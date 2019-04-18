Concerning Questions Analysts Might Not Ask On Lovesac's Upcoming Earnings Call

This article is a follow-on to my initial piece on The Lovesac Company (LOVE) which can be found here. Lovesac is a vertically integrated retailer of expensive and customizable furniture operating out of 77 stores, the internet and through shop-in-shops at Costco. The company completed its initial public offering in June of last year and completed a secondary offering in October of last year in which existing private equity investors sold shares. The company announced it will report 4Q earnings on April 30. Wall Street 4Q consensus is for $56 million in revenue (+43% growth) and $0.50 in EPS. The company has beaten revenue estimates in its first two quarterly reports since going public. It missed the consensus EPS estimate in the second quarter of last year, reporting an adjusted loss of $0.27 compared to Wall Street consensus of a loss of $0.25, and missed again in the third quarter were it not for liberal add-backs of certain “non-recurring” items (including executive recruitment costs, which would seem to be an ongoing, albeit lumpy expense).

The following are my thoughts about what to expect and what to look for in the company’s upcoming earnings release and 10-K:

Sales growth. There are a couple of things to consider when analyzing the company’s sales growth in the fourth quarter which ended February 3, 2019. One is that last year’s fourth quarter was a 14-week quarter and this year's is a 13-week quarter. Thus revenue growth this year should decelerate from the year-to-date rate given one less week. It would appear Wall Street consensus estimates reflect that deceleration.

More important however, is that in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 (ended November 4, 2018) the company may have boosted sales by clearing out its discontinued Series 5 line of Sactionals. This clearance sale ended in September which was in the middle of Q3. There were a number of customer complaints on the company’s website related to the discontinuance of the Series 5 line (it is sleeker than the current Series 6 line) as finding pieces (covers and extra seats) is now difficult to nearly impossible because the Series 6 is incompatible. This flies in the face of the company’s “Designed for Life” mantra of offering products that can be upgraded and renewed for a lifetime. If you own a Series 5 couch it most likely cannot be renewed or upgraded without considerable difficulty. (A sales clerk in one of the company's showrooms confirmed this.)

Looking ahead to what commentary management may make regarding current sales trends, I note that the company launched a sale of both its Sacs (up to 20% off) and Sactionals (up to 30% off) at the end of March which ends next week (April 21st is what I was told by a store clerk). I could not tell if Lovesac had a similar promotion last year or not. (The Wayback Machine had limited archived pages to view and the company Facebook page did not indicate a sale was held last year.) Thus it is possible that sales needed a boost in Q1 which led to the promotion. This may impact margins but also may aid same-store sales trends in Q1.

Gross margins. Lovesac has attractive gross margins (more than 50%) in part because its sectional couches are expensive. A typical Sactional configuration cost $3,789 according to the company’s S-1 filing and this price level is confirmed by a store visit as well as comments from customers on the company’s site and Facebook page. While maybe not a perfect comparison, a Gus Modern sectional sofa costs between $2,999 and $3,295. To the extent the company has been more promotional than last year this could impact its gross margin negatively. Mix could also dampen gross margins given Sactionals are lower margin than Sacs and Costco sales are lower margin than company-owned sales. Both Sactionals and Costco sales have been growing faster than the company average. The company’s gross margin was down only 20 basis points through the first three quarters of last year compared to the prior year but management guided to it contracting 200 basis points in Q4. Another potential negative impact on margins is the company’s plans to move some Sactional production from China to Vietnam in response to tariffs proposed by the Trump Administration on Chinese goods. Management mentioned plans to shift production to Vietnam on its last earnings call.

EBITDA and EPS. I expect the company to have generated free cash flow in Q4 because that is the seasonally strong sales quarter. The company generated $5.4 million in cash from operations less capital expenditures in Q4 the prior year. I also expect EBITDA and EPS to be positive in Q4, but I have a hard time seeing a scenario where the company beats the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50 unless it adds back a lot of “non-recurring” items or defers a substantial amount of marketing expense (see discussion below). The question is if the company meets or beats revenue estimates but misses EPS estimates will investors care? So far investors have been spectacularly forgiving as investor consensus appears to have bought into what I believe is the company’s false narrative that it is a "tech-enabled disruptor."

The above chart from the company's investor presentation is laughable. Its first product, the Sac, is 21 years old and its “latest” innovation, the Sactional, has been around since 2006. If it were disrupting the furniture industry it should have done so by now.

Warranty expense. Based on my analysis of customer reviews on the company’s website as well as Facebook it would appear there is a growing dissatisfaction with the company’s products and customer service. My thesis, as discussed in my initial Seeking Alpha article on Lovesac, was that the company was perhaps growing too fast such that its customer experience was degrading. In prior fiscal years the company has not taken a warranty reserve but indicated in its IPO prospectus it would be taking one in fiscal 2018. A review of the company’s two 10-Q filings since being public provides no data on how much of a reserve the company is taking so that is something to look for in the 10-K. In reviewing the company’s warranty disclosure, it would appear the hardware has a lifetime warranty and the seat coverings have a 3- to 5-year warranty depending on the type selected.

Lovesac Warranties - Save Your Receipt!

Because Lovesac furniture is delivered by mail to a customer’s home even if purchased through one of the company’s showrooms, it could be quite daunting to return a Lovesac product. This may mute warranty costs but certainly does not mute unhappy customers! Imagine having to return a multi-piece Sactional if one did not save the many original boxes in which it arrived before assembly.

Or imagine trying to cram a Sac back into a return box after it has expanded with air to its full 8-foot size once unpacked. A daunting challenge to say the least!

Deferred marketing. The company deferred a significant amount of its direct-to-consumer marketing costs in fiscal 2017 (ended February 4, 2018) totaling $3.1 million, of which $1.3 million remained unamortized at year end. This deferral of marketing expenses (direct response TV, postcards and catalogue expenses) increased a whopping 4,796% from the prior year’s deferred amount of $62,500. It will be interesting to see how much of the company’s marketing expense was deferred in fiscal 2018 when the 10-K is filed. While deferring marketing spending is at times justifiable if a company can demonstrate that the marketing benefit/customer acquisition process occurs over time, it is also a convenient way to understate expenses and overstate earnings. Given the dramatic increase in deferred marketing expense from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2017 in front of the company’s IPO it would appear the company may have become more aggressive than it had been in the past.

Mistral and Blueport Commerce relationships. Under related party transactions the company mentions in its 10-Qs and offering filings that it still pays its private equity investors an advisory fee even subsequent to its initial public offering. It is not unusual for a private equity investor to charge advisory or management related fees to its portfolio companies when they are private, but it is somewhat unusual to do so once the company is public and the private equity firms have converted their preferred shares to common and even liquidated some of their holdings as Mistral has in Lovesac’s case. Mistral held 44% of the common shares of Lovesac after selling 12% of the company in the secondary offering last October. Mistral is paid $100,000 per quarter as an advisor to the company.

Furthermore, Lovesac has begun paying another Mistral portfolio company, called Blueport Commerce, fees to use its ecommerce platform. Fees in the first three quarters of last year amounted to $813,892 or 4.5% of ecommerce sales which seems kind of rich compared to Shopify which charges 1.6%-2.9% depending on the ecommerce site’s size. Other competitors to Blueport include Salesforce.com, Magento and Oracle. Aside from specializing in furniture eCommerce what makes Blueport so compelling? It is hard to tell, because it would appear Blueport has a very limited customer base. In reviewing Blueport’s 2018 Omnichannel Furniture Benchmarking white paper it appears to list only Lovesac, American Signature, The Brick, Leon’s and Levin Furniture as customers. American Signature appears to be an affiliate of Schottenstein Stores which, according to Lovesac’s IPO prospectus, owns an interest in Blueport and whose board member, Jared Rubin, is also a board member of Lovesac. Leon’s acquired The Brick (they are both in Canada) and Levin was recently acquired by Thomas Lee-backed ArtVan which is a Salesforce client. It will be interesting to see if ArtVan shifts over to Blueport from Salesforce, but I am not holding my breath regarding that development.

Conclusion. Many of the observations above should provide food for critical thought when the company reports its Q4 earnings in a couple of weeks and files its 10-K. I would not expect the bullish analysts who cover the company to ask these questions on the company's earnings call. (I would hope they might ask them privately.) I continue to have a short position in the shares of Lovesac given it trades at a healthy premium to other furniture retailers, has yet to turn a profit and appears to be outgrowing its ability to maintain a happy customer base.

As always, I encourage readers to share their thoughts. Please do your own research and think for yourself before investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are short LOVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.