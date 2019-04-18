Ryanair: Ultra Low Cost Carrier Provides 15% Upside Potential In The Next 12-18 Months

Investment Thesis

Ryanair is the “lowest” cost carrier in Europe. It also provides the lowest fares to customers and has best-in-class financial metrics (EBITDA margin and ROE). Over the last decade, the company has grown its earnings at a CAGR of 14% and averaged a 20% return on equity.

Source: Bloomberg

Such strong results can be attributed to Ryanair’s differentiated business model with its strong focus on operational efficiencies. Ryanair targets secondary/tertiary airports that have lower landing fees and has very efficient staff with relatively low fleet acquisition and maintenance cost (see below tables). The company is then passing on these cost savings, in the form of lower air fares, onto customers. These factors underscore Ryanair’s strong traffic volume growth and high load factor. In addition, the company has a strong record for returning surplus capital to shareholders via dividend/share-buyback.

Source: Company presentation

Source: Company presentation

According to the international air transport association, air traffic passenger in Europe will grow at a CAGR of 2 per cent and will see an additional 611 million passengers from 2017 to 2037. With the positive backdrop for air passenger growth in Europe and Ryanair’s lowest fares, I believe Ryanair to continue its growth and handsomely reward shareholders over the medium-term.

Current share price reflects investor concerns around over-capacity in the industry, Europe’s slowing economy, escalating labor cost, and risks surrounding Brexit. However, Europe experienced two recessions and a sovereign debt crisis over the last decade. Yet, the company reported very strong revenue and EPS growth with best-in-class profit margin and ROE. I don’t see any structural changes in the company or in the industry compare to the last decade. In addition, Ryanair’s current low valuation provides potential investors with a margin of safety.

Ryanair is still the lowest cost carries in Europe with strong balance sheet. The company is not only well-positioned to ride out the current industry down-turn, but it is also very well positioned to gain market share when it’s less efficient competitors exit from the market. I am not denying that the company faces plenty of challenges as outlined above. But if things turned out to be even slightly better than expected then the shareholders will be handsomely rewarded. Risk reward is clearly skewed to the huge upside potential.

Source: Company presentation

Valuation

If Ryanair’s P/E multiple recovers from current level (12x) to its average over the next 12-18 months then the multiple re-rating itself will deliver around 15% return. 12x P/E multiple looks very cheap given Ryanair’s quality and growth prospects. Ryanair’s EPS is likely to recover to around its FY18 level from its trough in FY19 (Financial year end is March 2019) over the next 12-18 months following a recovery in the industry condition.

