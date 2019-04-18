Piedmont Lithium Limited: Targeting A Vertically Integrated Lithium Project In The World's Second Largest Auto Market

Despite using conservative opex and capex assumptions, the estimated fair value, on completion and successful ramping of the hydroxide plant, is US$70+/share in June 2025.

Piedmont Lithium Limited will soon release an upgraded resource in Q2 2019 (~25 MT) with potential to grow that to 40-50 MT through further land acquisitions.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Rodney Hooper as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont") is the full owner of the Piedmont lithium project, located in the Tin-Spodumene Belt ("TSB") about 40 kilometres outside Charlotte in North Carolina ("NC"), USA. North Carolina was previously responsible for producing the majority of the world's lithium between 1950 and 1980, as both Albemarle Corporation ("ALB") and FMC Corp, now Livent, saw their mines mature, production was shifted from hard rock in North Carolina to brines in South America. It would be fair to question why either of these lithium "majors" did not previously secure the acreage now owned and developed by Piedmont. The answer is simple and, within it, one of the primary factors for Piedmont's growing success is evident: Piedmont has painstakingly accumulated its land package by optioning small parcels from landowners.

Vertically integrated hard rock/chemical projects generate substantially higher operating margins and EBITDA numbers than either independent miners selling spodumene concentrate 6% ("SC6.0") to chemical converters in China (for example Altura and Pilbara Minerals) or independent converters sourcing SC6.0 at market prices from (mostly) Australian miners (for example Ganfeng Lithium).

As of today, there is no chemical conversion of hard rock SC6.0 outside of China. But there are four lithium hydroxide projects either under construction or in the permitting and feasibility stages in Western Australia with a design capacity of ~250kta by 2023. Chinese converters are able to construct hydroxide and carbonate conversion plants for between US$2,700 and US$5,000/t compared to Western Australia, where capex costs typically fall between US$15,000 and US$20,000/t. From an internal rate of return or net present value perspective, the case for Piedmont building an integrated project is compelling. The critical issues to overcome are funding and project execution. The following sections provide an analysis and discussion of both advantages, as well as risks and issues, in this regard.

Key advantages

Location: The Piedmont Project is optimally located in North Carolina, a state which holds the No 1 Forbes State ranking for business and is associated with a history of over sixty years in lithium mining and production. Strategic value: The United States is the second-largest auto market and there are no other conventional lithium projects in the country. Furthermore, Piedmont is ideally located near the auto companies. Infrastructure and skilled labour: Rail, freeways, electricity, and ports are all within ideal proximity to the project as well as ALB and Livent, two firms known as incumbent lithium producers. This location of firms facilitates the presence of a skilled labour force. Low tax rates, royalties, and generous depletion allowance: North Carolina has a 0% royalty rate and Federal Taxes are 21%. Furthermore, Piedmont can utilize a 22% depletion allowance for lithium oxide. By-product credits: There is high potential to earn by-product credits through the production of quartz, feldspar, and mica. Conventional hard rock/integrated chemical projects: The area was the centre of lithium mining between 1950 and the '80s and, as such, is home to extensive existing infrastructure.

Key risks and issues

Small mineral resource: The current mineral resource of 16.2 MT is being rectified through land acquisitions and drilling/exploration. The company has an opportunity to increase the resource to 40 MT+ through the increased acquisition of land surrounding the current tenements. High Strip Ratio: Given the thin swarms of pegmatite dikes contained in the Core property, the scoping study outlined an 8.2:1 strip ratio. This will render the tasks of minimizing the mining dilution and maximizing recoveries more complicated. However, the recent discovery of a thicker and higher grading dike inside the Central property is encouraging. Share overhang: Piedmont will need to include a capital raise to complete the feasibility study in 2019. Project capex to market capitalization ratio: The company is pursuing a sensible two-stage approach through initially developing a concentrator followed by a chemical plant. The models assume a US $80m equity raise for Stage 1 and a US $193m raise for Stage 2. The current market capitalization of Piedmont is ~US $70m.

Fair Value Estimate

For the preparation of this report, I have reviewed in detail Piedmont's Scoping Study, undertaken a site visit to the property and surrounding area on March 12 and interviewed the CEO, General Manager, Chief Geologist, external technical processing advisors and mining contractor PRIMERO and conducted separate independent research.

I have built my own financial model using more conservative assumptions regarding capex and operating costs and conclude that Piedmont could potentially earn a steady state EBITDA of US$175m following the successful construction and ramp of an integrated project including a mine, concentrator and chemical plant (producing hydroxide).

Based on the current lithium equity market conditions, I have also used certain conservative debt, prepayment and equity issuance assumptions and arrived at our estimated fair value of Piedmont in June 2025 of US$70/share should the chemical plant strategy be achieved on a stand-alone basis, which would represent more than 6x uplift over 6 years or 35%+ IRRs over this time period.

In an M&A scenario - if a lithium "major" such as Livent or ALB purchased Piedmont and used free cash flows from their other operations to fully fund the project build, then the estimated fair value for the acquirer would increase substantially.

Figure 1: Lithium demand (Source: ALB Company Reports)

The case for lithium - chemical supply/demand fundamentals

According to SQM, 2018 saw lithium demand increase by approximately 25%. With annual future growth estimated by all the "big 4" lithium producers at 21% p.a. to 2025, the expected annual demand will be 1M MT with an upward bias. This represents a material shift as most brokers and producers were still forecasting ~650K MT in 2017/2018. This notable increase is largely driven by growth in absolute EV sales and the increase in average battery size in EV's. Consequently, the demand growth rate from energy storage solutions (45%+) could exceed EV sales and represent a material percentage of lithium demand post-2030.

In reference to Figure 1, which depicts ALB's demand forecast graph, a predicted step change in demand from 2023 is evident. This ties in with Bloomberg NEF's forecast of average battery pack prices falling below US $100/kWh in 2024 (US $94/kWh). US $100/kWh is considered the inflection point at which EV's will not only be cheaper from a running cost perspective but also from that of sale prices.

A substantially increased penetration in EV sales in the United States auto market is implied in all these demand forecasts. Sales of Tesla's model 3 in 2018 provide an indication of the potential for EV sales volumes. However, the United States EV auto supply chain is inadequately prepared for such an increase. There is a strong likelihood the recent investment announcement by SK Innovation (a battery plant in Georgia) and further cathode/battery cell and pack producers will increase in volume in time. This would enhance the value of Piedmont, given its location and planned chemical output of battery grade hydroxide from a conventional hard rock project.

Lithium chemicals supply projects

Figure 2: New lithium supply (Author estimates, company reports)

Factoring in all the funded and under construction lithium projects globally, chemical supply will be c200K MT short of demand in 2025. The percentage of the projected 800K MT of chemical supply that is both battery grade and suitable for energy storage is uncertain. The growth in demand from non-energy storage (battery) markets is GDP related and could be oversupplied in the future with non-battery grade material.

A real supply risk is the high proportion of Greenfield projects focused on producing LiOH (lithium hydroxide). Whilst ALB and Tianqi are both utilizing Greenbush raw material for their Australian operations, these plants are still new and untested. Greenfield hydroxide operations represent approximately 75% of all new planned hydroxide production in 2025.

Given the projected supply shortfall in 2025, projects such as Piedmont are required to meet growing demand.

Project infrastructure and overview

Figure 3: Project Infrastructure (Piedmont Company Reports)

As evident in Figure 3, Piedmont will have access to key infrastructure and labour markets. Through its strategic pursuit of land acquisition, the company has secured sufficient ground to declare a decent upgraded resource; likely 25+ MT, up from its maiden resource of 16.2 MT, An update to this figure is due in Q2 2019.

Piedmont could successfully further expand its resource through the continuation of this land acquisition strategy provided there is the existence of sufficient funding to achieve these aims. Should Piedmont spend a further $20m-$25m on land acquisitions, the company has the potential to increase its resource to 40-50 MT. This would render it a valuable strategic asset in the United States market, especially considering its status as a conventional hard rock project with downstream upside in the form of a chemical plant. This is also owed to the fact that the land between the Core and Central properties is highly likely to be mineralized.

As the United States' automobile market shifts to EV's, the need for localized cathode and battery cell/pack production will increase. In such an environment Piedmont would be the only conventional lithium hard rock project asset in the country. ALB supposedly spent ~US $30m on exploration at Kings Mountain (1.8%+ Li 2 0) recently but was unable to secure neighbouring land from the owner. As such, the project has been halted for the moment. This leaves Piedmont as the only conventional lithium project in the United States, the 2ndlargest auto sales market globally.

Whilst Piedmont's head grade is mediocre (1.12%) and its strip ratio high (8.2:1) compared to other global projects, particularly in Western Australia, the location of the mine near critical infrastructure, labour and power and gas is central to the investment thesis. However, the company will need to act in accordance with a well-constructed mine plan to limit mine dilution given a large number of thin (1-20m) pegmatite dikes composing a substantial portion of the resource (80%) located at the Core property. Recent drilling at the Central property (phase 4) has uncovered a more substantial new pegmatite (25m+ width at the surface), whilst the ore body is almost vertical and will therefore likely require a high strip ratio, it would provide an immediate revenue stream. Furthermore, careful ore sorting will be needed to achieve a high recovery percentage.

The key to an extended mine life and increased project value: exploration and land acquisition

Figure 4: Land consolidation strategy (Piedmont Company Reports)

The consolidation of land lies at the heart of Piedmont's resource growth strategy. The initial maiden resource of 16.2 MT was released prior to the acquisition of additional acreage. The USGS historically released data suggesting there is 750 MT of contained lithium in the TSB. Consequently, Piedmont could continue to aggregate a larger land package with a relatively high degree of certainty of mineralisation. This insight was recently highlighted by the results of the phase 4 drilling program.

Figure 5: Maiden Resource on Core Property (Piedmont Company Reports)

The entirety of maiden resource - characterized by swarms of thin pegmatites (1-20m) and an overall average head grade of 1.12%- originates from the Core property. There was a concern in the market that the maiden resource provides for only thirteen years of mine life (concentrator SC6.0) and eleven years of feed to the chemical plant. These figures present limited time to amortize the capital cost. Given this, the company initiated a phase 4 drilling programme to secure over twenty years of mine life.

Figure 6: Piedmont Core Cross-Sections (Piedmont Company Reports)

Figure 7: Piedmont Central Cross-Sections (Piedmont Company Reports)

The addition of further resource tonnage from the Central property should improve the average head grade of the entire project as the drill intercepts are of a high quality (true width ~30 meters at the surface). The steepness of this ore body will likely not improve the average strip ratio, However, this depends on the depths Piedmont intends to mine too.

Upon considering the grade of ALB's Kings Mountain at 1.8%-2.0% Li 2 0 located close to Piedmont, it is possible Piedmont could continue to find higher grade ore bodies outside of the Core property.

Mine concentrator flow sheet

Figure 8: Mine Concentrator Flowsheet (Piedmont Company Reports)

Piedmont's mineralogy is favourable as almost all lithium occurs as spodumene with only a trace of other lithium-bearing minerals. Many other hard rock projects have a range of host minerals, making processing a more complicated task. Given Piedmont's high strip ratio (8.2:1), the implementation of effective material sorting will be critical. During H2 in 2018, Piedmont completed a bench-scale metallurgical test work program to produce spodumene concentrate. A SC6.0 with low iron was achieved, albeit with samples grading higher than the average head grade. Further metallurgical test work is being carried out with the inclusion of a DMS circuit as a possible addition to the flow sheet as a pre-concentration step.

Figure 9: Process plant recovery (Pilbara Company Reports)

Pilbara Minerals ("Pilbara"), a peer of Piedmont, has been in production for six months and has yet to reach its target plant recovery of 75%. This has been attributed to operational snags and, as such, Pilbara expects to reach 75% by year-end, eighteen months after initial production. Further examples of under-performance in plant recoveries can be found across a range of Western Australian peers such as Galaxy Resources in particular. As a result of repeated under-performance, delays by other concentrators and discussions with the projects' processing engineers, the model assumes a 75% plant recovery (Piedmont scoping study 85%).

Operating cost review

Figure 10: North Carolina cost advantage (Public filings, Primero and Company estimates)

The location of the project proves to be an advantage coupled with substantial cost savings for both operational costs and capex. Labour, electricity and other inputs are traded off against an average recovery grade (0.76% estimated) and high strip ratio (8.23x estimated). In addition, when Piedmont operates as an independent SC6.0 producer, the cost of transportation to Canada or elsewhere will likely be $50/t+ not $6/t. Should the company need to ship to China, this cost will be closer to $100 - $120/t owing to smaller shipment sizes during the ramp-up phase. Overall, despite conservative assumptions on mining costs ($20.25/t) and other concentrator processing costs ($160/t), Piedmont should achieve a ~$350/t cash operating cost (~$290/t after by-product credits), achieving one of the lowest operating costs globally.

Total capital cost review

Figure 11: Conservative Capital budgets (Canaccord Genuity)

Since the original release of Figure 11, there have been a number of updates regarding capex presented by these companies. Whilst the final Chinese capex numbers are opaque and often undisclosed, the ex-China hard rock- hydroxide- integrated producer peer group trend is clear. All indicate an upward bias.

Piedmont will only begin the conversion of plant construction in 2022/2023. There will be some inflationary increases during the three to four-year period until this time. The model utilises a US $17,500/tcapex estimate, which translates to a total of US$400m.

Mine concentrator capital cost analysis

Figure 12: Capex for mine concentrator (Piedmont Company Reports)

Excluding the by-product circuit, Piedmont is budgeting US$61.0m in process plant and infrastructure costs for its planned 1.2 Mtpa ore throughput plant. Excluding the land acquisition cost, the original capex budget of US$109.7m is reduced to US$90.8m. This equates to a US$75.66/t all-in capex budget, slightly below its Western Australian peers (~US$80/t).

As Piedmont will be constructing its mine and concentrator in 2020/2021, approximately four years after its peers, the fair value model estimates a US$90/t all-in capital intensity, resulting in a budgeted capex overrun of US$20m and a total capex of US$150m.

Estimated fair value analysis

Key assumptions used:

The estimated fair value model assumes Piedmont will issue shares at the following key life cycle stages:

July 2019 = US$12m to fund a feasibility study and land acquisitions (0.96m shares at US$12.50/share)

Dec 2020 = US$100m to fund the mine concentrator (5.26m shares at US$19.00/share)

June 2022 = US$200m to fund the hydroxide chemical plant (7.79m shares at US$25.67/share based on a 7x EV/EBITDA multiple referenced off a US$49m EBITDA)

Takeover target valuation

US$20m-$25m would likely secure the company an additional 15 MT - 25 MT resource. This is important as the market was initially concerned about the thirteen-year mine life outlined in the scoping study released in Oct 2018. If Piedmont were to acquire more land and define a 40 MT - 50 MT resource, the mine life could be extended to 30-years and the integrated chemical plant (steady state ~20K tpy) would have feedstock for 25+ years.

The limiting factor is available funds which make Piedmont an appealing acquisition for a buyer with the necessary resources. The obvious potential buyers of Piedmont are Livent and ALB, both headquartered in Charlotte, a city twenty miles east of the project. Not only do both companies have a successful history in the area, but they host experienced staff and possess a decent understanding of the state and country's permitting and regulatory processes.

A 16.2 MT resource would not satisfy their hurdle requirements regarding life of mine and strategic value. In comparison, a 40 MT - 50 MT integrated project with a low operating cost and high IRR, despite relying on conservative estimations, should tick more boxes. Upon completion of the planned metallurgical test work, upgrade of resources, execution of a permitting and feasibility study, Piedmont should become an attractive acquisition target.

What is the value of Piedmont to a lithium "major"?

ALB's recent acquisition of 50% of Wodgina through a JV with Mineral Resources for US$1.15bn sent a clear signal to the market as to ALB, the largest global lithium producer's expectations for the prices of lithium. Assuming a ~US$800m capex spend to secure 50,000/t of LiOH capacity ALB is looking at US$40,000 per ton of installed capacity at the project. After factoring in ALB's 100% marketing rights, a 17% IRR (2x WACC) and 80% capacity utilization the models suggest that the LiOH price needs to trade at US$14,000/t long term. It could be argued that a United States-based chemical plant should carry a strategic value premium to Australia but, given Wodgina is further advanced and has a thirty-three-year mine life (200+ MT resource), no premium has been applied and a 17% discount rate requirement has been implemented. A further assumption is that the lithium major will utilize free cash flows from other operations to fund the project capex and would execute an accelerated build of the chemical plant.

Based on the above observations, the NPV(17%)of the Piedmont project is US $200m, equivalent to four times the current market capitalisation of the company. If a take-over is executed later on then the NPV(17%) at Dec-2020, this would translate to roughly US$267m. Logically, the available upside to a buyer should reduce as the project de-risks and achieves important milestones. The movement towards an improving share price as these milestones are reached would facilitate the presence of a lower discount rate. For example, 15% results in an NPV(15%) valuation of US$283m.

The potential valuation above highlights the discount-to-take over value faced by Piedmont management as being a result of the lack of prior lithium mine operation in the area. However, for a lithium major such as Livent, which has successfully operated the Hallman Beam mine nearby with similar grades (~1%) and thin pegmatites, or ALB at Kings Mountain (albeit higher grades), there is an opportunity to benefit from negative market sentiment towards lithium juniors. These two companies are best placed to execute successfully and generate the maximum return from the project. With that said, it must be considered whether Piedmont trades at a significant enough discount for another lithium or mining major to consider an entry into the United States chemicals market.

Conclusion

The greatest immediate value-adding opportunities for Piedmont lie in land acquisition and drilling exploration. Currently, the company is securing an increased resource at a ~US$1.50-$2.00/t cost split between land and drilling costs. Considering the upside in cash flow per resource ton added for SC6.0 and ultimately chemical production, this strategy has a substantial payoff ratio. If one assumes conversion of resource to mining inventory ratio of 0.85x, then, assuming a fully integrated project, each US$1 spent on resource acquisition converts into approximately US$10+ in NPV(8%). There is the additional benefit of the company increasing the mine lifespan which will further help amortize the capex cost of the concentrator and conversion plant over a greater production life and tonnage.

If Piedmont were to successfully reach a 40 MT - 50 MT resource, its value as a strategic American asset would be enhanced.

The terms of an off-take deal, as well as the implied shipping costs for the SC6.0 produced and delivered, would be crucial. It is advised that Piedmont finalises a number of milestones in 2019. These follow below.

o Maiden resource for the Central property in April 2019

An updated resource for the Central property in June 2019

Metallurgical test work

Permitting

Pre-feasibility study

The company will need to raise ~US$12.0m in order to complete the feasibility study and continue to option more land for potential acquisition. This represents 17% of the current market capitalization and would be best executed as positive results are released. Alternatively, a strategic partner could subscribe for the entire placement.

The market is currently penalizing juniors due to under-performance and slow ramp-ups by peers. Nemaska Lithium's cost overrun of ~CAD$375m shocked the market. However, a lot of the cost overrun was for some basic mining development work errors and labour logistics costs. The major risk of investing in Piedmont is if the company is unable to secure permits and internal staff or a strategic partner to manage the spodumene concentrator and chemical plant.

Given Piedmont's location and access to infrastructure, the company is unlikely to face major unexpected cost problems for either the concentrator or the conversion plant. Most of the capex relates to equipment which can be determined with a fair level of accuracy. The probable cost overruns relate to pre-mine development and post-ramp modifications to equipment and possible minor flowsheet adjustments. Our estimated fair value for Piedmont, should there be a successful execution of planned integrated chemical production models, is therefore substantially higher than today's share price (estimated fair value US$70/share).

Both ALB and Livent are headquartered in Charlotte and are familiar with processing raw material in the area. Should Piedmont successfully achieve project milestones and expand its resource to 40 MT - 50 MT, thereby extending the SC6.0 mine life to ~30 years and the chemical plant to 25+ years, the project is likely to meet the hurdle requirements of these two lithium majors and other interested parties for potential acquisition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.