Biotech News Recap: Mustang Bio Soars On XSCID Data

XSCID data is welcome news for these patients and their families, with hopes that the FDA aids in accelerating its development. However, financials of the company should be considered.

Mustang Bio (MBIO)- As I write this, shares have risen by over 300% after hours after the company announced that the New England Journal of Medicine had published data from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital regarding an early stage gene therapy trial. Specifically, the Phase 1/2 study is evaluating a lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of newly diagnosed infants under two years old with XSCID (also known as "bubble boy disease").

The treatment essentially transfers a normal copy of the IL2RG gene to bone marrow stem cells in newly diagnosed infants under the age of two with XSCID, but first they undergo low exposure-targeted busulfan conditioning. 10 infants were treated so far with the treatment being well tolerated, and 7 of 8 infants experienced normalization of naive T-cell and natural killer cell numbers within three to four months along with vector marking in T, B, NK and myeloid cells and marrow progenitors. Remarkably, these infants cleared previous infections and are now growing normally.

Bloomberg and other media outlets rightfully praise this data, as it represents a big leap forward for these patients with few other options and families who are desperate for a cure. Too often smaller indications are left by the wayside as big pharmaceutical companies go after large orphan indications, so it's heartening to see such results for those with significant unmet medical need.

Readers should be skeptical of price action in pre and post market sessions, as volume can be very erratic. Also keep in mind that the company entered into a $20 million venture debt financing at the beginning of the month, which also included warrants to purchase up to 288,184 common shares at an exercise price of $3.47 per share. Per its last quarterly report (prior to debt financing), the company reported cash and equivalents of $34.6 million as opposed to full year 2018 net loss of $30.7 million. Lastly, keep in mind the small but significant market opportunity for XSCID (1 per 200,000 births).

While this is an early-stage study and the IND is being transferred from St. Jude to Mustang by the end of the year, hopefully, the FDA provides positive feedback (and clarified regulatory pathway) to aid in bringing this treatment to market as soon as possible. Additionally, President and CEO of Mustang Manuel Litchman, M.D., points out that aside from utilizing the treatment in newly diagnosed infants, it could also be utilized in hundreds of patients with the disease who have been treated with hematopoietic stem cell transplantation but are experiencing decreasing T cell immunity and increasing incidence of infections.

Other News Of Note

Weakness in the biotech sector as reflected in the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) selling off on above average volume and breaking support is something to take note of. Part of sector weakness could be due to unveiling of various initiatives in President Trump's 2020 budget to lower drug prices, including reducing Medicare reimbursement for branded drugs, closing certain loopholes preventing generic competition, promoting development/commercialization of biosimilars and codifying FDA's approach to determining new chemical entity status.

Affimed (AFMD) - The company provided a regulatory update for its AFM11 program, stating that it'd submitted additional information to the FDA to address the previously-announced clinical hold (addressing request for clinical protocol in ALL trial). Affimed expects a response from the FDA regarding status of the program in Q2. The current valuation continues to look quite cheap to my eyes, considering terms of the Genentech deal, upfront cash and pipeline advancing on multiple fronts.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) - The company filed to sell common stock in a secondary offering with Citigroup and Jefferies acting as the joint book-running managers of the offering.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) - This very recent IPO was priced at $18 and opened at $22.30, finishing the day up 60% at $28.90. The company is operating in the lucrative targeted oncology space (same as Loxo Oncology and Ignyta, two stocks that were big winners for investors when they were bought out). Turning Point has a Phase 1 data presentation coming up at ASCO in June (oral presentation). Seeking Alpha contributor Wilson Capital deserves kudos for a timely and well-written piece on this one.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) - Partner Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) update on the HTT-ASO Huntington's disease program appeared positive, as on the conference call management stated data supports the possibility of seeking accelerated approval after they get efficacy data. Management still seemed cautious, stating they have had initial promising discussions with regulatory authorities and that it was too early to give a specific timeline. I appreciated their candor in pointing out they can't have strong confidence in clinical effect of reducing Huntington's protein until a large controlled trial takes place. Being potentially first to market has its benefits, considering high unmet need and commentary seemed bullish as they are "working on the most expeditious possible waiting to make the products available to patients."

Selecta Biosciences (SELB) - The company announced that five presentations of new preclinical data demonstrating potential of re-dosing of AAV-based gene therapy vectors when administered in combination with its ImmTOR platform will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT). In naive mice models, co-administration of these vectors enhanced transgene expression after the first dose of AAV vector, with rapid and enhanced transgene expression, which could enable therapeutic benefit at lower doses (potentially avoiding toxicities associated with larger doses). Keep in mind the company already has validation from a collaboration with Spark Therapeutics, which licensed ImmTOR for hemophilia A (plus exclusive options for up to four additional undisclosed genetic targets).

Author's Note: I appreciate you taking the time out of your day to read the above and hope you found it to be helpful in some form or fashion. These were just a few pieces of news I found interesting and/or potentially actionable. Feel free to comment on other biotech news tidbits you think merit being highlighted and look forward to our discussion below.

