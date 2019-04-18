VAT Sees Its Markets Bottoming, But The Market Is Already Counting On That

VAT reported another ugly-looking quarter, with revenue down 35% and orders down 41%, but the company is still profitable and cash flow-positive, and business appears to be bottoming.

When I last wrote about VAT Group (OTCPK:VACNY) (VACN.S), a Swiss manufacturer of highly-engineered mission-critical valves used largely in semiconductor and display panel fabrication equipment, I said that the value proposition was precarious due to the prospects for weakening semi equipment demand. That concern played out, with the shares trading down about 33% relative to the price at that last article, as valve sales have since plunged about 40% since.

I also said that I’d be interested in the shares if they dropped another 20%, and while there still would have been some downside from there to the bottom, the shares have rebounded strongly (more than 40%) since the December lows on renewed enthusiasm of an order recovery starting in the second half of 2019. While I think this rally has gotten a little overheated, a pullback of say 10% or so would once again make this a stock to seriously consider given its leverage to what is likely to be strong long-term end-market growth.

Bottoming Out, But Still (Likely) Quite Profitable

Perhaps the best that can be said about VAT’s first quarter was that revenue came in a little above the midpoint of management’s guidance and management expects a sequential pick-up ahead of a more pronounced recovery later in 2019.

Revenue fell 35% in the quarter (and 14% on a sequential basis), led by a 41% drop in valve sales (down 17% qoq) driven by weak demand for new semiconductor and panel fabrication equipment. With about half of VAT’s sales usually going to Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX), and Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY), there’s really nowhere for VAT to hide – AMAT’s April quarter sales are expected to be down about 24% and Lam’s March quarter sales are expected to be down about 17%.

Service revenue was flat from the prior year, as management’s efforts to capture more repair, refurbish, and aftermarket service work appears to be paying off. Industry sales were down 38%.

Unfortunately, VAT does not provide further financial information with its quarterly releases; investors have to wait for the second and fourth quarters to get more detailed financials. That said, the Valve business still had a 29% EBITDA margin in the second half of 2018, while the service business had a 46% EBITDA margin. While I’m sure there was further operating deleverage (a 17% decline in sales between the first and second half of 2018 drove a 29% decline in EBITDA and a 5-point erosion in margin), I’m confident that Valve margins are still in the 20%’s – a level of profitability that is superior to many semi equipment vendors during the good parts of the cycle.

Management guided for about 1-2% qoq growth in revenue for the second quarter, and while EBITDA and EBITDA margin is likely to be down in 2019 relative to 2018, management still believes that a return to low-30%’s margin is possible in 2020.

Orders Look Ugly, But Business May Be Bottoming

VAT reported a 41% yoy decline in overall orders, with Valve orders down 44% yoy and flat sequentially. While backlog isn’t terribly relevant here, backlog declined 38% from the year-ago period and was basically flat sequentially.

Management thinks that the cycle is bottoming, and they’re not the only one. Fellow Swiss component supplier INFICON (OTC:IFCNF) reported a 25% revenue drop in its semiconductor components business (which includes vacuum components) and a book-to-bill below 1, but expects a stronger second half and ASML (ASML) also guided for an accelerating recovery through 2019. With Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) reporting relatively soon, not to mention other semi equipment/component vendors, we should have a better sense of the overall outlook relatively soon, and I expect it will include calls for improving business as the year goes on.

That’s fine as far as it goes, and I do agree that business is bottoming. The question is what comes next - I think expectations for a V-shaped recovery could be a little overheated. The memory market is still shaky and there’s too much capacity in the display sector. A small number of chip companies have already warned about first quarter results and offered a more cautious outlook for 2019, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer and see whether those expectations for a strong recovery in the second half hold up.

Of course, it is important to note that what chip companies say and what chip equipment companies say don’t always sync up in real time – companies will buy equipment ahead of demand, but if the outlook for memory erodes meaningfully, that’s likely bad news for AMAT, Lam, TEL, and suppliers like VAT, Atlas Copco, and Advanced Energy (AEIS).

The Outlook

Better results from VAT are a “when, not if” proposition in my view. Their equipment is mission-critical for semiconductor and panel fabrication equipment, and they have over 60% share in their core semiconductor market, while rivals like CKD and V-Tex are far, far behind. VAT has continued to innovate and develop new products, including new remote plasma source valves and new transfer and pendulum valves.

The company has also tried to take a sustainable approach to managing this downturn. Instead of mass-firings and losing highly-skilled employees, VAT has reduced working hours at its plants (the most recent reduction going into force from March through June). While that approach has near-term costs, many of VAT’s employees are engineers and other skilled professionals and I think this is a smarter long-term strategy.

My bullishness on VAT, as a company if not as a stock, is supported by its strong share in essential components and what I expect will be significant long-term growth in chip volume production and chip complexity, both of which will drive significant investment in new equipment over the long term, and particularly equipment with more demanding vacuum technology needs. I also see some incremental “share-of-wallet” opportunities, including the company’s move into modules (which combine valves with actuation and control equipment) – while VAT will likely only focus on a higher-end segment of the $1 billion/year module market, 30% to 50% of that is still meaningful.

If VAT can generate mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth over the long term (6% to 8%) and improve FCF margins from the low 20%’s to the low-to-mid-20%’s (with EBITDA margins in the low-to-mid 30%’s), I believe these shares have some worthwhile upside from here, with 9% to 10% annualized return potential.

The Bottom Line

I find VAT’s price to be tempting now, even though I think the rally in chip and chip equipment stocks may be overdone in general. As I said in my prior piece on the company, I don’t want to get “cute” about timing another purchase and risk missing out on the bigger move. A pullback of 10% or so from here would make the decision easier, and I’ll definitely be monitoring the newsflow from the chip/chip equipment sector with an eye toward when to add these shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.