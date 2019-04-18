Realty Income: Final Performance

Although it lagged SPY in the end, it avoided the worst of the market's steep downturn in December.

After the success of a hedged portfolio built around an AT&T position in 2017, I started presenting similar portfolios built around other conservative stocks, including Realty Income in 2018.

A Walgreens in a Realty Income-owned location (image via Kiplinger's). Walgreens is Realty Income's largest tenant by percent of revenue.

A Hedged Portfolio Around A Realty Income Position

Last August, I wrote about the performance of a bulletproof, or hedged, portfolio built around a position in AT&T (T) in 2017 and presented a new one, which completed in February (each portfolio lasts for six months). Following that, I began presenting hedged portfolios built around other, putative conservative stocks, including Realty Income (O), in October. Let's see how the portfolio finished at the end of six months. First, a reminder of how the portfolio was constructed and what it consisted of.

Constructing The October O Hedged Portfolio

We used the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around Realty Income in October starting with these premises:

You had $2,000,000 to invest.

You were unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 10% over the next six months, so you wanted to be hedged against any decline greater than that.

You wanted to invest in a handful of names, including Realty Income, with a goal of maximizing your expected total return net of hedging costs.

Here's a recap of the steps involved, if you wanted to do this manually.

Step 1: Estimating Potential Returns

The goal of this step was to find names that had the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside Realty Income. Our site, Portfolio Armor, calculates its own potential returns by analyzing adjusted price history (which takes into account dividends) and options market sentiment, but you could have derived yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by Seeking Alpha contributors you followed. Your initial universe could have been as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~4,500 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.), or something smaller, such as the Dow 30.

Step 2: Calculating Hedging Costs

Since you were going to hedge, gross potential returns would have been less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you would have needed to figure out the optimal, or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you would have been looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 10% or greater. The lower the decline you were looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you would have been able to use.

Step 3: Ranking Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that had a positive potential return, you would have subtracted the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buying And Hedging

Here, you would have simply bought and hedged a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach shown below included a fine-tuning step to minimize cash, and another to determine whether to hedge with puts or collars, but those four steps were the basics.

The October Realty Income Hedged Portfolio

Using the process outlined above, this was what Portfolio Armor's automated hedged portfolio construction tool presented us:

Image via Portfolio Armor.

In addition to Realty Income, the site included Eli Lilly (LLY), Lululemon (LULU), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), TJX (TJX), Tractor Supply (TSCO), and WellCare Health Plans (WCG) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns when hedged against >10% declines. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Intelsat S.A. (I) to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down the primary securities. Intelsat is hedged with an optimal, or least expensive, collar with a cap set at the current seven-day (annual) yield of the Fidelity Government Cash Reserves money market fund (FDRXX). The hedging cost of this is negative: The idea here is to get a shot at a higher return than cash while lowering the overall hedging cost of the portfolio and limiting your downside risk in accordance with your risk tolerance.

Performance Of The Underlying Securities Since

This is how the underlying securities in the hedged portfolio have performed since, unhedged. Realty Income was the top performer.

Data by YCharts

Assuming, for simplicity's sake, your portfolio was equally weighted, and you held each position from October 15th until April 15th, you would have been up 5.8%.

Performance Of The Hedged Portfolio Since

Here's how the hedged portfolio performed.

Chart via Portfolio Armor.

Although the underlying securities were down an average of 5.8%, the hedged portfolio was only 1.6%, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 6.77% over the same time frame.

SPY Outpaces It In The End

During the December market nadir, this portfolio was down 5.69%, while SPY was down 14.09%, as you can see in the chart below.

Chart via Portfolio Armor.

Starting in mid-February, though, SPY began to outpace the portfolio.

This was the 16th portfolio we've created hedged against a >10% decline. You can see the performance for all of them in the table below (click on a starting date to see an interactive chart).

PORTFOLIOS HEDGED AGAINST > 10.0% DECLINES

Table via Portfolio Armor.

As you can see above, although this Realty Income portfolio underperformed SPY, on average, the returns of these portfolios have been fairly close to the market-tracking ETF, 5.36% over six months versus 5.48% for SPY, despite only risking declines of 10%.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 72.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.