What To Watch When Luby's Brings Out Its Q2 Report On Monday, April 22

Growth in culinary service contracts could revive revenue growth and be a driver of cost savings in the medium term due to economies of scale.

Another important point is the progress of the asset sale program. There should be around $18 million left to generate and pay down debts if we believe earlier statements from management.

Investors should look closely at the same-store sales numbers (and traffic) for both Luby's and Fuddruckers. Cost savings alone will not move the needle.

Luby's is set to post results on Monday the 22nd after turbulent months including a proxy fight with hedge fund Bandera partners.

I wrote an article about Luby's (LUB) back in August 2018. It is the most commented piece I had ever written: 727 comments strong. That's a bit odd for a stock worth only $40 million and change.

The reason for this is its history. Luby's is a well-known burger chain in many states of the US. People remember the restaurant, the concept; it's a true brand. A brand in decline, however.

The stock traded at $25 back in 1993. Today, it trades around $1.44. Of course, many things have happened, such as a change in ownership and strategy, so let's take a look at recent history: what has happened since August 2018?

9 months after the first look

When I wrote the article, I was very skeptical about Luby's:

Sales were declining

Losses increased

Cash from operations was declining

It was a company in free-fall, but it had a secret: the real estate.

On the books, property and equipment (net) was valued at $146 million back in June 2018. Back in August, the stock traded at $2.15 per share ($64 million), that's another 50% higher than where it's trading today. Today's market cap is a mere $43 million.

I decided to initiate a position in October, added in December, and added again in January. It's still a small position in my portfolio, due to the risk associated with the small company.

Since then, the steep decline seems to have paused as the stock found a bottom around $1.5. However, it hasn't risen either.

Luby's is reporting earnings on Monday the 22nd of April. What are things we should look for?

Did the Bandera proxy fight do anything at all?

In December of 2018, Bandera Partners - a hedge fund owning 10% of Luby's - initiated a proxy fight. It was a very public fight where both Bandera and Luby's management went all out against each other.

In the end, Luby's won. The Pappas family own around 37% of the company and it's likely that they were able to muster up another 14% of befriended shareholders quite easily. Bandera got two nominees to the board, while not victorious, we should look for signs of them being able to steer the company.

What will be even more interesting is seeing whether the fight actually bloated costs for the company. We all know lawyers are not particularly cheap.

The company says it will focus on the turnaround plan (which is still very much unclear to most investors).

Who has been buying and selling?

Luby's is a very thinly traded stock. Most of the time, it only has a couple of thousands shares exchanging hands.

Source: Historical Data from Yahoo Finance

That's why it's pretty difficult for big trades to pass by undetected. Since the proxy fight ended in late January, there have been a few.

Date Size Jan. 25 310K Jan. 28 337k March 14 210k March 21 324k April 5th 522K

While it doesn't say much, it will be interesting to see whether Bandera partners has decreased or increased its stake in Luby's.

How is the new COO faring?

In October 2018, Luby's appointed a new COO called 'Todd Coutee'. While I do not know the man at all, I had a 'gut feeling' that he would perform rather well. He has deep industry knowledge and worked across different departments for Luby's. It seems he was the one behind the success of the culinary contract services, the only division that has actually performed well over the last years.

I always think people need a couple of months to get up to speed in their new position. While Todd was able to get some work done, earnings released on January 29th was a bit too early to see material changes.

In the latest earnings call (Q1 2019), management stated that culinary services now make up 10.4% of total sales versus 6.4% a year earlier, for the quarter.

Management wants to cut another $3 million in SG&A for the year. Not taking into account one-off fees such as redundancy fees and fees for the proxy fight, EBITDA actually increased by $0.2 million in the latest quarter.

Can Luby's deliver on the sale of restaurants units?

It's very hard to gauge the actual progress on the sale of restaurant units. The company made it clear that some properties were ready for sale. In the latest earnings call, the company decided not to disclose more information on any of the real estate or land value.

The CFO stated 60% of the asset sales announced in April last year is now complete and the proceeds will be used to pay down debt. The total asset value was estimated back then between $25 million and $45 million. Back in September 2018, the CEO said they had sold 8 properties for $11.6 million, around 25% of the program. This means there's another $18 million in assets left to be sold.

In December, the company successfully refinanced its debt, so we'll have to look at the next earnings release to see if they give more info on the reduction of the debt and sales of poor-performing assets.

It's encouraging to see that they actually try to get every penny out of it, proof being this auction in Texas.

Can the company stabilize sales?

In the end, the company needs to get back to increasing the revenue. Cutting costs is good, but there's still an overhead to be paid: there needs to be sufficient revenue to carry all those costs. 'Shrinking' your way into profitability will be difficult.

During the latest call, there was talk about marketing, but nothing very concrete. Same-store sales were down 5.5% again.

Things to look for:

Increases in culinary services contracts

Re-franchising Fuddruckers companies and increased franchise sales

A stabilization in same-store sales for Luby's restaurants

The relationship between pricing and store traffic

Summary

Luby's has been a risky investment and not a profitable one. A lot of things have happened over the recent months, including a proxy fight and shifts in the c-level team.

If there is positive news about the asset sale program and reduction in debt, together with a stabilization of same-store traffic and/or sales, the stock could easily go higher towards the $2 mark.

We believe the bottom has been formed around the $1.4-1.5 mark as the real estate value, while a mystery, should be higher than the suggested total market cap ($43 million) of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.