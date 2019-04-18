Alnylam's Positive Phase 3 Results For Givosiran Pushes It Forward For Regulatory Filings

Alnylam (ALNY) achieved positive results from its Phase 3 study, using Givosiran to treat patients with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP). These results are highly important to Alnylam, because they may likely be able to obtain approval for the drug by sometime next year. There were some issues with serious adverse events (SAEs) in the study, but this is a population with an unmet medical need. The safety and efficacy of Givosiran speaks for itself, because a large majority of patients are moving on to an extension study.

Phase 3 Data

The Phase 3 trial was known as ENVISION and it recruited patients with AHP. AHP consists of a group of rare genetic diseases that cause a lot of symptoms and may even be fatal at times as well. The reason why AHP occurs is because patients have a deficiency of one of the enzymes in the heme biosynthesis pathway. The problem is that this causes an accumulation of porphyrins in the liver. It is thought that the most common type of porphyrin that builds up in patients for this disease is aminolevulinic acid (ALA).

The primary endpoint was the annualized rate of porphyria attacks. Patients either received Givosiran or placebo. The primary endpoint of this Phase 3 study was met, because Givosiran achieved a 74% reduction of porphyria attacks compared to placebo. Another substantial piece of efficacy that was noticed was for the annualized attack rate (AAR). Treatment with Givosiran had obtained a 90% median reduction in the composite AAR. This is broken down to a median AAR of 1%, compared to 10.7% for those who were given placebo.

These results are highly substantial, but patients with porphyria are at the mercy of terrible symptoms. Such symptoms may include weak muscles, fatigue, nausea, trouble breathing, and others. The problem is that these symptoms can impact a patient's quality of life. That's why it's important for a treatment to not only obtain the primary endpoint in a study, but to also improve the quality of life. That's exactly what was noted in this late-stage study. At the end of the study, patients were given a questionnaire. About 89% patients treated with Givosiran stated that they saw an improvement in terms of their health, compared to only 37% of those patients who were on placebo. If anything, this shows that Givosiran accomplished the task of reducing symptoms and improving the lives of these patients with this terrible disease.

Potential Risks For Regulatory Approval

There is no doubt that the results were very positive in terms of meeting the primary endpoint and improving the lives of patients. One potential risk is that none of the secondary endpoints in the study were achieved. While that is true, I don't believe it will cause the FDA to reject Givosiran. The second risk involves some safety issues that were noted in those who were treated with the drug. First of all, 10 out of 48 patients or 20.8% who were given Givosiran had serious adverse events (SAEs), compared to only 4 out of 46 patients or 8.7% given placebo. There were also two instances of chronic kidney disease (CKD) for those who were treated with the drug.

However, I don't believe it will be a major issue. The reason why I state that is because these patients suffer problems with their liver anyways because of accumulation of porphyrins. Even other organs are affected as well by a buildup of this toxic material. In other words, the FDA will have to weigh the risk of CKD compared to say liver disease. I don't believe the FDA will refuse to approve the drug because of these issues with the 2 patients with CKD.

Besides, about 50% of patients that took Givosiran were attack-free. There are no FDA-approved drugs to treat this disease. I believe that the FDA will be a little more lenient when it comes to a drug that achieves a 90% median reduction in composite ARR, when these patients have no alternatives otherwise. Had there been another drug already approved to treat this disease, then that would likely be a totally different story in my opinion.

Financials

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is in good shape in terms of its cash on hand. At the end of 2018, it closed the year with $1.13 billion in cash. It started to generate some sales in 2018 for ONPATTRO. It produced about $12.1 million in revenues at the end of the prior year. This is broken down into 200 patients between the U.S. and European markets. That's not a lot of revenues in the grand scheme of things, but that is a pretty decent start.

Especially when you consider that ONPATTRO was approved to treat a rare disease, known as hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR). Even then, the company was able to establish a strong partnership recently that brought in a lot more cash onto the balance sheet. This was when Alnylam developed a partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN). This deal is estimated to be worth $1 billion.

Conclusion

Alnylam achieved positive Phase 3 results using Givosiran to treat patients with acute hepatic porphyria. With these results on hand, it intends to complete rolling submissions for both a New Drug Application (NDA) and marketing authorization application (NYSE:MAA) for Givosiran by mid-2019. That will be a major catalyst for this program. The biggest risk is the serious adverse events noted above. It's possible that the FDA might be picky in terms of the two patients who had CKD on drug.

However, there were no patient deaths in the study. Even then, placebo didn't fare any better in terms of SAEs either. I'm in the camp that the FDA will likely approve Givosiran for AHP. The reason why I state that is because these patients suffer from liver disease anyways, with the buildup of porphyrins. In other words, it's a lose-lose type of a situation. If the patients don't take Givosiran they will die of liver disease. If they do take the drug, there is a small chance for chronic kidney disease. I don't see any other alternative for these patients either. There are no specific drugs approved to treat this disease.

