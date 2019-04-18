Clovis Oncology Suffers Setback, But Additional Options Remain

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) revealed that it had to discontinue a sponsored phase 2 open-label study using rucaparib for recurrent, metastatic bladder cancer. This is disappointing news, which caused the stock to trade much lower. However, the biotech still has remaining options on the table. Of course, they are risky, but I think investors dismissed the company all to quickly. Such options are targeting an earlier stage population for instance. Another option could be exploring rucaparib in combination with other immuno-oncology therapies. In addition, Clovis still has an FDA approved drug on the market.

Study Discontinuation

It was announced that Clovis had to stop its phase 2 open-label monotherapy study using rucaparib to treat patients with recurrent, metastatic bladder cancer. This phase 2 trial was known as ATLAS. The reason why the study was stopped was based on a recommendation by an independent data monitoring committee (DMC). The problem was that the study did not come to close to achieving its main goal at the time the IDMC had reviewed the data. There were a total of 62 patients with metastatic bladder cancer that were recruited into the study. The efficacy endpoint was looking to see if rucaparib alone could obtain a substantial objective response rate (ORR) in this population. Upon reviewing the data, the IDMC concluded that the efficacy of the drug alone as a monotherapy was just not going to work. That's why it recommended that enrollment should be halted. Clovis chose to discontinue the study altogether. The only good news out of this study was that rucaparib exhibited a very good safety profile for these patients.

Multiple Options On the Table

The most important item to learn about biotech investing is that not every drug/indications ends up being successful. A huge majority of biotechs have seen a failure or two before becoming successful. It's true that some biotechs never muster up enough efficacy to succeed, but trial failures are a part of the process. That's exactly the way I see this situation here with Clovis Oncology. While rucaparib didn't achieve success on its own as a monotherapy, there are still two other possible options.

The first would be to possibly explore an earlier stage population. The population that was just treated was those who had recurrent/metastatic bladder cancer. That means they have already progressed significantly in their disease. Another possible option would be to attempt combination therapies. I have always believed myself that double and triple combination approaches to treating cancer will continue to become more prominent in the coming years. For instance, Merck (MRK) has seen some amazing results using Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy for patients for front-line lung cancer. That's exactly what Clovis stated it will do. It is looking to potentially explore rucaparib in combination with other therapies for advanced bladder cancer.

If successful, I could see a potential move to develop the same combination for other targets. I believe it's too early to say that rucaparib is a lost cause. It even is already in the process of developing a study to recruit advanced bladder cancer patients with select genetic mutations. Such a study will recruit patients with multiple types of cancer patients in a single study. This way Clovis can explore the treatment of bladder cancer with rucaparib in combination with other immunotherapies. This study, which will explore patients with specific genetic mutations, is expected to begin by the second half of 2019.

Conclusion

Clovis having to stop the phase 3 ATLAS study for using rucaparib to treat patients with metastatic bladder cancer is terrible news. However, many biotechs have to go through some failures at one point or another. The good news is that it can still use rucaparib against advanced bladder cancer, however, it may need to do so by exploring a combination approach. It may even be possible to explore combination therapies targeting other types of cancer as well. The risk is that there is no guarantee that rucaparib, in a combination, will end up working out for those with advanced bladder cancer.

The good news is that Clovis just recently released positive interim results from a phase 2 study, in the hard to treat pancreatic cancer patient population. The downside is that it was only in patients with specific genetic mutations. In addition, only 19 patients were evaluable at the time of data release for the study. That means additional patients in a larger study will be needed to validate these results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.