Burlington's Rally Has Legs

Burlington Stores (BURL) is a retailer that has seen tremendous amounts of growth in recent years. The company was struggling for direction several years ago, but a refocusing on its stores, its employees, and its product assortment has paid off enormously. I’ve liked Burlington for a long time, having first recommended it in 2015 when the share price was just $50. Those days are long gone but even at $163 today, I think Burlington offers investors relative value in the retail space.

Results continue to support the bulls

Burlington reported Q4 earnings a few weeks ago, and investors sold the stock hard from the report. Shares have retraced nearly all of the decline at this point, but after a series of lower highs and lower lows, Burlington still looks out of favor with Mr. Market. However, I think there is a lot of room to run left for Burlington given its long-term performance on the top and bottom lines. In addition, it continues to be one of the better managed retailers in the market.

Burlington’s fiscal 2017 contained an extra operating week, so sales and earnings will naturally be higher for that period. Even so, sales in 2018 rose 9.2% against 2017 as Burlington continues to see a sizable increase in new store sales, which was nearly half a billion dollars in 2018, as well as comparable sales increases. Last year’s 3.2% comparable sales increase is strong on its own, but it stacks on a 3.4% gain in 2017, for a two-year stacked comparable sales number of +6.6%. Any number of retailers would be happy to have a two-year stacked comp that high, but investors seemed focused on the short-term.

Q4’s comparable sales number was just +1.3%, but again, if we take a longer view, things aren’t nearly that bad. Q4 2017’s comparable sales gain was +5.9% and Q4 2016 came in at +4.6%. In other words, 2018’s Q4 comparable sales number was trying to build off of a two-year stacked comparable sales gain of 10.5%, and still managed to gain a further 1.3%. In the context of a three-year gain of 11.8%, Q4’s number doesn’t seem so bad. Granted, this represents a slowdown for Burlington, but it is one quarter. This company has proven its ability to grow – and do so profitably – over the long-term, so I’m not concerned by one relatively weak quarter.

Margins remain around flat year-over-year for Burlington as its gross margins and SG&A costs fluctuate, but haven’t actually moved much. The company continues to focus on cost savings where it can, but the results have been less than inspiring. The good news is that because Burlington’s sales are growing so quickly, margin expansion isn't necessary to see strong earnings growth. Coupled with a small amount of share repurchases, Burlington can continue to grow earnings in the low double-digits annually in the coming years without the benefit of higher margins.

Strong guidance once again

To that end, the company provided some guidance for 2019, and things are looking up. Revenue should be up 9% to 10% once again, assuming a comparable sales increase of 1.5% to 2.8% for the full-year. This would stack on the 3.2% comparable sales gain for 2018, as a reminder.

Adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be flat to up 10bps, so again, essentially no impact from margins. Burlington expects to open 50 new stores, give or take, which will help drive non-comparable sales higher.

In total, adjusted earnings-per-share should be right at $7, assuming a flat share count. I expect Burlington will buy back at least some stock in 2019; for context, it reduced the float by about a million shares in fiscal 2018. This level of earnings would represent 10% to 12% in adjusted growth from 2018 to 2019, so it hardly seems reasonable that the alarm should be sounding; the growth story here is alive and well. And, if Burlington does buy back some stock, its growth number will only rise.

A reasonable, but not cheap valuation

Making this more enticing, Burlington’s valuation is still quite reasonable, even after the rally from $136 to $163. At the midpoint of the company’s guidance – $7 per share – Burlington trades for ~23 times this year’s earnings. While that isn’t cheap on an absolute basis, it is a reasonable valuation given how quickly Burlington is growing.

Earnings growth this year should be ~11% but in the out years, Burlington’s ever-growing store count should help leverage down back office support costs, and drive margins higher in the process. As mentioned, Burlington’s store margins haven’t really grown recently, but it should see some SG&A leverage over time as it capitalizes on supply chain and support costs. Even without these gains, Burlington's repurchases, new store openings, and comparable sales should continue to drive double-digit earnings increases for years to come.

In a world where retailers like Five Below (FIVE) and Ollie’s (OLLI) trade for multiples that are absolutely huge, Burlington is a welcome respite from soaring valuations for retailers. Burlington isn’t cheap, but it is reasonably priced given its bright outlook for sales growth, in particular. This company should continue to grow earnings at double-digit rates for years to come, and I still like it as a buy at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.