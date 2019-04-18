Utilities Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Power producers/energy traders are the only attractive industry in utilities, underpriced relative to their historical averages in valuation ratios and above the historical baseline in profitability measured by return on equity. Other industries are close to their profitability baseline, but widely overpriced regarding their historical baseline in the valuation metrics reported hereafter. The utilities SPDR Select Sector index (XLU) was the first sector index to reach a new all-time high in 2019 last month, followed last week by technology (XLK) and consumer discretionary (XLY).

Since last month:

P/E is stable except a deterioration in power producers/traders.

P/S has improved except in power producers/traders.

ROE is stable except a deterioration in gas utilities.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (XLU) has lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by about 4.5 percentage points.

In this period, the best performing S&P 500 Utilities stocks are American Electric Power Co. Inc. (AEP), Edison International (EIX), NRG Energy Inc. (NRG), Southern Co. (SO), and Sempra Energy (SRE).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings and price/sales. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. I update every month several lists like this in various sectors. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to these lists before they are published in free articles. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

ETR Entergy Corp. UTILELECTRIC HE Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. UTILELECTRIC NJR New Jersey Resources Corp. UTILGAS SWX Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. UTILGAS UGI UGI Corp. UTILGAS AES AES Corporation UTILINDEP DTE DTE Energy Co. UTILMULTI ED Consolidated Edison Inc. UTILMULTI MDU MDU Resources Group Inc. UTILMULTI AWK American Water Works Company Inc. UTILWATER

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in utilities on 4/16/2019

I take 3 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 3 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S ROE Avg D-ROE Gas Utilities 25.11 17.24 -45.66% 1.76 0.97 -81.91% 9.33 11.49 -2.16 Water Utilities 37.18 23.68 -57.01% 5.87 3.94 -49.10% 8.81 7.96 0.85 Multi-Utilities 21.81 16.59 -31.43% 2.32 0.95 -144.53% 9.76 9.48 0.28 Electric Utilities 22.16 15.94 -39.01% 2.38 1.22 -95.18% 9.13 10.43 -1.30 Power Prod./Energy Traders* 27.10 34.9 22.36% 2.74 4.16 34.24% 3.02 -5.15 8.17

* Averages since 2005

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 2 valuation factors (P/E, P/S) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLU with the benchmark in 1 month.

Chart by TradingView

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.