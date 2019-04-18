Intel Fails Again

The financial hit is expected to be minimal, but the company appears rudderless with plans for other 5G devices.

Maybe the biggest surprise outcome of the settlement between Qualcomm (QCOM) and Apple (AAPL) was the sudden exit of the 5G modem business by Intel (INTC). The failure in the smartphone modem market is another example of Intel failing to execute in a period of questionable leadership decisions and the weak signal of a $15 billion buyback. The stock is breaking out here, but investors should tread lightly in chasing this rally.

5G Failure

Due to ongoing lawsuits with Qualcomm over royalty rates on patented wireless technology, Apple desperately searched to find a replacement for the modems used in their iPhones. The company decided to partially go with Intel modems back in 2017 with the release of the iPhone 7 and 7+.

In these cases, Intel was developing 4G modems based on old technology at that point. As highlighted by ZDnet, the market wasn't impressed with the modems due to reliability and signal strength issues. Even more issues were adding up with the shift to 5G this year and questions mounting with whether Intel was going to have a viable chip ready for a 5G iPhone in 2020.

ZDnet thinks that some of the recent patent case losses was causing problems with the current iPhones connecting with 4G LTE networks using Qualcomm technology. Further issues were expected with 5G carrier networks using Qualcomm 5G equipment going onto the market in a massive way in 2020. These networks would be full optimized for Qualcomm Snapdragon baseband chips and not so much with the chips from Intel that might not even be ready for 2020 smartphones.

The problem facing Intel is that Qualcomm is the one that develops the wireless technology standards always leaving the chip giant in an inferior technology position. So much so that Intel decided to completely drop out of the 5G smartphone modem market via this statement in their press release only hours after the announced settlement.

The company will continue to meet current customer commitments for its existing 4G smartphone modem product line, but does not expect to launch 5G modem products in the smartphone space, including those originally planned for launches in 2020.

This brings up plenty of questions on how Intel will compete for all of the connected devices requiring modems going forward. From smartwatches to IoT devices, most products will want an ability to connect with mobile 5G networks. The company made this vague statement regarding the market beyond smartphones.

...complete an assessment of the opportunities for 4G and 5G modems in PCs, internet of things devices and other data-centric devices. Intel will also continue to invest in its 5G network infrastructure business.

Intel literally admitted they have no clue within the corporation on what to do with 5G now. Remember that the company is already facing extreme pressure from server and desktop chips due to the re-emergence of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Financial Hit

The stock rallied 3% on the news because Intel faces a limited financial hit from exiting the 5G smartphone modem business. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh sees the company losing about $1 billion in revenues from CY20 and limited margin impacts with the potential for some costs savings.

The chip giant might be able to switch some spending back to the datacenter business where AMD is taking share. A big issue remains the shift to 10nm chips that remains far behind schedule.

Saving some money doesn't really place Intel in a better position to reflect on how not developing 5G modem technology for smartphones still allows the company to focus on other client devices. Raymond James analyst Chris Caso asks the question that Intel should've known the answer to before rushing out a press release on exiting the 5G modem business in utter failure.

While Intel's decision is likely to benefit costs in the near term, it opens the question about what happens to Intel's client business in the longer term, since we think all client devices will have 5G modems in the long term.

My previous investment thesis hit hard on Intel not actually being aggressive with a share buyback when announcing the $15 billion plan. As the stock hits recent highs, Intel has a market valuation of ~$265 billion.

If business is booming with the chip constraints the company faced in 2018 from high demand, why not implement a larger $25 billion stock buyback? In the last 5 years, Intel appears to only buy stock at the highs and not the lows.

Data by YCharts

In the last 12 months, Intel has spent far less aggressively on share buybacks than they did back in 2015 when the stock was weak and traded in the lower $30s. The suggestion is that the board of directors doesn't see that great of near-term results with losing the 5G modem business and the struggles with moving to 10nm chips.

Analysts see limited EPS gains by 2020 so even a stock trading at only 12.4x forward estimates of $4.73 is rather expensive. Intel will have only grown earnings by 3% over a 2-year period when hitting those estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Intel remains a chip company in disarray. The failure in the 5G modem business is not a reason to rush into the stock.

