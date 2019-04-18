West African Resources: High Margin Near-Term Gold Producer In The Making

Burkina Faso has been mired in chaos and violence in recent years, with instability and displacement increasing as of late; this is a situation worth keeping a close eye on for speculators interested in the West African Resources story.

The company is fully funded to production and should be well insulated to the sensitivity of a fluctuating gold price, even down to $1,100/oz.

West African Resources recently published an Optimized Feasibility Study, showing plans for an increased production profile (301,000 ounces in the first year) and improved project economics.

Gold is still struggling to stay elevated above $1,300/oz, but West African Resources stock has been doing well this year, up 26%.

Although the spot price of gold continues to experience great difficulty breaking through and staying above the $1,300/oz mark so far in 2019, one company that is making noticeable progress this year is West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF), a gold developer (and near-term producer) currently constructing the Sanbrado Gold Project, located in Burkina Faso.

Shares of WAF.AX (native ticker symbol of WFRSF) are currently trading at A$0.315/share, up 26% so far this year.

Jurisdiction Backdrop

In recent years, Burkina Faso has become a most noteworthy emerging gold district, with a plethora of mining companies staking claims in the region.

As I discussed in a previous article, some of the more prominent names with controlling interests in Burkina Faso include (but are not limited to) the following:

Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) (Karma, Houndé)

Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) (Mana; Boungou - formerly Natougou)

IAMGOLD (IAG) (Essakane)

Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF) (Yaramoko)

Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) (Wahgnion - formerly Banfora)

Sarama Resources (OTC:SRMMF) (South Houndé, Bondi, Karankasso)

Sanbrado's "next-door" neighbors are:

B2Gold (BTG) (Kiaka/Toega)

Orezone (OTCPK:ORZCF) (Bomboré)

Certainly, gold mines have been built in Burkina Faso and more will likely continue to be constructed in the future because the area is not only home to some very prospective (and underexplored) gold belts (e.g. Banfora, Houndé), but for the most part, the geology and processing of the gold itself is typically simple and straightforward enough. Couple the aforementioned attributes with lower labor costs (relative to more expensive "first world" jurisdictions such as Canada) and as a consequence, project economics for mines in Burkina Faso tend to look robust and better capable of withstanding any shocks due to a weaker/depressed gold environment than compared to that of many other jurisdictions.

Stated in a slightly different manner, companies have been finding it actually possible to generate free cash flow from their operating mines in Burkina Faso (which has not really been an easy task, globally, over the last several years).

This now brings us to West African Resources and their Sanbrado Gold Project, likely to become Burkina Faso's next producing gold mine.

Optimized Feasibility Study

Most recently, West African Resources released an Optimized Feasibility Study (OFS) to market, confirming that Sanbrado should be able to produce an impressive 301,000 ounces of gold during its first full year of production (scheduled to begin in Q3 2020) with an average profile of 217,000 (Years 1-5). The OFS delivered a noticeable bump up of 50,000 ounces, in Year 1, relative to the Feasibility Study (FS) published in June 2018, with an overall average increase of 6,000 ounces over the first 5 years of production.

Furthermore, over the life-of-mine (LOM), Sanbrado is now expected to be able to eclipse an average production output north of 150,000 ounces (up from 133,000 ounces, previously), which should help emphatically take the project outside the realm of being labeled by the market as a "smallish" mine.

Importantly, the OFS shows that cash costs and All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) still look pretty rock solid, coming in at $523/oz (Years 1-5) and $563/oz (Years 1-5), respectively, albeit higher figures than what was shown in the original FS. Over LOM, cash costs are now slightly higher at $582/oz (up from $577/oz, previously) but AISC has improved to $633/oz (down from $640/oz, previously).

Assuming a gold price of $1,300/oz, in terms of after-tax NPV (5% discount rate), there is a noticeable difference here, with the OFS showing $444 million (up from $405 million, previously).

More noteworthy, though, is the marked improvement in after-tax IRR to 62% (up from 49%, previously) with a payback period of only 14 months (down from 16 months, previously).

Presumably, the better NPV, IRR, and payback period numbers highlighted in the OFS were primarily made possible due to the company having success in being able to find more gold and extend the mine life at their flagship high-grade M1 South underground deposit to 6.5 years (up from 4.5 years, previously).

Further, as the following table shows, underground reserves for Sanbrado have now increased to 646,000 ounces (up from 553,000 ounces, previously), while total reserves now measure 1.65 million ounces (up from 1.574 million ounces, previously).

Perhaps more encouraging, still, is despite the incremental improvements made in the OFS to an already robust FS, there may perhaps be potential to enhance the mine plan even further still.

As stated by Managing Director Richard Hyde:

Recent deep high-grade intercepts demonstrate the potential to extend reserves, and increase annual production post year 6 with additional infill and extensional drilling.

Debt Facility

Worth noting is that West African Resources is fully funded to complete construction of its Sanbrado Gold Project, having reached an agreement to take on a $200 million debt facility with Taurus Funds Management (which carries with it an interest rate of 7.7% per annum, with repayment commencing in June 30, 2021, with final payment due by December 31, 2024).

Earlier this month, the first $75 million drawdown was completed, after the company was able to satisfy certain conditions necessary to be met in order to access the funds.

Now, with the OFS demonstrating a means for the company to materially increase Year 1 production at Sanbrado by 50,000 ounces to bring in more rapid free cash flow, the company should be better positioned than it was previously to pay down its debt obligations sooner rather than later.

Sensitivity to Gold Price

While many gold projects across the globe may struggle to generate free cash flow at lower gold prices (i.e. $1,200/oz), Sanbrado should be more resilient because even all the way down at $1,100/oz, the after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) still checks in at $270.6 million, with an after-tax IRR of 42.8% and a payback period still below 2 years.

All things considered, objectively speaking, the above project economics for are not the type of figures you expect to see every day (they are indeed quite stellar), and although there are inherent execution risks involved with mining, if all goes well for West African Resources, the Sanbrado Gold Project should be well positioned to generate strong free cash flow, irrespective of where the spot price of gold is trading at.

So, although the start of the next bull market in gold would, of course, be a welcome tailwind for all gold miners, West African Resources could conceivably still do just fine without it.

Key Risks

In terms of key risks associated with West African Resources, outside of the norm involved with construction/mine building/commissioning/ramp up, because the company is anchored to Burkina Faso, speculators interested in the company should be paying extra close attention to the broader news events taking place within the country.

As it pertains to Burkina Faso itself, there has been a surge of conflict-related fatalities and violence in recent years (and to start off 2019), causing widespread insecurity and displacement of people.

As the following heat map shows, much of the conflict and violence has been occurring in the border regions (e.g. Sahel, Est, etc.) of Burkina Faso, near Mali and Niger.

And as shown earlier, and again in the following slide, in regards to the Sanbrado Gold Project, it's located in the "safer" more central part of the country, not too far away from the capital, Ouagadougou.

Despite West African Resources and Sanbrado being located relatively farther away from the main "war zones", in any case, these are troubling times being witnessed and experienced throughout Burkina Faso, and something for speculators to keep in mind when formulating a speculation thesis. No doubt, Burkina Faso will never be mistaken for being a "safe, secure, and stable" jurisdiction (such as Quebec, Nevada, Western Australia, etc.).

At this juncture, it's still "business as usual" for the gold miners operating in this part of the world, but speculators need to at least consider the odds of the current situation deteriorating further still, and determine whether or not they are comfortable with putting their own capital at risk.

With all that said, it is noteworthy that deals are still being made in the country, as Sarama Resources recently announced a financing deal to raise C$4.5 million, with a large portion of that (C$2.5 million) being taken up by new "cornerstone investor" Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF), a mid-tier West Australian gold producer with no prior experience (or assets) located in Burkina Faso.

Silver Lake Resources is most willing to invest capital into gold projects located in Burkina Faso has to, if anything, be interpreted as a positive sign that not all foreign companies are shying away from Burkina Faso, despite the broader ongoing turbulence still ensnaring the country.

Conclusion

The spot price of gold got off to a flying start to begin the new year, but in recent months has shown weakness, failing to stay elevated above $1,300/oz. Nevertheless, West African Resources has made good progress thus far this year, both in terms of its share price (which is up 26%) and also with underlying fundamentals at its Sanbrado Gold Project (the recently released OFS shows an improved production profile, NPV, IRR, and payback period).

Furthermore, Sanbrado is fully funded to production, and although a bull market in gold would obviously help the project deliver even more potent leverage to the upside, the project economics appear robust enough to not only be able to generate ample free cash flow at today's gold price ($1,274/oz) but even at levels as low as $1,100/oz.

Outside of typical risks associated with the construction of a new mine, for West African Resources, a lingering (and potentially growing) thorn in its side is the jurisdiction where it operates, Burkina Faso, itself. An increase in violence, instability, and displacement of citizens to start off 2019 has turned an already bad situation into an even more difficult one. Thus far, companies operating gold mines in Burkina Faso haven't been disrupted yet, but there doesn't appear to be a quick and easy fix to the current most dire situation.

As far as gold development projects are concerned, though, Sanbrado is a standout and a project that has the right ingredients on paper to become one of the industry's next high margin producing gold mines.

Moving forward, execution will be key, but the upside is immense here.

