Improving China Sentiment Is Hurting Gold

Gold prices are coming under increasing pressure, but from an unlikely source. Instead of a runaway rally in the U.S. dollar index, a rapid improvement in China's economic outlook is fueling a move out of the safe havens and into riskier assets. In today's report, we'll look at several data points which show that gold is still subject to selling pressure in the short term. I'll make the case here that a short-term defensive stance on the yellow metal is, therefore, still warranted.

Gold prices are now at lows for the year as selling interest for the metal has lately increased. Ironically, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has been stable of late and can't be blamed for gold's latest decline. Instead, the blame falls to what's taking place overseas in China's economy. According to the latest batch of economic data, China's growth in the first three months of 2019 was steady at 6.4 percent, which beat the consensus expectation of 6.3 percent.

Meanwhile, industrial output for China surged 8.5 percent in March on a year-over-year basis, easily beating expectations of a 5.9 percent increase. China's retail sales results were also impressive, with sales growing at an 8.7 percent clip. These consensus-beating numbers suggest that the stimulative measures enacted by China's policymakers last year, including tax cuts and increased infrastructure spending, are bearing fruit.

One way of viewing this improving outlook among China investors is to look at the recent performance of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI). This is my favorite proxy for China's stock market, and it does a pretty fair job of tracking the overall trend of the Shanghai Composite Index. As you can see here, FXI has been on a rip-and-tear of late and is trending higher above its rising 50-day moving average (blue line). The 50-day MA is one of the most popular tools used by retail and institutional investors alike to identify market trends. What's more, FXI is even outperforming the S&P 500 Index (SPX) in a sign that investors are increasingly convinced that China's growth outlook is improving.

Source: BigCharts

As you can imagine, this improving sentiment on China's economic outlook is hurting demand for gold. The turnaround in the gold price which began last October was largely predicated on an uncertainty outlook for the global economy, with China being a particular concern among investors. Now that China's prospects are improving, investors have less of a reason to buy gold to protect against an increase in global market volatility. I've maintained in recent reports that the global economy isn't out of the woods yet, however, and it's likely that gold will still benefit from another round of safety-related demand at some point this year. But, for now, there is enough evidence - as well as upside momentum in the global equity market - to argue against being a gold bull in the short-term outlook.

Another related piece of evidence reflects not only an improving outlook for China's near-term economic strength but also explains the reason for the latest gold price drop. It's shown below in the form of the WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB). This ETF is an excellent proxy for China's yuan, and it shows that currency has been strengthening. This reflects favorably on investors' expectations for a stronger domestic economy for China and is yet another reason for global investors to diminish their gold holdings in the near term.

Source: BigCharts

As a consequence of diminished safety-related demand, the gold price has lost a valuable support recently. The June gold futures price plummeted decisively below its 120-day moving average this week (below), which suggests that gold's intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend could be reversing. If the gold price closes below the 120-day MA on a weekly basis this Friday, we'll have solid technical confirmation that gold's intermediate trend is now controlled by the bears.

Source: BigCharts

On the ETF front, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), which I use for tracking purposes in this report, slipped under the benchmark $12.25 level on April 16. Many traders regard $12.25 as having both technical and psychological significance as a chart support due to this level turning back three previous attempts by the sellers at pushing IAU below $12.25. (in January and March).

Source: BigCharts

In the previous report, I stated that if IAU closes more even further below the $12.25 level on Wednesday, it would allow sellers to gain more control over the intermediate trend. As you can see in the following graph, IAU slipped a bit further under the $12.25 level on April 17, though still not enough to seriously challenge the intermediate-term trend. However, since IAU is still beneath the psychologically significant 50-day MA, investors should be in a cash position. Until the bulls can muster the strength to push the gold ETF above this benchmark trend line, the near-term advantage will remain with the sellers. For now, I recommend that ETF traders remain on the sidelines as we await the next confirmed immediate-term buy signal for IAU per the rules of my trading discipline.

Turning our attention to the gold mining stocks, the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) has recently broken below its 50-day moving average after spending the last several weeks above it. The XAU closed the latest session (April 17) under the 50-day MA and also closed last week below this trend line for the first time since November. This suggests that the dominant short-term trend for the gold mining stocks is getting weaker, as previously discussed.

One of my favorite tools for evaluating the near-term health of the gold stocks is the 4-week rate of change of the new highs and lows for the 50 most actively-traded mining shares. This indicator reveals the prevailing momentum of gold stocks and tells us whether the near-term path of least resistance is to the upside or the downside. As you can see here, the 4-week highs-low indicator for the gold stocks has been declining for several weeks and has just entered into negative territory. This provides a technical confirmation that the near-term trend for gold stocks in the aggregate is weak and that investors should avoid making new long commitments in the gold stocks for now.

Source: WSJ

In view of all the evidence we've looked at in today's report, the overall near-term outlook for gold and the gold mining shares remains negative. Improvement in investor sentiment over China is one of the main factors driving liquidation in bullion right now. Investors should govern themselves accordingly by not making new long commitments in gold ETFs or individual stocks until the technical and currency-related factors mentioned here show major improvement in gold's favor. For now, a defensive stance is warranted as the gold bears enjoy a short-term advantage over the bulls.

On a strategic note, investors who have intermediate-term long positions in gold should be prepared to exit those positions if gold shows any further signs of weakness in the coming days. As discussed here, a weekly close in the gold futures price below the 120-day moving average would serve to confirm a bearish reversal of the intermediate trend. Short-term gold ETF traders, meanwhile, are still on the sidelines and should wait for the gold price to confirm its latest breakout before initiating new long positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.