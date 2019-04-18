CannaTech Conference Series: Eyal Barad, CEO Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (Podcast Transcript)

We also talked about the recent volatility in Cannabics' stock, its investment in Seedo, its joint venture with Wize Pharma and the patents it has in development.

We interviewed Eyal at the CannaTech conference in Tel Aviv, where he spoke to us about the business side of Cannabics.

Rena Sherbill: Jonathan Liss and I covered the CannaTech conference in Tel Aviv that ran from April 1 to 2. We talked with a wide variety of attendees and presenters - from executives and scientists to venture capitalists, money managers, marketers and journalists. We'll be releasing more of these interviews as separate podcasts, as part of our CannaTech Conference Series. So, look for those in the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, we released our podcast with Dr. Sharir of Cannabics (OTCQB:CNBX). While she laid out the science and medical innovation driving Cannabics, we also wanted to know more about the business itself. So subsequent to our sit down with Dr. Sharir, we sat down with Eyal Barad, CEO of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals.

Eyal co-founded Cannabics in 2012 and has been CEO since January 2018. He has 20 years of executive managerial experience in successful technology and startup ventures. Prior to becoming CEO at Cannabics, Eyal spent years in the online media world, taking part in many different ventures and businesses. He has worked in many different areas including the development and use of big-data and AI to develop predictive models for decision making processes.

Rena Sherbill: So, I wanted to ask a few questions about the stock itself, about the company itself. So, there's been a little volatility in the stock around the preclinical results you had in September. Can you speak about that volatility? Is that the nature of the business we’re in or the business you're in?

Eyal Barad: I think the volatility was not around the preclinical studies actually.

RS: Okay.

EB: The volatility had more to do with the fund raising we did back in about September. So, we raised around $7.5 million, I think that, you know that got us a lot of room to be able to function and be able to continue our studies. I guess some of the investors may be looking at it oddly because the price had dropped down and then the whole market kind of collapsed to the last quarter of 2018, but we’re plugging away. We have a lot of interesting things coming along.

Our investment in Seedo (OTCQB:SEDO) is turning out to be a very good investment. We see Seedo here at the show and there’s a lot of interest there. So, we’re pretty confident that we’re on the right path.

RS: Your recent JV with Wize Pharma (OTCQB:WIZP), is that part of the future that you're looking at?

EB: Wize Pharma was kind of an agreement that we did for a JV because our technology and our platform is very, very powerful and enables us to do a lot of different things. Being a small company, we’re focused on cancer and that's where our – most of our energy is focused around, but the platform itself is a great enabler for us to collaborate with others that are willing to collaborate work on other – in other fields. So, that was Wize Pharma and we hope to do a lot more collaborations of that sort where we can leverage our platform, our licensing, our know-how, to be able to collaborate with other companies focusing on other medical indications.

RS: Okay. Can you speak a little bit about the patents that you’re developing or where you are in that phase of things? What patents you're looking to develop?

EB: Sure. Well, we’re a scientific-based company. From day one, we saw the IP and patents as the most important asset in the company. Our main family of patents, our high throughput screening on cannabinoids has been approved in Israel and South Africa. We hope to be getting additional national approvals this year.

We are very, very busy and have actually – since we raised our funds, we have brought in an in-house attorney to help us out and move our patent writing to the next stage. So, we are writing a lot of patents. One of the patents we announced a while back was on magnetic targeting of cannabinoids to local areas. We did – we wrote patents around non-epileptic seizures and different seizures that are around there. So, we are very busy writing patents and look forward to coming up with a lot more in the near future.

RS: And is also AI driving some of that research?

EB: The AI right now is still – we are still collecting a lot of data, so we’re not yet able to write patents around there. We hope to and expect to be able to collect enough data for eventually to come out with specific compositions for specific indications and then write patents around that as well.

RS: Okay. Can you talk to me a little bit about the share structure, about debt warrants? Can you describe to me what an investor is buying, like what are the terms on the warrants, if there is [convertible] debt?

EB: Sure. First of all the company has no debt. We have zero debt. We do have $5 million warrants or 5 million dollars in warrants at a dollar out there, so – they are priced at a dollar, so there's... and besides that it is all pretty clean.

RS: Okay. Are you looking to drive the product and the innovation in the States and internationally?

EB: We’re looking at – we’re looking at the global market. Definitely looking at the States although the regulatory environment there makes it a little tougher, but even with that, even in those states that have some sort of medical cannabis regime, we believe we can add value to patients and doctors who today have no real data around what to recommend for their patients.

But truly we’re looking at big markets that have a federal government involved in medical cannabis regime such as Canada, Germany, and other countries in Europe, but definitely with an eye on the U.S.

RS: Okay. I asked this to Dr. Sharir as well, do you think that the innovation is going to drive the legality or the legality is going to drive more and more innovation? Which do you think is going to affect the other more?

EB: There is no doubt that the – as I said, the train has already left the station, and I don't think there's any turning back. I think everybody's got a role to play in this revolution really. We believe – and much of our mission is to really come with the data and the science and the backing to be able to support the scientific skeptical and doctors that are skeptical and that’s what we intent to do and we think every single bit of work that’s being done from the activists to the scientists is very important to make this change.

RS: And how far out are we do you think from widespread global legality?

EB: I see daily change. So, I’m very optimistic that at some point it's just going to – the floodgate will be open and I'm hoping it will come very soon.

RS: Okay. I started from the end, but also how did you get into the field? How did you get to the cannabis sector?

EB: I grew up in Canada – Montreal, Canada. I guess I was exposed to cannabis at a young age living in a liberal country, and so have always had some sort of relationship with the plant. I got involved early on in Cannabis Pharmaceuticals as a consultant, early on investor and just got – kind of got vacuumed in, and I was very passionate about what it is we’re doing, we’re trying to help people. We see it as a very grand mission and I’d made up my life journey.

RS: Okay. Last question, what do you think the potential is for global growth? Do you think it taps out at a certain number? You think the sky is the limit?

EB: We are focused very much in a specific field in the medical cannabis. As far as cannabis, the plant, and the hemp plant itself, I think the growth at this point is only in its very early stages. There's still a huge amount of exponential growth. I could see the day – one day when hemp oil is traded on the Chicago Board of Trade and is used in everything from foods to cosmetics and pharmaceuticals and many other things, fibers for our clothes and for our cars and for – so I think – at this point, we can say it's a huge potential.

RS: Okay. I appreciate you taking the time. Thanks for joining us.

EB: Thank you.

RS: Thanks a lot.