Thor: A Great Wealth Compounder

The third part will look at the valuation metrics used to value Thor, along with an excellent secret metric used to evaluate cyclicals.

The second part of the article will look at Thor's moat and why they have been superior and will continue to be superior as an RV maker.

Thor is a cyclical industry, so we have to pay attention to the macro factors that I delve into in this article.

The Enterprising Investor Series #4: Thor Industries

Throughout this article, while focusing on why Thor Industries is a great buy, I would also like to respectfully refute some points that Dr. Carlin makes in his bearish article on Thor. Though we are on opposite sides on this company, I do want to point out that I still think Dr. Carlin is a very insightful value investor. One of his most impressive articles I thought he had was on Kraft (NASDAQ:KHC). When this company was trading around $50 per share, Dr. Carlin estimated that the entry price should really be around $30, back in January. Today it trades $33.

I) The Macro-Factor Analysis (Section I)

There are six factors I want to bring to attention here:

Secular Growth Oil Prices RV Inventory Level (Supply) RV Demand Consumer Confidence Growth Abroad

1) Secular Growth

While everyone sees and acknowledges the cyclicality of RVs, I want to bring to your attention that in the short run, it is true that cyclicality really matters. Your returns will do or die based on catching the cycle at the right time. For me, I don't really do short-term investing. I like buying something and holding on to it for years. In the long run, you can see that the red line shows an upward slope. RV's have been a growth industry for decades. The biggest bump was 2008 when the Great Recession happened. From 1980 to 2019, RV shipment has grown 4.5% annually.

For the most part, RV shipment declines have been around 20-25%.

The key thing to know is that while inventory may fall for a short while, in the long run, RV inventory has been oscillating upwards over time. According to RVIA, is projected to be around 460,100 units for 2019.

Source: RVIA

Why has there been secular growth in the RV Industry? A few factors:

Rise in aging baby boomers

Rise in RV in people's lifestyle

Rise in RV parks and accommodation

Growth in millennial's ownership rate

Historically low interest rates

2) The Oil Factor

Oil by itself will not be a huge factor in boosting RV demand. It is what they indirectly affect that is the bigger force at work.

A) Majority of RV owners do not list gas prices as the primary driver when it comes to purchasing an RV, according to my RV consumer research. The RV shipments increased from 311k to 353k from 2002 to 2008, when gas prices skyrocketed from $31 to $121 per barrel!

(Primary reasons that people consider when buying an RV)

Source: The RV Consumer Report

B) More and more automobiles are becoming electric, meaning less demand for gas. When I say cars, I also mean RVs as well. It will put pressure on gas prices since demand will be lower and lower. Winnebago, Thor's main competitor, just launched their electric model recently. In 2017, of the approximately 7.3 billion barrels of total U.S. petroleum consumption, 47% was motor gasoline (includes ethanol), 20% was distillate fuel (heating oil and diesel fuel), and 8% was jet fuel. For jet fuel, I can't see the demand lowering anytime soon, but they only constitute 8%.

C) Fracking has completely changed the oil industry and new reserves are being found. The supply is huge and the demand is being pressured downward. It will add more than 30% in oil supply from just fracking in West Texas alone.

D) The common notion is that lower oil prices equate to more RV spending, but even when oil prices skyrocketed from 2002 to 2008, that did not stop Thor's stock from increasing 250%+. Now in fairness, there was more than just oil prices at work here. There was the housing bubble and overnight millionaires were made from selling houses at elevated prices. I don't think people cared that gas prices skyrocketed when their biggest asset, namely their house, skyrocketed as well. Furthermore, people are taking shorter trips closer to home, with the proliferation and modernization of RV parks, saving more gas.

E) Fuel energy is a big cost factor for steel: about 20 to 40% of steel costs, according to World Steel Association, come from energy costs. The steel industry still predominantly relies on traditional fuel as the main form of energy. Even though I expect that oil prices will be stable or lower from the softer demand due to the rise in electric vehicles, there are many other factors that affect steel prices.

3) RV Inventory Levels: The Supply Side

What is a "a lot of inventory"? How do you estimate how much excess inventory is there that will cause more "pains"? In the Thor - More Pain Ahead article, there was not much mentioning about how long the excess inventory would talk to deplete, or even how much in excess. Now to be fair, this is a hard thing to try and answer. What I can do is show you what a perspective.

Source: Motley Fool

A few things:

A) Starting from Q1 of 2017, about 50% give or take, was from Jayco. Investors may get wrongfully scared by that because there was such a huge jump in backlog from earlier years, so now we are going to be in an extremely prolonged slowdown to make up for the excessive backlog orders.

B) Looking at it this way, Thor hovered around $1B in backlog, excluding Jayco's backlog. It is not that Jayco doesn't matter. Jayco does matter. A lot. But, we are backing out Jayco to understand the level of demand Thor receives if it was just Thor alone. Just looking at Thor's backlog orders will help us understand better, what is too much or too little in relative terms for the backlogs. We see Thor's "Core" hovered around $1B in backlog before breaking out in 2017 and 2018:

This tells me that $1B in backlog orders likely was close to the supply and demand equilibrium. ($2B if we include Jayco, but we will use Thor Ex. Jayco)

$1B is likely a conservative figure given the fact that backlogs increased even after hovering at $1B for some time. From Q1 of 2017 to Q4, the backlog increases from $2B to around $2.3B ($1B to $1.15B for Thor's core). There's only been a small increase in backlog demand, so far.

C) Now, we see another big jump in 2018. This time, it was from demand and not an acquisition. Q1 and Q2 have been almost $3.6B and $2.7B respectively. Looking at Thor Ex. Jayco, that is a $1.8B and $1.35B difference. That added more than a billion dollars in "excess" backlog orders. If we believe that $1B is the "equilibrium" point, then the future backlogs need to be lower $1B lower in order to make up the excess backlogs. That is, the cumulative backlog orders of 2018 of Q3 onwards, need to be about a $1B less than the normal backlog orders to make up for the excess. For example, Q4 of 2018 produced $1.4B. For Thor ex. Jayco, that is about $700m. $700m is $300m below $1B. So now, "excess inventory" will lower to around $700m. $700m more to go before inventory levels are in "equilibrium." Q1 and Q2 2019 backlogs came to about $1.8B and $1.45B, respectively. That is $900M and $725M for Thor ex Jayco. This knocks off another $325M for excess inventory.

Using Thor without Jayco:

Quarter Backlogs in $ Amount Normalized Demand Excess/ (Shortage) Excess "Buildup" Q1 18 $1.8B $1.0B .8B .8B Q2 18 $1.35B $1.0B .35B 1.15B Q3 18 $1.0B $1.0B 0 1.15B Q4 18 $700M $1.0B (300M) 0.85B Q1 19 $900M $1.0B (100M) .75B Q2 19 $725M $1.0B (275M) .48B

Source: Author using 10-K From Thor Sec Filings

There is still $480M of "excess buildup", but the majority of excess has already been reduced due to the reduced amount in backlogs starting from Q4 2018.

I know that there a lot of factors that come into figuring out what is the real demand. There are many variables that can change the demand of RVs. A tough winter will lower RV sales; so will interest rates, and a declining consumer sentiment level. If we enter a recession right here and now, expect Thor to have lower backlogs for quite some time before it can return to its normal demand.

The key thing is to just understand that 2018 likely produced too many RVs that will take a year or so for the RV inventory to be at healthier levels and for backlog demand to start increasing again.

Management even hinted at this:

For the rest of fiscal 2019, we expect to face challenges that may impact our financial results as dealers continue to closely manage inventory to levels that better reflect current retail demand, and their ability to replenish inventory more quickly," added Bob Martin. "While we also face difficult year-over-year comparisons to the record third-quarter results for fiscal 2018, we are confident that Thor is on a path toward growth in fiscal 2020."

Source: The Street

This supports my thesis that Thor produced an excess amount of RVs that will take about only a year to normalize, in terms of inventory demand.

D) The Inflection Point: From the total amount of backlogs in the backlog chart below, we also see that the amount of decline is getting less and less. Q1 2019 picked up a little, in Q2 it declined again, but at a slower rate.

Quarter Backlogs in $ Amount (Total) Amount of $ Increase/(Decrease) Percent in Increase or (Decline) Q1 18 $3.6B 1.20B 56.52% Q2 18 $2.7B (900M) (25.00%) Q3 18 $2.0B (700M) (25.93%) Q4 18 $1.40B (600M) (30.00%) Q1 19 $1.80B 400M 28.57% Q2 19 $1.45B (350M) (19.44%)

Source: Created By Author From Thor Sec Filings

4) Demand Levels of RV:

About 10m American households own an RV as of 2018. That is about a 7.8% ownership across all American families. The key question I want to ask here is: Is 7.8% of households historically a high-percent ownership for RVs?

Source: The RV Consumer Report

A) As of 2018, over 10m households own an RV. Against 127.8m households in America, that is 7.8% of the US households owning an RV. 7.8% is reasonable. I actually expect the ownership rate to increase, given the favorable trend in demographics, but I will assume that ownership percent will stay around here for assumptions purpose. Also, remember that household numbers grow over time.

Number of Households in the US from 2000 to 2018:

Source: Statista

B) Estimating the Normalized Demand of RVs

If there are 10 million RVs on the road today, and if we divide it by 15 (the lifespan/usage of RVs), then we get:

10M/15 = 666K of Units RV Annually

This figure should be increasing by 0.8-1.2% every year (the rate of household growth historically) This does not even take into account the growth in penetration % of more households owning an RV in the recent decades due to favorable demographic trends.

This tells me that the annual shipments currently still have room to grow. 2019 is projected to have 460,000 units of RV shipped.

Why 15 Years: 1) People only keep RVs for up to 10 years according to RV consumers. 2) Lots of RV parks have an RV age limit rule and RVs older than 10 are not allowed 3) Novelty will make people keep switching (15 years is actually a conservative number as people switch RVs every 7.4 years, according to The RV Consumer Report).

Flaws in this assumption: There are many. I will be the first to admit. 1) RVs' lifespans have been gradually increasing over the last few decades due to better designs and technology. 2) This is a luxury item, so people can hold off on the purchase and if interest rates rise or a recession hits, it will take a while for demand to go back to normal. 3) Though demographics are currently favorable, it doesn't mean this trend will persist, although a complete reversal is very unlikely. 4) This doesn't take into consideration many other trends in life such as increase in divorce rates, America's growth in GDP per capita, or even possible changes in family structure and life style.

5) The Consumer Index:

The CI Index measures how confident people feel about their income's stability. Their confidence impacts their economic decisions-like their spending activity. As a result, consumer confidence is a key indicator of the overall shape of the economy. Consumer confidence usually increases when the economy expands.

It's actually rare to see a company like Thor trading at similar valuations to where it was during the great recession, even though the CI index is at its 18-year high. Companies are usually on sale when the CI index is in ranges below 80. Anything higher than 80, especially above 90 (like today's market) means stock valuations are usually at the higher range. I use it mainly as a contrarian metric for the most part.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

6) Growth Abroad:

Especially with the acquisition of Erwin Hymer Group, has laid a great foundation for Thor to capitalize on Europe's growth in the RV market.

Source: MaximizeMarketResearch

According to this chart, the estimates showed about a 6% annual increase from 2019 to 2026. This is contrary to the point stated in Thor - More Pain Ahead where it says: "I don't see growth in Europe as the market is changing fast. Trust me, Europe is not the place to go around with large RVs and travel". When making sweeping statements like that, I think one should be careful to check that the evidence supports your thesis. It's true that this chart here is just an estimation, albeit from a reputable source; the person who has the biggest edge will have the better circle of competence.

Let's dig deeper on this - what percent of European households even own an RV? I would say Americans have a higher ownership percentage. According to, research findings, about 5.5M RVs are on the road in Europe. There are 220m households in Europe, which only represents a 2.5% household RV ownership compared to the US's current 8%. Thor's acquisition of Erwin Hymer Group is an excellent move. They have a strong market share (strong brand presence) with close to 12% since they shipped 22k of RV units, and the number of RV units shipped in Europe was about 180k in 2017.

If EHG is able to double their market share and Europe's RV penetration doubles to a still conservative 5% RV ownership rate, that will allow EHG to be 4x the size of what it is now currently (doubling in market share is doable but there a lot of competition so I would not count on it for sure.)

But Europe is not the only thing EHG has targeted. They have also begun to expand in China. EHG has established a joint venture with the Chinese Lingyu Group in order to realize this potential and further strengthen its position. Ten years ago, there were only about 3,000 motorhomes and caravans in use in the most populous country on earth. Currently, there are approximately 70,000 operational recreational vehicles in China. In fact, China is a sleeping giant with respect to its enormous untapped potential.

Section II: Moat, ROIC, and Margins

Thor's Key Profitability Metrics

2009-2016 2009-2014 2010-2015 2011-2016 2012-2017 2013-2018 2009-2018 Median Free Cash Flow Growth 22.12% 22.58% 18.40% 28.97% 22.84% 22.14% 25.36% CROIC 15.24% 12.47% 13.11% 13.16% 15.60% 17.31% 13.49% FCF/Sales 4.03% 3.59% 3.80% 3.92% 4.16% 4.07% 3.91% ROA 12.11% 10.61% 11.46% 11.27% 12.11% 12.99% 11.46% ROE 18.51% 15.53% 16.94% 17.72% 18.51% 19.50% 17.72% Gross Margin 13.63% 12.93% 13.22% 13.22% 13.63% 13.95% 13.42% Operating Margin 7.14% 6.40% 6.84% 6.87% 7.14% 7.42% 7.00% Net Margin 5.03% 4.66% 4.78% 4.85% 5.03% 5.12% 4.91% Revenue Growth 19.88% 18.29% 11.97% 14.38% 22.38% 20.77% 20.79% Earnings Growth 22.92% 60.97% 12.56% 20.51% 25.69% 23.10% 43.78% Cash from Ops Growth 22.18% 25.17% 19.75% 24.34% 28.68% 26.32% 28.58%

Source: Oldschoolvalue

The median FCF growth for Thor this decade has been 25%. Growth in revenue, net income, are in similar neighborhoods as well. That's excellent. We will use a growth rate of 15% going forward.

Margins have been stable so the moat is holding itself well, but a 13% GM reveals a competitive industry.

Pay special attention to ROA (Return on Total Assets)! 10-12% is really good. Acquisitions are a huge part of Thor's growth strategy, but a 10%+ ROA which includes goodwill, intangibles, means that despite companies generally destroying value when they make acquisitions, Thor is not.

Thor is an exception among the crowds - the 10-12% ROA doesn't even take into consideration of the fact that it is usually too harsh of a metric, and that not all assets should be included.

Winnebago, Thor's main competitor has actually sported very similar profit margins and returns on capital, which is pretty impressive as well, but Thor's ROIC is slightly higher than Winnebago's.

Thor's ROIC:

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

24.88% 14.14% 17.12% 22.65% 25.02% 22.73% 18.21% 25.13% 25.84%

Source: Oldschoolvalue

The average ROIC from 2010 to 2018 was 21.75%. Very impressive.

2009 had a ROIC of 3.35% and the TTM has a ROIC of about 14.65%.

Even accounting for 2009 and TTM, the average ROIC still comes to 19%. In the long run, your annual returns will look very similar to your ROIC.

From 2009 to 2019 ($13 to $67, the current stock price), your annual return was 17.82%; including dividends, you add an extra 1 to 2% and your return is close to 19% - the same as the average ROIC from 2009 to 2019.

Section III: The Valuation Analysis

1) The Ultimate Cyclical Valuation Metric: The Price to Sales Ratio

THO has historically traded at a Price to Sales Ratio of 1. Therefore, I believe that the Thor's target intrinsic value will be P/S of 1. In this case, because the P/S we are using is 1x, it is also basically tracking the revenue per share of THO over time. Following the growth of the revenue is the most prudent way in this case. The green line in the chart assumes what THO would be trading at if the P/S ratio was 1x. Today, despite the decline in Revenue already, it trades at .5 P/S.

There is your margin of safety.

Thor's Price Target With a P/S of 1x

Source: Gurufocus

We also want to get a sense of what possible valuations THO has traded at historically, based on the maximum and minimum price to sales ratio. 1.19x is the highest it has traded and .20x is the lowest it has traded.

Source: Gurufocus

The issue, however, is that we need to account for the fact that, during economic recessions, decreases in revenue will also lead to a temporary decrease in the "intrinsic value" if we are using the P/S method. This brings me to my next point - what if we were to use the peak of the revenue cycle of Thor? Would that be a reasonable way to estimate the price target?

It would be. Let me show you:

The Price to Peak Sales Formula

It is very simple. You just look at what the peak of the sales was in a given time period. That will be your 'Sales' for the Price to Sales Ratio. You can use EV. Both ratios are similar in this case. $8.3B of Revenue ($160 of sales per share) means this formula shows that the intrinsic value is $160 per share. The possible upside from here is 250%. Even 100% is good.

You be the judge if this works. By around 2008, the stock price plummeted to $13 from its $40 high in 2006. By 2010, the regular P/S ratio finally would have hit 1.0x, with the stock price rebounding to $34. That is a 37% annualized return. That may have prompted some people to sell by then, but since we are people of above average intelligence, (I assume you are since you are reading this article), then we should be looking at the peak sales ($51 revenue per share from 2006). It was only until 2014, did the stock price reach $51. From 2008 to 2014, that is about a 29% return. Yes, it is lower than a 37% return, but you would have had to find something else to give you a return around 29%, which is hard. This method works for other time periods as well. (This variation of the P/S method was developed by a famous value investor.)

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 TTM Thor's Total Revenue 3.24B 3.53B 4.01B 4.58B 7.25B 8.33B 7.1B

Source: OldSchoolValue

Before you fire your gun at me and say: "But Brian! Sales don't mean profit."

Every time there is a slowdown in an industry, earnings always show a relatively sharp drop. The P/E ratio is not so useful here as a lot of companies were in the negative in terms of earnings. The Great Recession was terrible. Luckily, I was still sucking my thumb in middle school at the time, so I didn't have to worry about that (Pre-algebra was scary). You cannot use the Great Recession as a regular indicator because it's a once in a few generations occurrence. The best way to time cyclicals is not to use the P/E ratio.

Secondly, you can see that Thor has grown intrinsically (everything from its revenue, earnings, and cash flow) from 1980s to 2018. It's pretty obvious this is a company in a cyclical industry, but with secular growth.

Thor Industry's PEG: The FCF Version

Can I really claim this article is for the Zulu Investor if I don't use the PEG rule? Here is the version we are going with today:

The Free Cash Flow PEG Ratio:

EV/FCF ÷ (FCF Growth Rate + Dividend Yield)

The EV is 3.40B. The FCF TTM is 414.3M. The growth rate we will use is 15%. I know FCF growth has been north of 20% like I said before, but I also want to take into consideration the fact that a slowdown can persist for a while. So, the calculation is:

Thor's EV/FCF Multiple =

3.40B ÷ 414.3M = 7.97x

Anything under 10x is excellent. Now for the PEG:

7.97x ÷ (15% +2.2%*) = .46x

This implies a 117% upside.

*Dividend Yield is 2.2%

Source: Oldschoolvalue

Final Words on Thor Industries and Its Risks:

Every company has risks and Thor is no exception. Interest rates, I believe are the biggest risk for Thor. Even small increases can cause sluggish RV sales and may even decline for a while. Dr. Carlin makes a very valid point for Thor's bearish case on this one and I don't have any strong rebuttals. Right now, interest rates are at an all-time low, and when things are so low and down (like a recession), the only other way to go is up, eventually. Should Thor really decline right here and now, the rebound will be even stronger, however. That's why this decade has been so strong for Thor. That's how bad the Great Recession was (but, what would I know about it, I was still doing pre-algebra). I consider competition a smaller risk factor, considering the fact Thor has had stable margins for decades and the fact their ROIC is higher than the peers in their industry.

Even if you didn't have a single clue with what the company does, a consistent ROIC of nearly 20% for a decade should tell you that the management team here is doing something right.

The second biggest risk is political factors. To be honest, there's nothing you can do for this one. Sure, your solution can be to never invest in stocks. There is always something to worry about. Peter Lynch said that almost 30 years ago. The statement remains true today. There is always something to worry about.

If President Trump decides to carry out a trade war with Germany by slapping on hefty taxes on automobiles, Thor will undoubtedly struggle, not to mention the fact the tariff war will literally be on what Thor does: special automobiles. Germany is also the biggest RV consumer in Europe.

Steel prices are also a concern; the US imports about 75% of steel. Even with no political strife, steel prices have been rising at a fast rate. Tariffs will only serve to increase the price of steel even more. The biggest comfort is that Thor's Gross Margins are stable - this tells me they have partial pricing power.

Despite all the possible risk, Thor right now is relatively undervalued, given the big moat it has, the high ROIC, and the prospects of growth it has especially in America and in Europe. The modest valuation reflects most of the worries we see today in the RV industry. Management (who owns 5% of THO, by the way) has shown to be very consistent and disciplined with great returns on capital, even with acquisitions considered.

The only thing better than a great company is a great company with great management. In the long run, with a ROIC like Thor's, your capital is poised to compound for the years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a decent position on it in my fund.