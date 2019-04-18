Canopy Growth Is Done With Canada, Where To Next?

It is highly unlikely that Canopy will be interested in any more Canadian assets due to overlap and excessive capacity.

Canopy Growth (CGC) has long said that it won't be interested in acquiring Canadian assets anymore. Earlier this year, Canopy's CEO Bruce Linton reiterated during an interview that his company won't be looking at any cannabis assets in Canada. On Wednesday after closing, the company again shocked the cannabis sector after Bloomberg reported that it is in talks to buy the rights to acquire U.S. multi-state operator Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF). We think investors need to realize that Canopy could find ways to access the U.S. market which will result in big upsides to the stock.

Not Interested In Canada

During an interview on January 15, Canopy's Co-CEO Bruce Linton said that the company won't be looking at any Canadian assets when he was asked about whether Canopy is looking at Aphria (APHA). We think Canopy's answer is not surprising to us. The company has been very active on the M&A front but Canada was notably missing from its most recent announcements.

Canopy has made several acquisitions in the past, although not as acquisitive as Aurora (ACB), we think investors can get a sense of what the company is looking for in M&A nowadays. The recent acquisitions include:

The Hiku deal was meant to add brands to Canopy, although we think the deal did not work out too well. We think Canopy overpaid for a portfolio of brand concepts given the Canadian government does not allow branding and marketing for cannabis companies. Ontario's lottery license system also made it very hard for Canopy to utilize Hiku brands. The BC Tweed consolidation was a good move albeit at a very expensive price. Canopy paid C$374 million for 33% of the JV which means that it values the greenhouses at over C$1.1 billion.

After the Hiku and BC Tweed JV deals, Canopy has been acquiring international assets outside Canada. We are also seeing Canopy moving on from cannabis cultivation to other areas such as hemp and vaporizer. After the BC Tweed JV deal, Canopy has acquired enough capacity to support the entire Canadian market so there is no need for more capacity. Hemp was another area of growth for Canopy outside cannabis and ebbu was a deal that provided valuable research and IP assets to support its hemp efforts.

The U.S. And International

On Wednesday night, Bloomberg and others began reporting that Canopy is in advanced talks to acquire the rights to buy Acreage Holdings when the U.S. legalizes cannabis federally. The deal wasn't officially announced at the time of this writing so we don't know the final structure of the deal. However, we think the implications are profound for Canopy for two reasons.

First of all, Canopy is signaling to the market that it has finished building its assets in Canada. Canopy had the opportunity to buy Aphria (APHA) when it was under the short attack and facing the hostile bid from Green Growth. Canopy also has a wide range of options among the medium-sized or smaller licensed producers in Canada should it be interested in any of them. Clearly, its interests have moved south of the Canadian border.

Secondly, the deal would give Canopy access to the world's largest cannabis market when the U.S. legalizes federally. The U.S. market is multiple times the size of the Canadian market and it has some of the most innovative and vibrant consumer markets in the world. We think Canopy's rumored deal with Acreage would once again put it ahead of its Canadian competitions by being the first Canadian cannabis company to acquire a major U.S. MSO.

Going forward, we expect Canopy to continue M&A in two areas:

International assets : Canopy could acquire select international assets that enable them to break into key markets such as the EU. We haven't seen Canopy setting up huge EU operations which is prudent in our view. The EU market will take years to materialize and a measured approach is preferred in our view.

: Canopy could acquire select international assets that enable them to break into key markets such as the EU. We haven't seen Canopy setting up huge EU operations which is prudent in our view. The EU market will take years to materialize and a measured approach is preferred in our view. Vertical integration: Similar to the Storz & Bickel deal, Canopy could be looking for vertical integration and potential areas include distribution, marketing, technology, branding, pharma, etc.

Overall, there seems to be little appetite for any more Canadian assets at Canopy. The company, now controlled by Constellation (STZ), will continue to focus on deals that extend its horizontal diversification and vertical integration within the U.S. and global markets.

Conclusion

We believe Canopy remains the best large-cap stock to own in the Canadian cannabis sector. The company has built a dominating business in Canada and its focus has clearly shifted to the U.S. market and abroad. We continue to see massive opportunities ahead for Canopy globally and the Constellation investment has provided ample firepower for the years to come. The company's recent entry into the U.S. hemp market and its rumored deal to acquire Acreage would position itself as a top player in the U.S. and open up a huge potential market to itself.

For investors, we think Canopy is one of the safest investments due to its blue-chip nature and a large anchor investor. The company has a pristine balance sheet and is well-capitalized with the $5 billion investment from Constellation. Furthermore, its dominant position in Canada could be replicated in the U.S. as evidenced by its recent moves into the U.S. hemp industry and a potential deal to acquire Acreage. We remain confident in Canopy's long-term trajectory and see additional upside in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.