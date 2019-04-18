Sunniva: Forget About Canada, It's All About California Now

We think investors need to focus on California when evaluating Sunniva as an investment as its Canadian business plan is unlikely to materialize.

Sunniva (OTCQB:SNNVF) is at an important juncture now. The company and its shareholders have endured pains for most of 2018 due to management's poor execution in its Canadian strategy. In this article, we will illustrate why we think the Canadian business for Sunniva is a drag on its performance and why investors should focus their time and efforts on analyzing the California business when deciding whether to invest in Sunniva.

(All amounts in C$)

Our History With Sunniva

We first covered Sunniva after it announced a take-or-pay supply agreement with Canopy (CGC). Given our favorable view of Canopy, we looked into Sunniva and published "Gold Standard For Cannabis Wholesale" in which we discussed Sunniva's three business units. We concluded that the contract with Canopy could represent significant revenue potential if executed according to the plan. At the same time, we highlighted three problems with Sunniva:

The execution has been slow and management needs to demonstrate its ability to complete construction on time.

NHS and FSD operations remain unprofitable despite having access to nearly one-third of the entire medical patient base in Canada.

We gave Sunniva an Outperform rating then contingent on the completion of its Canadian facility and the announcement of additional pre-sale partners. After our initial article, Sunniva failed to execute on its previously announced timeline and none of the catalysts mentioned above materialized. In July, after its announcement of the spinoff, we published an updated article "Should Sunniva Spin-Off The Canadian Assets?" in which we argued that the proposed transaction is negative for the stock due to several reasons:

Of the two businesses, the Canadian business initially represented the higher quality one. But since January 2018, the market has evolved. Sunniva's focus on low-margin wholesale cultivation and slow progress on construction makes the business unattractive

U.S. business might be too small as a standalone entity on the CSE and it risks losing existing investor base after the split

Overall, the split raises a whole bunch of questions around management, additional costs, listing eligibility among others

Today, we are sharing our latest view of the company and offer some considerations for investors when they are reviewing this stock.

What To Do With Sunniva?

In order to understand Sunniva's story, we believe it is appropriate to break down its business into three parts:

Canada: Sunniva has struggled to secure financing for its Canadian business and it has now missed the initial window of legalization. We believe the Canadian business plan is largely obsolete by now.

Sunniva has struggled to secure financing for its Canadian business and it has now missed the initial window of legalization. We believe the Canadian business plan is largely obsolete by now. California: Sunniva is building a large greenhouse in Cathedral City with an extraction center located nearby. It also recently acquired LYTR to expand its distribution network in the state.

Sunniva is building a large greenhouse in Cathedral City with an extraction center located nearby. It also recently acquired LYTR to expand its distribution network in the state. Non-Core: Sunniva's other business consists of a network of cannabis clinics ('NHS') and a vaporizer equipment private label supplier ('FSD')

NHS and FSD Too Small

Sunniva's existing assets included two units unrelated to cannabis cultivation. However, the NHS and FSD businesses alone are not able to generate profits given the high SG&A and overhead costs at Sunniva. NHS generated $3.2 million while FSD generated $1.3 million in revenue last quarter. With over $7.6 million in SG&A last quarter, these two businesses are just too small and are unable to support the overall corporate overhead that will only increase over time as Sunniva expands.

(Source: Company filings)

Furthermore, there have been issues at NHS that led to the head of NHS resigning in December 2018. It was later revealed that NHS is facing a class action lawsuit due to a data breach at the end of 2018. There could be potential liabilities which further decreases NHS's value to Sunniva.

Canadian Business Just On Paper

Despite our high praise for the Canadian business initially, the contract with Canopy is now up in the air because Sunniva is sure to miss its deadline of 2019 Q1. We fear Canopy could potentially rescind the contract or renegotiate more favorable terms due to the significant delay. We even think the Canadian plan is potentially worthless at this point because Sunniva is just way too slow. Based on our analysis, the Canadian market will be flooded with cannabis by 2019/2020 and every day, there are new companies announcing large capacity expansions. One example is Zenabis which went public in 2018 through a reverse takeover of greenhouse operator Bevo Agro after. Zenabis announced that it will convert the Bevo Langley greenhouse (2.1 million square feet in size) into one of the largest cannabis growing facilities in Canada by March 2020. Similar announcements of mega facilities can also be found at some of the newest entrants such as FSD Pharma (OTCQB:FSDDF) which announced plans to add over 4.5 million square feet of growing space through two phases of expansions. Not to mention the dozens of private yet sizeable operators across Canada that investors have not heard of such as Sundial Cannabis which is ramping up to produce over 100,000 kg of cannabis annually. The point here is that growing cannabis has no barrier to entry, requires little capital to start, and cannabis licenses are abundant in Canada.

Furthermore, Sunniva's Canadian campus has not even been built yet. Just look at the real-time camera provided by the company on its website back in late 2018. In its October 12 press release, Sunniva provided an operational update which stated that the Canadian campus will be operational in Q3 2019. Given the flood of capacity that is expected to enter the Canadian market, we believe that the Canadian business will face a higher-than-expected level of competition in the wholesale market. Sunniva has no other operation in Canada with no brands and no provincial agreements, which leaves the wholesale market as its only option. We would not assign any value to the Canadian business as it is only just a plan at this point.

(Company Website)

When Sunniva announced the Canopy supply agreement back in February, one of the key terms for the contract is that Sunniva receives its license from Health Canada and completes its Canadian campus before the Q1 2019 start date. We all know that Sunniva will miss the timeline so it is unclear whether Canopy will cancel or renegotiate the contract. There is a significant risk here as a cancellation by Canopy could be disastrous to the Canadian business. We have seen previous partnerships broken down between Aurora (OTC:ACB) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF), and Canopy might very well decide that it won't need the additional production by late 2019.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Canopy Growth will purchase up to 45,000 kilograms of dried cannabis annually. Canopy Growth and Sunniva will share in the revenues as product is sold through Canopy's distribution network including its online marketplace, Tweed Main Street and via provincial distribution channels. The revenue share will be based on the strain, sales channel and other relevant factors. The Agreement is subject to SMI receiving its license from Health Canada, which is currently in the final review stage, and completing the Sunniva Canada Campus, a 700,000 square foot GMP greenhouse facility in British Columbia, Canada.

In summary, we think a spin-off of the Canadian business which consists of NHS and the yet-to-be-built facility won't be able to survive on its own, let alone to be listed on the Nasdaq according to the management plan.

Looking Ahead

Sunniva's three business segments are facing dramatically different business prospects. The non-core segments consisting of NHS and FSD are small and have no real future growth. The Canadian business has stayed on paper after years of failed financing and executions. We believe management has refocused the company's entire resources on its California business including building out its Cathedral City facility and expanding vertically into distribution and retail. The recent developments at Sunniva are all centered around its California business with no mention of its Canadian business plan.

(Source: TSX)

For investors, we think the key takeaway from all this is loud and clear. When you are evaluating an investment in Sunniva, you should focus on its California business because its non-core assets and Canadian business plan are likely worth very little and in any case won't be the determining factor in Sunniva's future performance. We believe California is the most important asset and, frankly, the only hope for Sunniva at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.