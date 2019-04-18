Pinterest: Priced For Failure

Introduction

Pinterest (PINS), one of the most anticipated IPOs of the year, is expected to price shares around $19, which is above the guided range. This is in spite of the company previously lowering its valuation in reaction to the poor performance of the rideshare giant Lyft (LYFT). Pinterest is not profitable so we have to rely on comparable companies to value it, but it is not the first social media company to IPO. This is in contrast with Lyft, whose status as the first ridesharing platform IPO made comparables analysis challenging. Looking at the company's peers it is impossible for me to say this should be debuting at $19 per share, especially when considering there is usually an additional pop before the first trades are even placed on the exchange.

Valuation

Brief Financials and Projections

Source: Contributor Research

I have written several pieces about Pinterest that detail my forecasts of financials, user growth and per-user monetization. But for the purposes of this discussion, I have included my forecasted Statement of Income, which includes my expectations for revenue per share.

Pinterest

While the company will have you know it as an "image search engine", I am not buying this at all. Pinterest reports ARPU and MAUs, and it features user-profile-specific dashboards that those users can customize and follow. The company is more like Instagram (NASDAQ:FB) than like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and frankly from a comps standpoint that is a benefit. See below:

Source: Contributor Research

Given the company's peers, I have a price target of around $11.50, or 6.39x my expected $1.80 per-share revenue for fiscal 2019. Going off of its current FY 2018 earnings, the company has a current fair value of around $7.27, or 6.39x times the $1.14 2018 revenue per share. Sure, the company is in a stage of "growth", but I do not see this premium being sustainable at all. To demonstrate this I want to compare this premium with those of two other companies I've covered, Lyft and Tufin (NYSE:TUFN).

Case 1: Lyft

Source: Contributor Research

Lyft had its IPO on the last trading day of the third quarter. The debut was met with ecstasy from Wall Street, whereas retail investors' reaction ranged from trepidation to outright rejection. Barring the Morgan Stanley debacle regarding a swap product that the company alleges caused the degradation of the share prices, the IPO has been nothing short of a failure. One of the first reasons that comes to mind is pricing. The stock priced between $62 and $68 prior to the start of its roadshow, and ultimately priced above range at $72. Note that per my comparables table, Lyft's fair value for 2018 was, in fact, $68 - the high end of the initial range. On the day of IPO, the stock traded up to $87, where it opened, and closed the day below $80, causing an immediate loss for retail buyers. Today the stock is struggling to stay above $60, though it had some brief support around that same $68 price.

Data by YCharts

Case 2: Tufin

Source: Contributor Research

Tufin is another recent IPO, albeit a smaller deal. Nonetheless, it is similar in the sense that it is not yet profitable and investors are buying on growth. Using comparables, Tuffin should have had a multiple of 7.82x revenue per share - which, going off of 2018 sales, would give it a current fair value of $20.48. The company instead priced at $14, a very modest level that I expect is due to the wide range of potential price outcomes. Much like most IPOs, on its open the company popped up to $18.05 per share and closed the day marginally positive. Since then, however, the company has not only maintained its valuation, but has reached highs, nearing a 30% gain from its initial offering price. Unlike Lyft, Tufin and its underwriters left money on the table and the result is an investable new offering that is not an embarrassment to management and the backing bankers.

Data by YCharts

Where Pinterest Stands

As I have demonstrated, Pinterest is pricing above its range, near my fair value based on future earnings vs. current. That price represents a more-than-100% premium on its fair value, based on the company's current underlying financials. This will likely rise by at least 20%, and the result could be retail investors incurring losses of over 50%. The company would be wise to bite the bullet, apologize to the venture backers who severely overpaid several years ago, and lower the valuation to something reasonable. They have made it clear, however, that this is not what they are doing. And for this reason I am avoiding this one like the plague.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.