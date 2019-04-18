Which NASH Powerhouse Will Come Out On Top?

Overview

With no current viable treatment options, NASH remains a debilitating disease that hundreds of companies are chasing after. Due to its non-existent list of treatment options that are effective, there is a massive demand. Growing at a CAGR of over 60%, companies are pushing to be first to market to capitalize in this space. Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is the current market leader, recently publishing positive Phase III data with one out of its two endpoints met. While only needing to meet one, will not having both endpoints in its corner be hindering when it comes down to approval? Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) has published excellent data, yet the stock has been lagging off of its highs. Many months behind Intercept in terms of time to market, this company still demands interest and is the second contender in my mind. Demonstrating both reduction in LDL-cholesterol and decrease of fibrosis, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals likely has a winner in their portfolio. Both Madrigal and Intercept are strong buys.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is a widely discussed stock among retail traders due to its low barrier to entry with a stock price under $10, but I believe there is a reason it remains that inexpensive. Years behind the industry leaders and providing no biopsy data, Viking still has over 6 years until it can consider marketing its flagship drug candidate VK2809. Short term, Viking can see large growth due to the volatility in the space. I do, however, see long-term failure for the stock.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis NASH Market Summary

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis "NASH" is a liver disease caused by inflammation and damage brought on by the buildup of fat on the liver. A member of the nonalcoholic fatty liver diseases, NASH often causes no symptoms in those it affects and usually creates no problems. In some cases, however, the buildup of fat around the liver leads to inflammation and tissue damage to the vital organ, preventing normal function. NASH can progress in patients, developing into fibrosis, cirrhosis or severe scarring of the liver, which is often seen at the terminal stages of chronic liver disease.

GlobalData forecasts that the NASH market will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate "CAGR" of 63% across the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, reaching $18.3B by 2026. Amazingly, there are no current therapeutic options approved for the treatment of NASH. With the market open for the taking, many companies are partaking in the race to be the first to approval, over 55 companies to be exact.

Currently, the largest segment of the NASH treatment options will derive from those benefiting patients with cirrhosis, with these treatments expected to account for over 60% of the NASH market by the 2026 mark and total sales of over $11.3B.

In the 7 previously mentioned countries, the number of cases of NASH each year are expected to reach nearly 50 million by 2027, with the United States having about 50% prevalence, followed by Japan.

As competition intensifies and pricing pressure from governments and society eroding sales of medicines for diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and other previously profitable disease categories, with an overcrowded field for developmental oncology therapeutics, the market and forecasters see NASH as an enormous new market for future profit that will accelerate a wave of deal-making. Companies such as Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) are taking a look at new opportunities to continue their success and prevent diminishing returns in oversaturated markets.

Disease Overview and Development

The development of the disease is often argued among healthcare professionals, often both linked to factors such as obesity as well as genetic and epi-genetic predispositions. NASH has been observed to occur frequently alongside cardiovascular disease while NASH also increases coronary deposits creating a greater risk of cardiovascular events. Liver failure as the result of liver fibrosis, and cirrhosis is a major result of the disease frequently creates the need of liver transplants. Liver disease in patients with NASH is the third leading cause of death in the patient population, while the leading cause of death is hepatocellular carcinoma, a lethal form of cancer.

When deciphering when NAFLD becomes NASH, there is a score system in place dubbed the NAS score which was proposed for untreated patients based on histological analysis of liver biopsy and judged upon steatosis, lobular inflammation, and ballooning or cell degeneration. If a patient receives at least one count in each of the three categories or scores a 3 out of 8 total, the patient is considered NASH positive.

One consequence of NASH is the development of liver fibrosis which is measured by a fibrosis score that goes from F0 (no fibrosis) to F4 (cirrhosis). The levels range from Type 1 being NAFL with steatosis alone, Type 2 being NAFL with steatosis plus inflammation, Type 3 being NASH with steatosis plus hepatocyte injury or ballooning, and Type 4 being NASH with steatosis plus fibrosis. After Type 4, the liver develops full cirrhosis.

In the end, experts don't know why some people with a buildup of fat in the liver get NASH and some don't. It could be that something in the environment triggers the inflammation in those people. Or maybe it runs in their families. As mentioned above, there are a multitude of things that put people at risk for NASH and for liver damage including:

Obesity.

Insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.

High cholesterol and high triglycerides.

Metabolic syndrome.

Genetic and Epi-genetic disposition

The continual increase of obesity in the western world and occurrence of type 2 diabetes, along with high fat diets, is going to continue to drive NASH. As the aging population from a fast food generation starts to mature into their elderly years, the patient population for this disease is going to be startling.

A majority of the patient population of NASH are 40 to 50 years old and have one or more of the problems listed above. Yet NASH can happen in people who have none of these risk factors and show no symptoms. A majority of patients report feeling fine and having never known of the disease manifestation. Common symptoms that appear as NASH progresses include fatigue, weight loss, general weakness, and aches around the liver and stomach. It is often years into the disease when NASH becomes severe that individuals begin to notice the symptoms and it is often too late.

Off-Label (Supportive Therapies) Drugs for NASH Treatment

Considering the market outlook, the number of treatment options for NASH is likely to increase significantly with the amount of research being poured into the disease, while the supportive therapies or off-label market share will begin to decrease from its recent peak of 100% in 2016 to 11% in 2027.

Unmet Need

Now, there is no approved therapy for the NASH treatment, causing several companies to divert their focus towards the development of targeted drugs with novel mechanism of action in the treatment of this disease. Patients with NASH are associated with a 50% higher chance of death than those patients diagnosed with just NAFLD, according to a recent study.

(Source: Global Data)

Competition in NASH

With the recent failure from Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), whose NASH drug trial STELLAR-4 did not achieve its primary endpoints, the race for FDA approval continues with tightening competition and leaders. I believe that first to market with this product will be crucial to success in the field over the next 2-3 years. While other drug candidates may see approval, a majority of patients will likely be dosing the first to market product to treat their debilitating disease.

As over 50 different companies are moving to find the best treatment, there are several standouts who appear to be potential winners for both patients and investors. Here, I am going to cover 4 different companies drug candidates handling NASH and a quick synopsis of their market position in timing and financials.

From the early looks of things, we seem to have a winner.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Recently, Intercept Pharmaceuticals announced additional positive data from their REGENERATE Phase III study, which just so happens to be the very first successful Phase III study completed on patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH. With intentions to file for regulatory approval in not only the United States, but Europe as well in the second half of 2019, the recent dip in share price appears to be a tempting opportunity.

Intercept focused on the study of obeticholic acid (OCA) in patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH. Once daily OCA dosed at 25 mg met primary endpoint in improving fibrosis of the liver with no worsening in NASH diagnosis through an 18-month analysis. It is important to note, however, that there were two separate arms in the NASH study, with only one of the two meeting the endpoint. Based on a previously established agreement with the FDA, only one of the two endpoints was needed to conclude a successful trial.

The primary efficacy analysis assessed efficacy at 18 months in 931 patients with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis due to NASH. There were fairly low levels of study discontinuation throughout the population which was nearly identical across both arms and placebo in the study: 16% in placebo, 17% in OCA 10 mg and 15% in OCA 25 mg. An additional pre-specified full efficacy analysis at 18 months added an exploratory cohort of 287 NASH patients with stage 1 liver fibrosis and additional risk factors who were at increased risk of progression to cirrhosis (N=1,218).

Safety of the drug trial was done across 1,968 randomized patients who received a minimum of one dose of OCA or placebo. Adverse events were generally mild to moderate in severity and the most common were consistent with the known profile of OCA. The frequency of serious adverse events was similar across treatment arms: 11% in placebo, 11% in OCA 10 mg and 14% in OCA 25 mg. Unfortunately, there were 3 deaths in the study, yet none were considered related to treatment or the trial. The most common adverse event reported was dose-related pruritus: 19% in placebo, 28% in OCA 10 mg, and 51% in OCA 25 mg.

OCA treatment was found to be associated with an increase in LDL cholesterol, with a peak increase of 22.6 mg/dL at 4 weeks and subsequently reversing and approaching baseline at month 18, which happened to be consistent with previous trials and data with on OCA. Triglycerides rapidly and continually decreased in the OCA treatment arms through month 18. There was an associated risk of higher incidence of gallstones or cholecystitis in OCA 25 mg patients compared to 10 mg and placebo patients.

More recently, Intercept announced that they provided additional positive data to backup their already successful Phase III study. Roughly three times as many patients in the OCA 25 mg group achieved an improvement of fibrosis by ≥2 stages compared to placebo (13.3% vs 4.5%; p = 0.0008).

In fibrosis by ≥1 stage, approximately three times as many patients in the OCA 25 mg group improved versus worsened at 38.0% vs. 13.1%, while in contrast the placebo group saw 23.2% vs 20.9%, respectively. Substantially, more patients in the OCA 25 mg group achieved improvements in the key underlying features of NASH, including hepatocellular ballooning, lobular inflammation and normalization of alanine aminotransferase at baseline achieved compared to those in the placebo group.

The company ended 2018 with a strong cash position of roughly $436.2 million and saw revenues of $177.8 million from Ocaliva, which is expected to reach approximately $240 million this year. The company does have a rather high burn rate, however, producing a loss of $309.2 million throughout the year, which is actually a nearly 20% improvement on the loss the previous year. I expect that towards the end of 2019 and into 2020 Intercept will look to do a raise to help marketing their flagship NASH product as well as expand on their distribution channels of Ocaliva. With the NASH study coming to an end, the expenses are just transferring.

Like I said, in the NASH space, first to market will be key. Intercept is clearly on their way. There are a few hurdles left in place, but the recent drop in price signals a buy to me. Will only one endpoint be the cause of no approval despite agreement by the FDA?

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

What can I say, I love Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. You can review my synopsis and rundown of the company here.

While I won't use this portion to rehash what I have already written about the company, I will be expanding on their initiation of their Phase III study on multinational, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled MGL-3196 in patients with NASH and fibrosis to resolve NASH and reduce progression of cirrhosis. The study will utilize biopsy confirmed NASH with stage 2 or 3 fibrosis and receive a placebo, 80 mg, or 100 mg dose of resmetirom. A second liver biopsy will be taken at the end of 1 year from first dose in the first 900 patients treated to determine if the endpoint of whether resmetirom shows a significant difference in hepatocyte ballooning, lobular inflammation, and no worsening of the fibrosis stage.

The company will also be focusing on reducing in LDL cholesterol and improvement in fibrosis stage by 1 point or more at the 52-week mark. The study will continue for a total of 54 months.

(Source: Madrigal Presentation)

Looking at Phase II of the study, the CEO of Madrigal was quoted,

"In Phase 2, 25% of all resmetirom treated patients, and 37% of treated patients who were on adequate doses of resmetirom, achieved the Phase 3 NASH resolution endpoint (NASH resolution with at least a 2-point reduction in NAS and no fibrosis stage worsening); both results demonstrated statistically significant differences relative to placebo."

One key difference in Phase III is the increased dosing of patients. It is hoped that the higher doses might prove more effective than those in Phase II, as the higher dose in the concluded phase did show higher efficacy.

(Source: Madrigal Presentation)

As you might know, MGL-3196 has been proven to be quite the contender for treating NASH, showing efficacy and tolerability through a majority of patients. I have been in this company for many months now, and am very confident in them. I am concerned, however, with Intercept Pharmaceuticals getting approval within the year, while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals still has many months before their Phase III study is concluded. I will say Madrigal is my favorite and pick. This current price level, far off its recent highs, is more than attractive to entice me to continue buying.

Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics has been the hot topic of conversation when NASH is involved among many retail traders and investors. I believe that this is mainly due to the low entry point, people believe that it is poised to rocket the same way that Madrigal had upon positive data. Whether this is the actual case, I am not sure. I do know, however, that the stock tends to run off great news, showing signs of high volatility. Let's take a look.

Viking Therapeutics' novel drug VK2809 is a selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist which has a high selectivity for liver tissue which suggests treatment for metabolic disorders such as NASH. The company presented an in vivo model in mice of glycogen storage disease at a conference last October showing that VK2809 led to overall improvement in liver health by restoration of autophagy, reduction in steatosis, reduction of inflammation and liver size. All of these positive outcomes pointed to the conclusion that VK2809 is a potential candidate for the treatment of NAFLD and NASH. Further, the company presented results from their Phase II study of VK2809 in patients with NAFLD and elevated LDL cholesterol at the 12-week point, demonstrating achievement of both primary and secondary endpoints.

The primary endpoint was the statistically significant reduction of LDL cholesterol compared to a placebo. The company demonstrated this reduction of LDL-C at both every day and every other day dosing.

(Source: VKTX Website)

The company's secondary endpoints of reducing liver fat content at 12 weeks of treatment was extremely successful, with over 90% of patients demonstrating a greater than 30% reduction in liver fat content in just 3 months.

(Source: VKTX Website)

The company just provided an update on their Phase II data, demonstrating that 100% of patients receiving 5 mg of VK2809 dosed daily were experiencing more than 30% reduction from baseline in liver fat content at week 12. Now THAT is statistically significant.

(Source: Press Release)

I think one of the biggest notes to make about this company is the $302 million in cash as of the end of 2018 that the company has will allow them to operate through 2021 at a minimum. This is an uninterrupted 2 years of cash runway. No fear of dilution or offerings in the near future, which, for a smaller market cap company like Viking Therapeutics, is massive. Phase IIb of the study is set to initiate in the second half of 2019, making this year a key year for Viking.

The company only needs to continue Phase II to completion and obtain liver biopsies of their patients. Having patients with no confirmed NASH through biopsies is a hurting point for the company. I believe once they make that step and continue positive results, they can easily see similar gains as Madrigal had. However hopeful I am for Viking, I remain realistic. I am debating on adding some to my portfolio in the near future when news starts to die and the price begins to pull back as I know this is a high volatility stock. The downsides listed above are coupled with the fact that this company is still likely 6+ years away from approval. Definitely a downer.

Any Bearish Outlooks?

The high demand for an effective treatment for NASH is driving a major bull run when it comes to these specific pharmaceutical companies. However, not all companies are created equal in the space. While I think short term, Viking Therapeutics has room to see growth, I would be weary of its long-term viability. Just as Madrigal came crashing down off of its highs, you can likely expect Viking to follow suit. Time to market can very well spell doom for Viking Therapeutics. My outlook on the long-term scale is bearish for Viking Therapeutics.

Another stock that I am bearish on for NASH is Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) and their drug candidate IMM124E. Interim results of Phase 2 showed nearly no real difference when compared to the placebo. Their latest Phase II study results published in March 2018 show improvements for LPS and CK-18 serum levels but only on a subgroup of patients. The primary and secondary endpoints are not reached on its patient population of 133 individuals. The data that the company published is on balanced sites of 94 patients, with 30% of the patient population being excluded from the data. Red flags all around, I am bearish on this stock and am short.

Other Notable Contenders (listed favorite first):

GENFIT's Elafibranor

Allergan's Cenicriviroc

Galectin's Belapectin

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.