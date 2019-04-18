ETF Analysis

Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds & ETPs Q1 2019 Snapshot

|
Includes: BBCA, BBEU, BBJP, FIWGX, FSMTX, GSLPX, VSLXX, XLC
by: Tom Roseen
Summary

Total net assets (TNA) in the conventional funds business (not including ETPs and variable insurance products) rose 8.86%, increasing $1.6 trillion from Q4 2018 to $19.304 trillion for Q1 2019.

TNA in U.S. exchange-traded products (ETPs) rose 11.88% from $3.400 trillion for Q4 2018 to a little more than $3.804 trillion for Q1 2019.

For Q1, actively managed funds—excluding money market funds—took in $26.3 billion net, while their passively managed counterparts attracted some $113.4 billion.

The short-/intermediate-term bond funds (+$53.4 billion) and money market funds (+$46.2 billion) macro-groups had the largest draws of net new money for Q1.

The long-term taxable bond ETPs (+$25.3 billion) and emerging markets ETPs (+$15.9 billion) macro-groups had the largest draws of net new money for Q1 of all the ETP macro-groups.

Photo Source: REUTERS/Bobby Yip. A photographer takes a picture of an intraday chart of the benchmark Hang Seng Index at a brokerage in Hong Kong.

In this issue of Lipper’s U.S. Mutual Funds & Exchange-Traded Products Snapshot we feature a summary of total net assets (NYSEARCA:TNA), estimated net flows, new fund creations, and fund liquidations for conventional funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs) for Q1 2019, comparing the changes to those of prior quarters and highlighting the largest individual gainers and losers of both groups. The Snapshot provides readers a powerful, easy-to-use guide and quick-reference tool to help them discern fund trends during the quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.