The Happy Investor (Podcast)

Investing can be grim. Each day’s news and analysis merely add to our list of worries. But the father of Modern Portfolio Theory, Harry Markowitz, in an interview with Jane Wollman Rusoff on ThinkAdvisor.com, offers a rare upbeat image of investing, through the character of Antonio in Shakespeare’s "Merchant of Venice." BlackRock’s annual Global Investor Pulse survey tells a similar story.
This brief podcast (4:42) suggests that Antonio was able to take risk because he knew he did everything he could beforehand to set himself up for long-term success.