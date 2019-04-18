Perseus Mining: 2 Near-Term Catalysts Ahead

In my last article on Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF) I came to the following conclusion:

"In my opinion, there is a good chance that West African gold mining companies will outperform their peers in the medium term. If that is the case, Perseus may a leading West African play. For example, over the next two - three years it should increase its gold production from 176 thousand ounces in the fiscal year 2017 to 438 thousand in 2022"

A few days ago, the company released its 1Q 2019 trading report, so it is a good time to check whether my positive opinion on Perseus is still well-grounded. However, before I focus on the main issue of this article, let me discuss these two charts:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: the West Africa index, constructed by the author, is comprised of the following seven miners operating in West Africa: Teranga (OTCQX:TGCDF), Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF), Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF), Perseus, Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), Golden Star (NYSEMKT:GSS), and Hummingbird (OTCPK:HUMRF).

The panel on the left measures the relative strength of West African gold mining stocks against the broad precious metals mining sector, represented by GDX. The red arrow indicates that since the beginning of December 2018, the West Africa index has been outperforming GDX. In other words, it looks like the precious metals investors favor West African mining stocks over their peers operating in North and South America, Europe etc.

The panel on the right shows the Perseus share price action compared to West African peers. Well, it is easy to spot that since the beginning of 2017 (the green, dotted arrow), Perseus shares have outperformed the broad West African gold mining sector. On the other hand, the red horizontal line indicates that the company's shares are struggling at a strong resistance level, as if waiting for a catalyst or catalysts to break up. I think that there are at least two such catalysts (I discuss them below).

A quick look at the company

Perseus is a mid-sized gold mining company operating in the Ivory Coast and Ghana, West Africa. Currently, the company runs two mines (Edikan and Sissingue), but in 2020, the third mine (Yaoure) should be put online:

Source: Perseus

If that is the case, Perseus is supposed to increase gold production from 256 thousand ounces in the fiscal year 2018 (the company's financial year ends on June 30) to approximately 440 thousand in 2021 (when Yaoure is online).

1Q 2019 production figures

The table below summarizes basic production figures for 1Q 2019, 4Q 2018, and 1Q 2018:

Source: Simple Digressions and Perseus' data

Comment:

Despite a lower amount of ore processed, in 1Q 2019, Perseus increased its gold production compared to 1Q 2018 (an increase of 4.9%).

A drop in the amount of ore processed is attributable to the Edikan mine. According to the company:

"The reduction in throughput rate appears to be a function of processing hard ore from the Esuajah North pit that requires longer grind time"

I guess it can be an issue until mid-2020 when Perseus is going to end mining operations at this pit:

Source: Perseus

On the other hand, due to a lower amount of ore mined and a decrease in maintenance and processing costs, the Edikan all-in site cost (AISC) went significantly down from $1,104 per ounce of gold in 1Q 2018 to $900 in 1Q 2019 (a drop of 18.5%).

Now, I am not surprised to see the 1Q 2019 consolidated AISC well below the figure reported in 1Q 2018 ($851 per ounce of gold in 1Q 2019 vs. $1,104 in 1Q 2018). The main reason behind is a new mine called Sissingue. For example, in 1Q 2019, Sissingue was producing its gold at AISC of $753 per ounce of gold, one of the lowest costs in the entire industry. What is more, this low cost is going to stay there - according to the company, over its life, the mine will be producing gold at AISC of $756 per ounce of gold. On the other hand, Sissingue is a pretty small operation. As of August 2018, it contained 380 thousand ounces of gold classified as mineral reserves, enough for 4.5 years of operations.

Further, if Perseus is able to keep its costs at a comparable level as in 1Q 2019, and I strongly believe it can, I am pretty sure that, in 1H 2019 (unfortunately, the company publishes its financial reports only twice a year), the company will report outstanding results. To remind my readers, in 1Q 2018, Perseus delivered a cash margin of $174 per ounce of gold (at a gold price of $1,278 per ounce), while in 1Q 2019, this margin jumped to $433 per ounce (at a comparable gold price of $1,284 per ounce). Definitely, putting online Sissingue and cutting costs of production at Edikan resulted in a much higher cash margin than before. I think that the incoming 1H 2019 report should be considered a medium-term catalyst for the company.

Perseus is a net debt-free company now

Although Perseus does not publish its quarterly financial reports, the first positive financial outcome is pretty obvious. As the chart below shows, since the first quarter of 2018, the company has been a net debt-free company:

Source: Perseus

What is more, the gap between the interest-bearing liabilities and cash reserves has widened, reaching nearly $40M at the end of 1Q 2019 (the black line on the chart above).

Yaoure

In my previous article on Perseus, I presented a thesis that the next gold project called Yaoure should be regarded as a medium-term catalyst for the company. To remind my readers, Yaoure is supposed to be the second largest mine owned by Perseus (behind Edikan). The project is located in the Ivory Coast and contains 1.52 million ounces of gold classified as mineral reserves (November 2017). The total CAPEX is $265M but, according to the company, the project is fully financed now (a $150M debt facility and the company's cash reserves plus additional contributions from future cash flows).

The only problem the company has to deal with is the exploitation permit. According to Perseus:

"The Exploitation Permit required by Perseus's Ivorian subsidiary, Perseus Yaouré SARL, to develop and operate Yaouré, was not granted as expected during the quarter. The EP is the final permit that Perseus requires to start developing the Yaouré mine. It is expected that the EP will be granted imminently by the Ivorian Government. Once the EP is granted, Perseus and the Ivorian departments of Mining and Geology, and Budget and Finance will negotiate the terms of a Mining Convention to confirm fiscal stability and other arrangements that will apply during the life of the Yaouré Gold Mine"

As a result, the exploitation permit can be considered a risk factor and… a catalyst. "A risk factor" because there is always a chance that it will be not granted or delayed. And "a catalyst" because when it is finally granted this event may have a strong and positive impact on Perseus share prices.

Risk factors

Apart from a permitting risk, there are a few additional risk factors the company can face:

Yaoure - construction of a new mine is always a risky process. Even if this process goes smoothly, a mining company may encounter additional technical problems when a mine is ramping up its production (poor recovery ratios, lower ore grades, and many other issues)

Perseus operates in Ghana and the Ivory Coast, West Africa. As discussed in my previous articles, West Africa bears a set of specific risks as, for example, a terrorist threat or pandemic risk. What is more, the legal environment in West Africa is pretty shaky, which means that any company operating in the region has to be prepared for a sudden change in the law.

Summary

In my opinion, Perseus is one of the best gold miners operating in West Africa. For example, in 1Q 2019, the company significantly reduce costs of production at its two operations, driving up a cash margin to $433 per ounce of gold. What is more, Perseus is a de-risked company now - most recently, it became a net debt-free miner, and last quarter, the company secured financing sources to build its third mine, Yaoure.

Finally, since the beginning of 2017, the shares of Perseus have been outperforming their West African peers. I think that this trend is going to be continued or even to accelerate. The 1H 2019 financial report and the Yaoure exploitation permit could be the medium-term catalysts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX, KL, SAND, ARREF, DNGDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.