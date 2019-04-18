AT&T Should Cut Its Dividend

Free-Images.com - Free Public Domain Images

Dividends, who doesn’t like them? Everyone likes getting a nice dividend check in the mail every quarter. But, in fact, it might hurt your wealth accumulation. I make the case that AT&T (NYSE:T) shareholders would benefit from a dividend cut.

AT&T's dividend growth

AT&T has a long history of growing dividends. The company paid 51 cents in dividend per share in February, an increase of 2% in the quarterly dividend. It’s the 35th consecutive annual increase. This is a great record. Moreover, management seems to commit to the dividend growth story:

The dividend is an important way we provide value to our shareholders, and I’m proud that we are able to continue our history of annual increases

Randall Stephenson, chairman and CEO, AT&T Inc.

A dividend growing year after year is a feature cherished by dividend investors. However, despite the dividend history and the implicit promise of long-term dividend growth in the future, AT&T underperformed the broader stock market.

What if AT&T was better off without ever growing dividends?

Larger flexibility and higher efficiency

The problem of committing to increase the dividend every year is that it reduces flexibility for capital allocation. A company can use its cash flows in 5 different ways: (1) invest in its business to grow organically, (2) buy another company to grow inorganically, (3) pay down its debt, (4) buy back its shares, and (5) issue dividends.

Promising, even implicitly, to pay larger dividends every year might lead to inefficient capital allocation by limiting the company’s ability to execute other cash flow uses. Capital allocation must be flexible in order to be efficient. At one time, heavy capex might be required as the company enters a new investment cycle due to technology changes. At another time, stock repurchases could boost long-term returns per share after a temporary decline in stock price. Finally, the company could repay debt quickly if it needs to delever after an investment cycle or an acquisition.

Let’s see the current situation on those cash flow uses.

Debt Repayment

The $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner completed in 2018 made investors worry about debt levels. This mega-merger made debt climb to $181B for the combined entity.

Looking at the current situation, AT&T’s long-term debt stands at $166.25B at the end of 2018. Cash is at $5.2B. EBITDA stands at $56.96B making the debt-to-EBITDA ratio 2.83x. The company expects to get to a ratio of 2.5x by the end of 2019.

AT&T is currently deleveraging at a good pace but cutting the dividend could accelerate the process by redirecting $14B of dividends towards retiring bonds, adding to the current $12B of FCF after dividends. Low leverage is essential to take advantage of future opportunity or to face future threats. The telecom industry faces frequent technology changes and competition trends. The greater financial flexibility AT&T has, the better.

Investment

5G mobile service is on the horizon. It seems to be the newest investment cycle that telecoms currently go through. 5G requires capital expenditure on many assets: station infrastructure, network software, towers and microcells. A Heavy Reading report forecast that operators will invest $200B in 5G between 2018 and 2023, $88B in 2023 alone and growing after that. Additionally, mobile operators also need to maintain their existing 3G and 4G infrastructure.

5G capex is only one example. Here is another one: Warner Media is launching its streaming video on demand service (SVOD). If it wants to compete with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN), Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) and others, Warner needs to invest heavily in its library and production.

Share repurchases

In his book the Outsiders, William Thorndike told that John Malone, famous owner of a media empire, worked at Bell Labs, AT&T’s prestigious research department during the 1960s. After long research on financial models, he presented a plan to AT&T’s board recommending increasing debt levels and reducing share counts through repurchases. He was promptly ignored. After that Malone went to have a great career at TCI, earning a 30.3% compound annual return for shareholders from 1973 to 1998.

At the time of Malone’s advice, AT&T was a giant monopoly which strongly differs from today’s situation. I wouldn’t recommend expanding debt levels. However, share buybacks can be reconsidered given the current share price. But in order to do that, the company needs financial resources which can be obtained by cutting the dividend.

If executed correctly, buybacks are superior to dividends for long-term shareholders. First, there is the tax impact. Dividends are taxed every year, but capital gains are only taxed when you sell your shares. This is great when you try to build your capital over many years. Capital can compound faster by delaying taxes. It’s like getting an interest-free loan from the government.

Conclusion

The market is not fond of AT&T’s stock despite the dividend growth history cherished by investors. Maybe the company should try something else. In fact, the promise of a growing dividend can lead to inefficiencies in capital allocation by restricting alternative cash flow uses. Investment, debt repayment and buybacks also need to be prioritized from time to time. I believe capital allocation is the number one internal driver in returns.

I like AT&T’s stock at the current price, but I would prefer to see a change in its dividend and capital allocation policy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.