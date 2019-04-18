Carlisle Companies: Steady As She Goes

We wrote about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) back in March and stated that the breakaway gap which took place last February should now act as a strong support. We have been long this stock since around the $104 level. Since the printing of that gap, everything has been going as planned. Shares have been consolidating over the past 6 weeks or so, which has enabled the 50-day moving average to catch up somewhat. The 200-day moving average still remains around 11% below the current price of $127.

The reason we went long Carlisle was numerous. Its attractive valuation combined with strong balance sheet and growing earnings were prime reasons why we pulled the trigger at just over $104. With an unrealized 22% gain already achieved on the position, we continuously aim to remain updated concerning the trajectory of the company. Furthermore (even if we predict more upside), we are always open to liquidating any standing position if another more compelling opportunity was to present itself. Therefore, with this in mind, let's see where we see CSL headed, bearing in mind the strong start to the year shares have had already.

If we look at the daily chart, we can see that although price continues to make higher highs, divergences on the RSI momentum indicator are starting to develop. The RSI oscillator many times can be an excellent predictive metric. However, volume also, on many occasions, is an excellent predictive tool. As we can see from On Balance Volume indicator at the bottom of the chart, buying volume has remained strong over the past 2 months or so, as shares have traded in a range-bound manner. Both the share price and that OBV line if examined carefully continue to make higher highs. Therefore, we have a discrepancy between the RSI indicator and how buying volume has been trending. We have to dig deeper.

When we have discrepancies on the daily chart, we like to turn to the long-term charts to get a better perspective on how CSL has been trending on a monthly chart, for example. Multi-year trend lines, for example, carry a lot of weight. If we look at the chart below, we can see that we have a multi-year trend line in place since 1998. Price has tried to break above this resistance area on multiple occasions but has failed to close above it. Therefore, we would give the edge here to the RSI oscillator (in that it is predicting a decline) as price, we would believe, would find it difficult to break through that upper trend-line on another initial attempt.

Many times (not always), our plays will follow the general market with respect to their direction. If we look at a chart of the S&P 500, we can see that shares are now 16 weeks into their intermediate cycle. The technical indicators such as the RSI indicator and slow stochastics are heavily overbought. Sentiment also is at ultra-optimistic levels, which leads us to believe that any weekly swing high up here will most likely be the start of the decline into a new intermediate low. Nevertheless, the S&P made another higher high this week. Therefore, the soonest we could get that weekly swing would be next week (week 17).

When the time comes and the S&P rolls over, we will see how Carlisle reacts to the selling pressure in the general market. As alluded to, the stock market is essentially a market of stocks. Some stocks are able to buck the trend, for example, when the S&P is dropping down into an intermediate cycle low. We will update the portfolio if we want to raise stops.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.