Market Volatility Bulletin: Is The U.S. Economy On The Mend?

CNBC: 10:30AM EST

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) continue to display a narrow, though not comatose, price band. Broadly positive earnings reports have permitted the indexes to continue trading at the high end of their respective trading ranges.

Spot VIX ever so briefly made it down to an 11 handle yesterday. May is the new front month VX contract.

Thoughts on Volatility

It ain't over yet! While the economic expansion has undoubtedly shown signs of petering out over the last few months, we may be turning a corner and setting the stage for a spurt of new growth.

March retail sales figures gave economic optimists reason to cheer, but Econoday emphasizes in its summary of the newly released data that it may be difficult to sustain the strong activity.

That said, both the Blue Chip consensus and the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow estimate are on the rise since late March. The GDPNow estimate has reason from just north of "0" about a month ago to a very respectable 2.5% at present.

Maybe the economy is genuinely recovering. Stocks certainly seem to point that way (though there are other factors besides economic forecasts that influence stocks).

Just as vol likely got overdone to the upside in the late stages of 2018, it's possible that equities are getting overly sanguine here. We're very much in a hold pattern, and there are data to support recovery.

But animal spirits play a large role in determining day-to-day fluctuations in secondary markets, and let's just say that at the current juncture, the beast is snoozing.

Depending on which side of the volatility or broad market investment spectrum you are on, the last six months have drummed up a fair share of plot twists and surprises.

I've heard privately from some readers, and received some really good, and also some saddening stories as it relates both to trading and to life in general.

If you tend to trade (see comment section) with a long-vol bias (VXXB, UVXY), the last couple months have been pretty brutal. Long-awaited gains on these products were summarily decimated, a pattern not altogether different from what occurred between May and September of 2018.

Make sure that trading, investing, or whatever your gig is, doesn't define you. There are plenty of awesome life lessons to learn in financial markets, but perseverance and humility have to be two of the top required traits.

Stay strong, look for the good, and consider how and why you got in to trouble if these markets got you down (financially and/or otherwise).

Term Structure

5.71 vol points; c'mon, HV10! As a matter of fact, this metric was hovering just near 5.00 late last September when the tide of vol most certainly shifted into overdrive.

As stated in the intro, the May VX is the new front month, and there's plenty of time to expiry (May 21st is the last full trading day).

The VX futures curve is surprisingly flat here. Shorts are earning a healthy roll yield, and one could argue without much difficulty that the whole futures curve will march lower if vol doesn't perk up in a meaningful way soon.

Data by YCharts

As a thought experiment, I want to look at the relative performance of two short-vol products over the last year. SVXY (in blue) takes short positions in the two front-month VX contracts, but has only 1/2x "leverage". In contrast, the medium-term inverse VIX (ZIV) takes short positions in the more back-dated contracts that tend to be less liquid, but also more stable.

Both products are still nursing the wounds of the last six months. This is a one-year percent-below-max chart. Observe that in "good times", the products were both more or less hitting what is in retrospect fifty-two-week highs in tandem.

SVXY bottomed out at around 30% below its annual highs, while ZIV fell by a less severe 25% (which actually wasn't that much worse than SPX).

SVXY is definitely the more popular product in terms of trading volume, but one could make the case currently that the entire term structure has some room to fall. Given the relative stability of ZIV, this may be the better play at present.

Wrap Up

