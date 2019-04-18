Amgen Evenity Approval Just Makes It A Hold

Amgen (AMGN) is one of the original biotechnology pharmaceutical companies, formed in 1980, the name standing for Applied Molecular Genetics. Amgen created a series of blockbuster drugs, starting with the FDA approval of Epogen in 1989. But this last decade the company started seeing generic competition as patents expired. This led the stock of the company to grow slowly: it hit $176.22 on August 4, 2015, and closed at $191.20 on April 15, 2019, almost four years later. Investors have had to content themselves largely with the dividend.

The announced Amgen pricing of Evenity may have led to a further selloff down to $188.05 on April 17, though it is hard to distinguish that from the general pharmaceutical selloff.

Despite these setbacks, I believe the FDA approval of Evenity for osteoporosis (bone density loss) on April 9, 2019 marks an important step in Amgen's renewal. I believe Amgen will create better than market returns for investors in the coming decade, based on this and other approvals, plus what is still in the clinical-stage pipeline. 2019 and maybe 2020, on the other hand, may be tough sledding.

Data by YCharts

Evenity Approval

Evenity is the trade name for romosozumab. It was approved by the FDA on April 9, 2019 for treating osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk for fracture. It both increases bone formation and reduces bone loss. This unique ability rapidly reduces the risk of fracture. After 12 months of Evenity treatment, a patient can be switched to treatment that just reduces bone loss. That treatment might be Amgen's Prolia (a RANKL inhibitor, also sold as Xgeva), though there are several others on the market. Ten million people suffer from osteoporosis in the United States. Since it is a disease of aging, the prevalence can be expected to increase over time.

Source: Evenity.com

Like many agents that are so transformative for human diseases, Evenity is not without side effects. Its label includes Boxed Warning for increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular deaths. Given the typical age of the population having osteoporosis, this will limit the number of patients for whom benefits can be expected to outweigh risks. Minor side effects can include injection site pain, joint pain and headaches. It is also not to be given to patients with hypocalcemia (low calcium levels in the blood). Evenity is a monoclonal antibody with sclerostin as a target.

Amgen Prolia sales (including as Xgeva) in Q4 2018 were $1.11 billion. It will take some time for Evenity sales to ramp up. When osteoporosis is caught early, physicians may prefer to prescribe a bone loss inhibitor rather than a bone builder. It also takes time to establish a real-world safety record, especially when there is a boxed warning in a drug's label. But I expect the ability to build bone will prove quite appealing over time.

2019 Guidance

Evenity is just a small part of the Amgen story. Given its approval date, I do not expect it to generate significant revenue in Q2 2019. The Q3 results will be a better indicator of how fast it is ramping, but it could take longer than that to get insurance reimbursement approvals and formulary listings.

Full year 2018 Amgen revenue was $23.75 billion. Amgen's biggest seller has been Enbrel, which is now in decline due to competition from other tumor necrosis factor inhibitors and from biosimilars. Amgen's most rapidly ramping drug in 2018 was Repatha for cholesterol control, which grew 62% y/y to $159 million.

For the full year 2019, Amgen expects total revenue of $21.8 to $22.9 billion. At the midpoint that would represent a decline of 6% from 2018. GAAP EPS is expected between $11.55 and $12.75; non-GAAP EPS between $13.10 and $14.30. It was stated that the main reason for the broad revenue range is dependence on the outcome of Sensipar litigation.

Beyond 2019

Generic drugs are lifesavers for patients around the world. That is why I also am invested in a generic drug company, Mylan (MYL). But for innovator pharmaceutical companies the expirations of patents, coinciding with the introduction of generic competition, creates a treadmill. New drugs must be created and approved by regulators. The predicted decline in revenue for Amgen from 2018 to 2019 is a direct result of older drugs losing market share, with newer drugs not generating enough revenue to compensate.

Amgen has not been idle. In Q4 2018, it had 12 drugs that generated increased revenue y/y. Most of those should also show increases in 2019. The migraine drug, Aimovig, is particularly promising as a new revenue generator.

For future value, we need to look at the Amgen pipeline. Much of that pipeline is still in Phase 1, making it hard to put a future dollar value on it. Much of it is in bispecific antibodies, which I treated in BiTE Amgen for Long-term Returns.

One program currently in a Phase 3 trial worth highlighting is Tezepelumab for severe asthma. Tezepelumab was granted breakthrough therapy status by the FDA in September 2018. That should expedite developmental and regulatory review. Tezepelumab is a potential first-in-class medicine blocking TSLP, an epithelial cytokine, that is implicated in about one-third of patients with severe asthma (those without an eosinophilic phenotype). Tezepelumab is being co-developed with AstraZeneca (AZN). If approved, it could be a very significant revenue generator. However, the Phase 3 study is still enrolling, so data is likely to be a 2020 event. Also, good Phase 2 data does not guarantee that there will be good Phase 3 trial data; that is why we hold Phase 3 trials.

Dividend And Cash Balance

For those who have been with Amgen long term (I have only owned Amgen stock since 2014), the dividend may be more important than short-term stock price fluctuations. Based on the stock price as I write, the dividend is 3.08%. Given profitability, I see no danger at all to the dividend.

At the end of 2018, Amgen had plenty of cash, $29.3 billion including equivalents, but it had more debt, $33.9 billion. Free cash flow in Q4 was $3.0 billion, while the dividend only required $0.8 billion. Amgen has been a steady repurchaser of shares, including $2.2 billion in Q4. I quibble with the board in that I would rather see debt paid down than shares repurchased.

Conclusion

It is difficult to be enthusiastic about Amgen at this current moment, given the 2019 revenue decline prediction and uncertainties about how pipeline development will play out. Much as I would like to classify it as a Buy based on its cash flow and pipeline potential, for now, I would call it a Hold based on the dividend and cash flow.

Two types of events could make me become bullish about Amgen again: raising 2019 revenue guidance and significant pipeline developments. If Evenity ramps more quickly than thought, that might provide the needed revenue boost. On the negative side, if older drug revenue like Enbrel declines faster than expected, or Tezepelumab fails its Phase 3 trial, it would be hard to argue for continuing to hold the position at current price levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN, MYL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.