Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds & ETPs Q1 2019 Snapshot

Summary

Total net assets (TNA) in the conventional funds business (not including ETPs and variable insurance products) rose 8.86%, increasing $1.6 trillion from Q4 2018 to $19.304 trillion for Q1 2019.

TNA in U.S. exchange-traded products (ETPs) rose 11.88% from $3.400 trillion for Q4 2018 to a little more than $3.804 trillion for Q1 2019.

For Q1, actively managed funds—excluding money market funds—took in $26.3 billion net, while their passively managed counterparts attracted some $113.4 billion.

The short-/intermediate-term bond funds (+$53.4 billion) and money market funds (+$46.2 billion) macro-groups had the largest draws of net new money for Q1.

The long-term taxable bond ETPs (+$25.3 billion) and emerging markets ETPs (+$15.9 billion) macro-groups had the largest draws of net new money for Q1 of all the ETP macro-groups.