Seeking Alpha Q1 2019 Investor Letter

We are investing heavily in product. We aspire to have the best quote pages and the best subscription product on the web.

Dear users and contributors,

Below is our Q1 2019 Investor Letter, which should give you an idea of how we’re doing and what we’re working on:

Revenue

Ad revenue was down in Q1 Y/Y. The stock market moved sharply lower in Q4 2018, and a number of large financial advertisers responded by cutting budgets. The cuts in January were sharp, but spending started to rebound in February and is now looking healthier.

Subscription revenue rose nicely in Q1. Revenue from the Investor Marketplace (paid services offered on SA by SA contributors) grew at the fastest clip since early 2018, hitting $7.6M in annual recurring revenue. (SA receives 25% of earnings.) 165 authors now run private investing communities within the Marketplace.

The PRO family (Essential and PRO+) eclipsed 15K subscribers. More than 70% of all subscriptions are annual.

On the product side, we are investing heavily in Essential. Our goal is to make it the best subscription product for self-directed investors.

Product innovation

To that end, we launched a number of important features in Q1:

Essential subscribers reading an article now get: the author’s qualitative rating for the stock he's writing about (from Very Bullish to Very Bearish); the performance of his idea vs. the S&P 500; his historical track record on the stock; and key financial data.

On author pages, subscribers can see the author’s entire stock coverage, with his ratings on those stocks and historical track record.

On symbol pages, subscribers get the aggregate rating of all Seeking Alpha authors on the stock, the breakdown of authors by rating (e.g. "show me all Bullish authors on TSLA"), and are able to filter articles by rating on the stock (e.g. “show me all the Very Bearish articles on AMZN”). These tools make drilling down to relevant analysis easier.

We also upgraded income and cash-flow statements and balance sheets to provide 10 years of downloadable company financials for subscribers.

Contributor payments

Despite the decline in ad revenue we maintained contributor payments at $13.75 per thousand pageviews (“CPM”). We aspire to insulate contributors from stark volatility in the advertising market by smoothing the bumps.

Total payments to contributors hit a new all-time high of $700K per month. Drivers included revenue growth for Investor Marketplace contributors, and recently-introduced rewards for contributors whose articles are being read by paying subscribers or who receive an Editors’ Pick. We also retooled our contributor payment system to further reward contributors who author analysis of undercovered stocks. We are the market leader in analysis of undercovered stocks, and seek to align ourselves with contributors who help us expand our reach with analysis of stocks that lack sell-side or any other coverage. Our current annualized run rate for contributor payments is $7.8M; we are a proud supporter of independent investment research.

Mobile

For years, our mobile web experience has lagged. And we have found it challenging to maintain and build new experiences for four distinct platforms (desktop, mobile web, Android, iOS).

A half-year ago, we embarked on a foundational rebuild of our mobile web experience based on the Google PWA (progressive web app) specification which focuses on: Reliability, Speed and Engagement. At the end of Q1, we began testing the new experience on 10% of users. Thankfully, we experienced remarkably few issues, and will soon be going live to 100% of users.

The initial release has limited functionality (e.g. no portfolios). But this milestone is important for our mobile development, which we are investing in. Over the next few months, we will round out the functionality of the new mobile website, and will apply the new technologies to our mobile apps. I believe this investment will result in a better mobile experience for the 250,000 investors who use our apps every day, leading to faster performance, fewer bugs, faster releases, and a stronger cross-platform experience.

Marketing

We hired our first Chief Marketing Officer, Yanay Sela. For those interested, here are Yanay’s musings on marketing methodology. He is tasked with expanding our audience and growing our paying subscriber base. I expect Yanay will have a profound impact on our growth, which we view as a virtuous circle: grow revenue → increase contributor earnings → invest more in our product.

Our mission is to empower investors to make informed decisions. I hope we stayed true to that mission in Q1 2019.

Thanks for reading. As always, I welcome feedback, discussion, callouts, and constructive criticism in the comments.

Eli