Naspers: Unicorns In The Stable

In the long run, Naspers management could easily hit another base hit (like Flipkart) or home run (like Tencent).

Spin-offs, asset sales, and future share buybacks could all be near-term catalysts for a revaluation of Naspers.

Naspers shares are cheap on a sum-of-the-parts basis. The Tencent stake alone more than covers the entire enterprise value, so investors essentially receive the rest of the portfolio for free.

Barriers to entry make investing in foreign and non-public markets challenging. Naspers common stock provides investors with exposure to both in a single security, which has a liquid ADR, NPSNY.

Overview

Cognizant of my own home-country bias, I have spent the past few years searching for foreign securities to add to my portfolio. A while ago, I chose to invest alongside Naspers' management for exposure to technology trends in developing markets, as well as a stake in a Chinese internet behemoth at a steep discount.

Many investors like to have an active hand in managing their portfolio through individual stock selection. For such an investor who is also overexposed to the US and wants to start to diversify through an investment in a single company, I think that Naspers Ltd. (OTCPK:NPSNY) common stock is a sound investment for this purpose and currently trades at a very attractive valuation.

Opportunity For Retail Investors

Private equity, venture capital, and angel investing have historically provided market out-performance to institutional investors and high net worth individuals. To the average retail investor, these asset classes and their superior return streams are effectively unavailable.

There are exceptions to this rule - for example, any retail investor could buy shares in an alternative asset manager like Blackstone (BX) or Carlyle Group (CG) for exposure to private equity. Companies like Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) have well-known venture arms. SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) owns and manages an extensive venture capital investment portfolio, making it a right candidate for venture capital exposure.

Naspers is one of those exceptions. Naspers is essentially a holding company with an active venture capital arm, funding private companies that are difficult for retail investors to access. For this reason, it has a unique role in a portfolio of providing the option-like returns and volatility that private markets offer.

Tencent Stake

If you had $32 million and a time-machine trip to 2001, and you could make one bet or investment, where would you choose to invest?

You could have invested in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and your stake would be worth about $2.8 billion. If you went all in on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and reinvested all dividends, your stake would be worth over $4 Billion today. Netflix had not gone public, but if you invested at the IPO, your stake would be worth about $8 Billion.

But arguably the best financial investment in modern history occurred in 2001, and it had nothing to do with an American tech company. Led by CEO Koos Bekker, Naspers made a $32-million investment in an obscure Chinese internet firm called Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).

Tencent went on to become a behemoth in Chinese social networking (through WeChat) and gaming (through prolific titles like League of Legends and Honor of Kings).

In March 2018, when Naspers announced they would sell a portion of Tencent's stock for the first time since the 2001 purchase, that investment was worth over $175 Billion. That's a 550,000% return on investment in just 17 years, before considering dividends - a 66% compound annual return.

I don't think this was just blind luck, either. Naspers takes a disciplined approach in its investments and has demonstrated its ability to generate significant returns for its shareholders.

Flipkart

Tencent was not the only successful investment by Naspers. The recent buyout of Flipkart (FPKT) by Walmart (WMT) shows the capital allocation prowess of Naspers' management.

Source: 2018 FY Q4 Earnings Call Slides

This transaction shows how Naspers identifies and executes on attractive investments.

1. Identify an attractive market, in Flipkart's case India. Naspers took an interest in India at the beginning of the decade.

2. Identify a secular trend: e-commerce, which is a well-known disruptive force in the retail world. This trend provides massive tailwinds to the investment as the trend continues.

3. Invest alongside founders: Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal each retained ~5% stakes in Flipkart until the point of sale. Founders with skin in the game have incentives aligned with the rest of the stakeholders of the company.

4. Invest with discipline: Naspers invested early and at attractive valuations. When Flipkart's valuation got ahead of itself, Naspers did not deploy additional capital until the price was reasonable.

It's a recipe that Naspers uses in several industries - e-commerce, food delivery, and classifieds being the companies main focus at this time.

LetGo - Another Potential Unicorn

Naspers has other portfolio companies that could see outsized returns - like LetGo, for instance. In the past, Naspers' management has continually focused on the classifieds business stressing its potential for profitability by addressing an underserved market. In 2018, Naspers' global classifieds business became profitable, which contributed to the company's impressive earnings growth. Naspers' classifieds business competes among a relatively fragmented global marketplace, with footholds across the globe:

Source: dealroom.co

Classifieds, long dominated by Craigslist and eBay (EBAY) in the United States, are a rapidly growing segment of the changing retail landscape. As the spread of information becomes quicker and more efficient through the proliferation of the internet, there is a potentially huge untapped market of secondary sales of goods.

LetGo's growth in the US seems impressive, and the company is potentially worth big money to a strategic buyer. Google, for example, could use LetGo's massive network to drive search traffic, or Facebook could be interested in adding LetGo's extensive reported user base to its growing classifieds business, Facebook Marketplace.

There is certainly no guarantee that Naspers will recoup the nearly $1 Billion it has invested in LetGo, but it serves as an example of a portfolio company that the stock market isn't recognizing.

Catalysts To Close The Discount

Unfortunately, for Naspers' shareholders, the market is valuing the company at a discount to its Tencent stake, and an even deeper discount to a sum-of-the-parts valuation. Management hasn't done much to address this widening discount:

There are several potential levers that Naspers' management could pull. The first of which is asset spinoffs, such as the recent spinoff of the African pay-TV business Multichoice group (OTCPK:MCHOY). For every six shares of Naspers' ADRs, shareholders received 1 Multichoice ADR - which worked out to about $1 per share at the time of distribution. Since the spinoff, both companies have performed strongly:

Another method of value creation management could use to use cash proceeds from the sale of its investments to buy back stock. Management has been reluctant to perform meaningful share buybacks in the past but if the discount to the Tencent stake persists, management may be more receptive of the idea or the company may become vulnerable to activists.

Conclusion

Naspers is a cheap stock that gives investors exposure to a unique portfolio of companies. Though the stock has its risks, I believe the discount to its equity portfolio and the exposure to emerging secular trends gives investment in Naspers' stock significant tailwinds. Management has proven its investing capabilities through the Tencent investment and more recently the sale of Flipkart for a substantial gain. For investors willing to stomach the volatility of investing in emerging markets, Naspers is worth a look.

