, non-cyclical consulting companies. Somewhat lower profits could be met with enough of a P/E step-up, say from today's P/E's below that of the SPY to 10-20% above it, to make the stocks net winners.

Third, tying into the above point #2 as well as to my estimate of probabilities in the prior section, remember that Medicare was the single best thing that happened to the business of health care. By analogy, the term MFA could be a positive as well as a negative for profits. In other words, the 5% number I ended up with could be much too high. Maybe the ultimate risk for the next 5 or so years is 1-2%.

Conclusion #3: Now, I'm looking for bargains.

Some potential relative bargains

Everything in investing is relative. If cash is mostly going to be trash-like for the next 10 years, as I now expect, then does a 4% fixed rate on corporate debt each year for the next 10-20 years (depending on the credit) give us more yield than a SPY which is trading near 19X consensus GAAP 2019 EPS? That's a 5+% earnings yield, which most of us expect to grow at some rate. In theory, the SPY is a better asset than the bonds the members of the SPY issue. (I'm not going to discuss tangible assets in this article).

Thus, attractiveness is relative. I will close with brief comments on three major sectors of the healthcare investment scene. Stock prices are as of Wednesday's close.

Managed care/health insurance

UnitedHealth (UNH) $216.84

UNH reported a beat-and-raise Q1. It is now trading at about 15.5X guided GAAP EPS for 2019 of about $14. It is now at close to a 20% discount to the GAAP P/E of the SPY. I think that even with political uncertainty, UNH is so strong these days that it still deserves a market multiple, and in quieter periods it deserves more like a 15% premium to the market. On the conference call, what I found most valuable was not the rhetoric about MFA being disruptive, but fact-based examples of UNH's operational strength.

The Q&A had an extraordinary back-and-forth (my emphasis):

John Ransom (analyst, Raymond James) We attempted to... tease out some of the organic growth numbers from the acquired growth. The number that was astounding to me at least was that we calculated... mid-teens organic growth at OptumHealth, which as you know would be 3x the organic growth of any kind of stand-alone services providers... David Wichmann (UNH CEO) It's compelling growth platform. And it's doing exactly what we had hoped and designed it to do. Andrew? Andrew Witty (Optum CEO) Yes, I mean listen, John thanks so much for the question. I think what you'll see within OptumHealth is really a whole series of self reinforcing very complementary growth drivers all beginning to kick in together...

It's rare to astound a large brokerage house's analytic team. UNH apparently does a lot right. Morningstar gives UNH a $300 fair value.

The earnings data and especially UNH's prepared remarks, it's clear that today's Medicare-for-Seniors (and certain other groups) allows UNH to thrive. Why that should change if MFA, or some other form of universal insurance coverage, come into being, is unclear to me. UNH is in weak technical shape, but based on relative value, I went long the stock on the sell-off.

Anthem (ANTM) $236.25

ANTM is a lower P/E stock that remains higher than it was one year ago, unlike UNH. I bought some on the sell-off because of its low valuation despite the "Blues" it controls, which have such mind-share amongst the public that Morningstar calls it "an irreplaceable intangible asset." Morningstar gives ANTM a $306 fair value.

Big Pharma/Big Biotech

On Wednesday, investors are finally giving up on the idea that Big Pharma is a safe haven, a phenomenon I have pointed out; we are down to the usual remainder, J&J, which is only 50% a drug stock anyway (by sales). Pharma/biotech actually a tough business, where obtaining a durable competitive advantage in a large part of the drug biz is rare. Then, if achieved as with Gilead (GILD) with antiviral drugs, it is difficult to segue to another large market.

I am beginning to again get comfortable with some newly-shrunken valuations. I think that Lilly's (LLY) turnaround has provided a model for under-performers, and that both AstraZeneca (AZN) and GSK (GSK) have renewed focus and may surprise to the upside. I continue to like the reward:risk ratio at BMS (BMY). Finally, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) reported blow-out sales from its dominant biotech division Wednesday, and I dove back into this name on the new; I had sold it this year to be able to buy both Celgene (CELG) on the takeover by BMY as well as growth biotechs (discussed next).

As the 5-year price chart shows, Big Pharma has been a dog for years; its canine nature actually goes back to Y2K. Some of these dinosaurs (forgive the mixed metaphor) may finally have learned how to drive profit growth other than via raising prices in the United States.

Special note re the industry's favored non-GAAP "earnings." I trust that the drugs the companies market are not adulterated. I wish the same were true of their accounting, with few exceptions.

Growth biotech

I am most focused on, in descending order of dollars invested at the moment, Vertex (VRTX), Regeneron (REGN), and Alexion (ALXN). I have said a good deal about them in the past several months, and plan to provide an update after they release Q1 earnings. All have dominant cash cows and multi-decade growth possibilities. REGN and ALXN are now around the multiple of the SPY. Between the latest turbulence, and inevitable and unpredictable pipeline disappointments and other risks including patent-related risks, there are no certainties here. These sorts of companies typically spend a high percentage of sales on R&D, the accounting for which varies whether the R&D is performed in-house versus whether it is acquired. I find it impressive that the above companies spend so heavily on R&D yet have forward GAAP P/E's close to that of the market as a whole.

As I've been saying about REGN for many moons, the time lines in biotech are typically so long that an extremely long investment horizon makes the most sense to me. A corollary of that point, the uncertainties, and the lack of dividends rather than reinvestment in the business keeps me, as a retiree, with but a modest total investment in these and similar names. In other words, I write about them out of proportion to my monetary commitment.

Risks and opportunities in healthcare investing

The above comments focus on parts of the heatlhcare scene with normal P/E's. One can go for higher growth, 50X P/E stocks such as Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) or Edwards (EW), or for infinite P/E names such as junior biotechs. Whether the premium P/E names will grow enough to justify their valuations, or whether unprofitable junior biotechs will come through in the aggregate, is an area of healthcare investing to think about. Within the sectors discussed above, one risk to managed care stocks involves their geographic non-diversification. One reason I took positions recently in AZN and GSK is that they are under-weighted by sales revenue in the US and over-weighted in China and some other parts of the world. So, Big Pharma can give one less exposure to what I view as the likely continuance of price pressures on pharmaceuticals in the US but the increased revenue prospects outside of the EU.

Rather than go into great detail, it's better to wrap up.

Summary

The recent, and perhaps ongoing, sell-off in healthcare stocks strikes me as not having a sound predicate. Per the title of this article, I do not think the sector is Berning/burning.

Whether one calls it Medicare-for-all or simply universal insurance coverage, I assess the near-term chance of that happening as low, and if it does happen, I think that there can be upside opportunities, especially for the most efficient and creative companies. Thus I am taking this as an opportunity to rebuild my equity exposure by adding large cap, dividend-paying exposure to healthcare stocks. Because healthcare is a timeless industry - my avatar is a bust of Hippocrates - my investment time frame is also long, with a patient outlook.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute, on any healthcare stock you wish to address, whether or not it or its sub-sector was discussed in the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANTM,AZN,BMY,CELG,GILD,GSK/REGN,SPY,UNH,VRTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.