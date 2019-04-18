Sears Files Reorganization Plan - Shareholders Get Nothing

Sears Holdings Corp. (OTCPK:SHLDQ) finally filed a reorganization plan (docket 3275) and a disclosure statement (docket 3276) very late on April 17. Shareholders are not getting any recovery - not even for releases. Assuming they get approval for the plan by at least one claim class and that they are administratively solvent, the plan could be confirmed at a confirmation hearing, which is currently set for July 23.

Reorganization Plan

The plan was due April 15, but the company filed a motion on April 12 (docket 3183) to extend the exclusive period to file a plan until June 12. The plan was filed prior to the hearing on April 18. You do not need each claim class to vote to accept the plan-you only need one class to vote (2/3 dollar amount and majority of holders within the claim class) to accept under section 1129 of the Bankruptcy Code.

Only three classes are being allowed to vote:

Class 3-PBGC Claim

Class 4-General Unsecured Claims

Class 5-ESL Unsecured Claims

The other classes are not allowed to vote, including shareholders. Sears Holdings has been negotiating PBGC, so I wonder if they already have some type of mutual understanding that PBGC will vote to accept.

SHLDQ shareholders are in class 9 and are not getting any recovery. Shares will be cancelled on the plan effective date. I am shocked that I did not see any payment to shareholders for releases. Subordinated notes are also being cancelled with no recovery for holders. In a few other Ch.11 cases, the reorganization plan itself did not pay shareholder for releases, but a completely different account paid a token amount for those releases. I do not see that feature in this plan-just no recovery. There is an adversary proceeding filed by Sears against insiders, which was just filed in court. Shareholders could some recovery if the case is successful, but that could take years. (See below.)

The recovery for the second lien noteholders is very confusing-as expected. Their only recovery is only via 507(b) claims (deficiency claims) as the plan stated,

Claims arising under the Second Lien Debt are undersecured pursuant to section 506(a) of the Bankruptcy Code and are classified entirely as deficiency Claims.

If the 507(b) claims are approved by the court, they will have priority status, but the 2liens will not be entitled to any of the funds in Wind Down Account. The $82 million from the CDS transaction in January was negotiated in court to be put into the Wind Down Account. It, therefore, seems a lower priority claim class received the benefit from the CDS transaction and not 2lien holders. (Note: No 2lien noteholder was in court to assert an objection.)

There may be some intercompany loaning to help pay these 507(b) claims, but it is unclear if there still will be enough cash to pay them. (See below.)

Plan May Not Be Confirmed By The Court

If Sears Holdings is not able to pay administrative claims, the plan can't be confirmed, as I covered in prior articles. With various filings this week, we have a clearer picture on professional fees that still need to be paid. The professional fees/expenses from October 15 until February 28, including for Lazard, that have not been paid as of April 15, total over $56 million. This total includes the standard 20% fee withholding.

ESL/Lampert are paying part of 503(b)(9) vendor claims and Sears Holdings is paying the rest. Originally the company was expected to pay $34 million, but because of the prepaid inventory shortfall, this amount seems to have increased to over $57 million.

Because this case keeps dragging on and on, expected future professional fee estimates keep increasing. I am estimating at least $30 million in fees/expenses for the period from February 28 going forward.

The estimated amount of administrative claims totals at least $143 million ($56 million+$57 million + $30 million). There are other fees that will have to be added to this total. It will be interesting to see if Sears has enough cash to pay these fees. They may end up going the same route as Bon-Ton Stores and file a motion to dismiss the Ch.11 filing instead of the traditional plan confirmation process.

Sears is also considering shifting cash between various company entities to avoid the non-payment of administrative claims. This different approached was stated in the plan:

To the extent a particular Debtor has insufficient Assets to satisfy Allowed Administrative Expense Claims, Allowed ESL 507((b)) Claims or Allowed Other 507((b)) Claims, another Debtor with sufficient Assets may, in consultation with the Creditors’ Committee and PBGC, make an intercompany loan to the applicable Debtor on or about the Effective Date to allow such Debtor to satisfy such Claims. Such intercompany loan shall be secured by the proceeds and Preserved Causes of Action of the borrowing Debtor.

The key word here is "may". Clearly there are still risks for not being able to close on a loan, which could still mean they would be "administratively insolvent", or that any intercompany entity even has the cash to loan.

Time Table

May 16-Disclosure statement hearing

July 2 -Voting deadline

July 8-Plan confirmation objection deadline

July 23-Confirmation hearing

(docket 3277)

Adversary Proceedings

Sears Holdings has just started adversary proceedings against Lampert, ESL, Berkowitz, Fairholme, Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) and others (docket 3728). Sears claims:

Had Defendants not taken these improper and illegal actions, Sears would have had billions of dollars more to pay its third-party creditors today and would not have endured the amount of disruption, expense, and job losses resulting from its recent bankruptcy filing. This Complaint is brought to make Sears whole for these thefts of its assets and for the breaches of fiduciary duty arising from certain related-party loans.

Conclusion

As expected, SHLDQ shareholders get no recovery under the plan. It was somewhat unexpected that they did not receive a token payment for releases. Perhaps they can get some money from the new litigation against insiders.

The professional fees just keep getting growing and could put Sears Holdings into a corner because they could be considered administratively insolvent if they can't pay administrative claims in full. Not being able to have the plan confirmed remains a real possibility.

There is an important hearing today (April 18), which I will not be attending, but I hope to get news from sources attending the hearing, including talk in the hall regarding the plan.

