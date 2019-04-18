Why The Hemp Business Of Aurora Cannabis May Be Better Than Expected

Company is positioned well for long-term growth and can now sell in over 100 markets.

source: seeking alpha

For some time I haven't thought too much of the impact of hemp sales on the performance of Aurora Cannabis (ACB) in the short term, primarily because it appears the global market will take a few years to expand to meaningful levels.

Also, my focus has been primarily on the industrial hemp market, which is projected to be less than half of what CBD derived from hemp will be by 2025.

Another factor is hemp projections from the most-cited CBD figures include elements outside of nutraceuticals, which is what most of the estimates have been based upon; or at least most of us have thought that. I explained it in this recent article on Charlotte's Web.

In this article we'll look at the future of hemp sales in general, and how they'll impact the growth trajectory of Aurora Cannabis, especially after it has acquired the remaining shares it didn't own of Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.

Overview of hemp outlook

There are two basic things most investors understand when thinking in terms of hemp. One is its industrial use, and second, its use as a health product from hemp seed.

A major reason we think of nutraceuticals when considering hemp, is because as of 2017 it accounted for 42.3 percent of all hemp sales in the U.S. Personal care products like hair care, body lotions and shampoo represented 16.2 percent of sales in 2017. Hemp fiber, associated with the industrial segment of the business, accounted for 40.4 percent of 2017 revenue.

At the global level, industrial hemp sales are projected to climb to $10.6 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research, Inc., growing at a CAGR of 14 percent.

The Brightfield Group is very bullish on its outlook for CBD sales derived from hemp, which it projects will soar from $591 million in 2018 to $22 billion by 2022. I think that's too optimistic, but the legalizing of it in the U.S. and growing awareness and acceptance of products associated with CBD, will produce growth at a significant pace.

Executives at Aurora are bullish enough about hemp that they think it could become a larger market than recreational pot sales. How that plays out will be determined by how many countries and/or states legalize recreational pot. If they remain fairly low, hemp sales could surpass recreational pot sales in a few years.

Graph: U.S hemp sales from 2017 through 2025 (last 3 years in billions)

source: statista

Hemp portfolio of Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, with the acquisition of the remaining shares it didn't own of Hempco, adds to its existing portfolio of hemp companies, including ICC, Agropro and Borela.

Although some have expressed concerns over Aurora not having a big presence in the U.S. hemp market, the reality is the rest of the world, which it dominates at this time as far as competing in 24 countries, represents a lot more potential. My view is Aurora can take its time in entering the U.S. market, as far as expanding via a physical location.

With Aurora's expertise at identifying and acquiring key players in the cannabis sector, I expect it to enter into the U.S. hemp market very strategically and successfully. With its global presence and ability to leverage its hemp products around the world, it doesn't have to rush to enter into a partnership or make an acquisition in the U.S.

Also, Hempco distributes its products via Amazon, Metro Inc. and Well.ca, among others, which will allow Aurora to sell hemp-based products in over 100 countries.

Why Aurora could do better than I have believed in the near term with hemp is because a lot of what it sells is already legal in many countries. It doesn't have to go through medical and recreational pot processes to gain access to markets; they're already open to do business with CBD and industrial hemp.

Conclusion

What Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. adds significantly and fully to Aurora Cannabis once the deal closes is a solid brand portfolio and a distribution network that I think the company plans on leveraging around the globe.

For those reasons I think it may get a bigger share of the hemp market than I believed in the past, and also, the hemp market itself, now that it's legal in the U.S., should enjoy a period of strong growth over the next few years.

While I'm not quite as optimistic on the growth trajectory of hemp sales over the next three years, I do expect it to be robust, and looking closer at Aurora's hemp portfolio, it is very well-positioned for significant growth. And as management has suggested, it could in fact surpass recreational pot sales within two to three years. Again, that will depend upon where legalization goes during that time in different countries and jurisdictions.

Finally, with the acquisition of Hempco Aurora will fully own the new Nisku facility, which is 56,000 square feet of growth space that will process 2.9 million kilograms of hemp annually.

With the hemp market looking like it'll grow rapidly over the next few years, and Aurora having a portfolio of companies that can sell in over 100 countries, the news just keeps getting better for Aurora, which is still going to do very well with recreational pot for at least a couple of years, and of course medical cannabis, indefinitely.

This is another reason why buying and holding Aurora Cannabis will make investors a lot of money in the years ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.