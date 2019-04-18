Genel Energy: Loss, But 55% FCF Margin

On March 20, a London-listed E&P company Genel Energy (OTCPK:GEGYF, OTCPK:GEGYY) presented its 2018 results and shared the outlook. Inside the statements, there were a plethora of improvements that inspired shareholders of the Iraqi Kurdistan-focused firm but had not genuinely impressed the market, which remains cautious and vigilant, pondering Kurdistan-specific risks and not entirely rosy past of the firm. However, the early 2019 Brent rally spurred the capital gain, and share price on the London Stock Exchange increased by 12.2%, while the UK market rose only 7.7%. What is more, early in March, after the announcement that Genel acquired an interest in the Sarta and Qara Dagh from Chevron (CVX), BMO gave the stock an "Outperform" rating (the company mentioned it in the Facebook post).

In the past, the firm encountered a multitude of hindrances. Onerous oil market swings combined with lower than expected reserves of the Taq Taq field resulted in a horrible 2016 loss of $1,248.9 million, while revenue was only $190.7 million. Fruitless exploration in Africa also led to the evaporation of investor confidence and pummelled valuation. Finally, it faced profound leadership changes. There is no coincidence that market capitalization went into a tailspin and dropped from 2014 level of ~£3.1 billion to ~£612 million in 2019, a slump much similar to the case of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCQX:GUKYF), another Kurdistan-focused firm, which I have covered recently.

However, it appears that the lackluster period is over. Robust 2018 revenue growth assuaged investors, while net cash continues to increase at a rapid pace, as the company receives payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government regularly and without delays. Most importantly, massive cash stockpiles could be used to finance growth projects as the Sarta and Qara Dagh. Hence, there is no need to boost leverage and borrow more money to pay for PP&E; in case of an oil market meltdown, burdensome debt is not the thing an E&P company should hold on the balance sheet. The introduced dividend ($40 million per annum, more than adequately covered by FCF of $164 million) is another sign that the mid-2010s downward plunge had come to an end. Now let's take a more in-depth look at the company and its 2018 results.

The top line

For readers who are not familiar with Genel, I should clarify that at the moment, the firm is practically entirely Iraqi Kurdistan-focused. Its assets in Morocco and Somaliland do not produce hydrocarbons. By now, the Tawke field is the critical top-line and FCF driver ($90 million of free cash flow, see p. 11) and the most precious asset; the bulk of 2018 revenue of $355.1 million was generated by that field. However, only 5 wells were drilled there last year, not enough to offset the natural decline; 10 planned wells to be drilled in 2019 will likely eliminate that temporary issue (see p. 31 of the presentation).

On the contrary, the output from the Peshkabir, operated by Norwegian DNO (OTCPK:DTNOF) soared from 12 kbopd at the beginning of 2018 to 55 kbopd in Q4 and drove total production to 36.9 kbopd in Q4 (10% higher than the 2018 average of 33.7 kbopd). According to 2019 guidance (see p. 2), this year the company will sustain that production level.

It is also worth mentioning that last year 1P and 2P, the very foundation of any E&P company, increased to 99 mmbbl and 150 mmbbl respectively, while reserves replacement ratios amounted to 117% and 141%. The replenishment was secured by revision of previous estimates and acquisitions (see p.6).

Loss-making, FCF-positive

The essential point that got my attention was that Genel converted nearly all reported revenue into operating cash flow. It is not entirely straightforward to find a company with Genel's net CFFO margin of 84.3%. It is even higher than the margin of 78.9% of the US-focused cash flow champion Continental Resources (CLR). Also, Genel had positive FCF but negative net income. 2018 net loss was a consequence of non-cash expense, the impairment of the undeveloped Miran gas field, as Genel decided to shift focus to the development of the Bina Bawi.

Adjusted for the impairment, underlying EPS amounted to $1.09. The non-cash expense had expectedly not impacted the OCF. As the firm had low capex compared to CFFO, free cash flow (according to the firm's definition) increased from $99 million in 2017 to $164 million in 2018. Adjusted levered free cash flow (net CFFO minus purchases of intangible and PP&E) was $194.2 million. Both FCF and adjusted levered FCF margins were breathtaking, 46% and 55% respectively.

According to the guidance, 2019 total capex will jump to ~$150-170 million (Sarta and Qara Dagh included), mostly as a consequence of vigorous drilling in the Tawke and Taq Taq licenses (~20 wells). According to the assurance in the recent dividend announcement, the firm expects to generate over $100 million in free cash flow. Of course, that is a decrease if compared to 2018 FCF of $164 million. However, higher capital expenditures, which decrease FCF surplus, are essential to secure future revenue, cash flow growth, and, indeed, shareholder rewards in the medium term. So, the decision to increase investments in development to reap huge benefits in the coming years looks quite rational to me.

Growth prospects

Though Genel's growth prospects are not as hefty as other Kurdistan-focused companies as DNO (mainly as a consequence of Faroe Petroleum takeover) or GKP (due to the medium-term production growth from the Shaikan field), according to analysts' assumptions (see the chart below), the company will likely become profitable in 2019 and grow EPS to $0.56 in 2019 and $0.71 in 2020. I see low-cost production at the Tawke, Taq Taq, and first oil from the Sarta as the key profitability drivers.

Valuation

Genel's closest peers are the Oslo-listed DNO (OTCPK:DTNOF) and the London-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCQX:GUKYF), both focused on Iraqi Kurdistan. The significant difference is that DNO is more diversified with a considerable portfolio of assets in the North Sea and GKP is focused on one asset, the oil-rich Shaikan field located to the north-west of Erbil. Unfortunately, by now it is impossible to compare Genel's P/E with peers' median, as far as the firm is loss-making.

Nevertheless, analysts forecast profit recovery in 2019, so, we can compare 2019 estimated P/Es. So, with forecasted FY19 EPS of $0.56 and the share price of £2.2 ($2.9) on April 17, forward P/E equals 5.14x, which is in-line with DNO's 5.5x. However, 16.7x 2019 P/E of GKP largely deviates from the comparable companies. It could be easily explained. Analysts expect 2019 EPS to drop, but 2020 and 2021 profit per share to improve considerably (I have addressed that matter in the recently published article). So, 2020 P/E of the firm equals 4.63x, which is indeed cheap.

Source: Simply Wall St. Data from S&P Capital IQ

Also, Genel's Price/Book ratio of 0.6x is more than two times lower than the UK market median P/B of 1.52x and the US market median of 1.91x. Unfortunately, the negative P/E is hindering the calculation of the firm's PEG, the metric worth considering when researching rapidly growing or swiftly recovering companies. So, I will take a look at the FCF yield. With a market cap of ~$802.9 and levered free cash flow of $194.2 million, the firm has the enormous FCF yield of 24.1%, which is well above GKP's 18.3% and DNO's 14%. There is no doubt that Genel is undervalued, even compared to its underappreciated Kurdistan-focused peers.

Final thoughts

In my view, in 2018, Genel Energy showed noticeable signs of recovery. Moreover, with low-cost production and new opportunities after the acquisition of a stake in the Sarta oilfield, its 2019-2020 prospects remain decent. If the oil market does not put obstacles in the way, Genel can achieve all its targets. I believe it has upside quite similar to its peers DNO and Gulf Keystone Petroleum, while DNO has a portfolio with lower risk and GKP is more attractive in terms of the medium-term revenue growth. The cornerstones of the upward share price movement are the bullish sentiment on the oil market supported by undersupply, lack of sudden political swings in Kurdistan, and timely development of the Sarta and Qara Dagh.

Note: Shares traded on the London Stock Exchange are significantly more liquid than the ADR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.