Autodesk: Time To Lock In Gains

In addition, Autodesk's focus on cyclical sectors such as manufacturing and construction (especially with its ~$1 billion purchase of PlanGrid) puts it at greater recessionary risk.

Autodesk has largely completed its subscription transition, however, so the uplift from that catalyst has expired for 2019.

The company has certainly merited a rally, having performed incredibly well in Q4 with acceleration in revenue and ARR growth.

Since the beginning of the calendar year, shares of Autodesk have jumped 33%, making it one of the strongest performers among large-cap software stocks.

Autodesk (ADSK), the large-cap software publisher best known for its CAD tools that help engineers test virtual designs, spent much of 2018 in the dumps. A company-wide restructuring that laid off thousands of workers and a fear that Autodesk would begin to peel off revenues as it transitioned to a subscription-based model put the stock on the skids for most of the year.

Ever since the market-wide rally that has taken hold in 2019, however, Autodesk's stock has come roaring back. In the year-to-date, shares of Autodesk are up 33% - doubling the performance of the S&P500, and still vastly beating the broad software stock index (IGV) by more than ten percentage points.

Data by YCharts

Drivers for the recent rally are plentiful, but risks still abound

There's certainly merit in Autodesk's year-to-date stock surge. The company has successfully executed on a number of strategic priorities, including and especially its transition to a subscription-based model. The market has generously rewarded "legacy" software companies like Adobe that have managed to completely uproot their customer bases and convert them to a subscription model, and Autodesk's move to do just that will pay dividends in the future through a revenue base that's now almost completely recurring. On top of that, the company has been aggressively pushing into new markets and verticals to expand its TAM - per the company's latest Investor Day update, Autodesk estimates its global TAM at $59 billion. If we take the company's estimate at face value, then Autodesk's projection for ~$3.3 billion in revenues barely scratches 5% of the total available market opportunity.

The slide below, taken from Autodesk's Q4 earnings deck, highlights the company's strategic priorities over the past year and its progress to date:

Figure 1. Autodesk key priorities Source: Autodesk Q4 earnings materials

There are a few financial results from Autodesk's fourth quarter that are worth highlighting as well. Showcasing the strength of Autodesk's subscription transition, the company achieved 34% y/y growth in ARR in the fourth quarter:

Figure 2. Autodesk ARR growth Source: Autodesk Q4 earnings materials

Note that this 34% y/y growth represents three points of acceleration over Q3's growth rate of 31% y/y. For a company with a ~$3 billion ARR base, any amount of sequential acceleration is incredibly impressive. And due to the fact that Autodesk's ARR is theoretically "revenue forever" (as long as churn rates don't suddenly increase), Autodesk's ARR growth is far more important than actual revenue growth (which, unsurprisingly, also beat estimates in Q4 - clocking in at $737.3 million, or +33% y/y versus Wall Street's expectations at +28% y/y).

Note as well that Autodesk exited the fourth quarter reporting a record quarter for Billings, clocking in at well over $1billion and up 39% y/y. A fourth-quarter Billings spike is normal for both Autodesk and most software companies (IT executives tend to burn through remaining fiscal-year budgets in the months of November and December), but this year's uptick is far more pronounced than in years past, setting Autodesk up for strong revenue growth in FY20:

Figure 3. Autodesk billings Source: Autodesk Q4 earnings materials

There's no doubt that these are all strong indicators for Autodesk. But in my view, a 33% year-to-date rally has already appropriately priced in all these strengths. I'm a former bull who is now concerned by Autodesk's valuation, especially as the Street has incredibly high expectations for the company against an uncertain macro backdrop. In my view, despite recent enthusiasm for Autodesk shares, investors would do well to start locking in gains and investing elsewhere.

Valuation has reached all-time highs

It's unsurprising that shares of Autodesk have reached all-time highs, and in the process of doing so, the company's valuation has stretched faster than its fundamental performance has improved.

At present, Autodesk's share price of ~$170 indicates a market cap of $37.43 billion. After netting out $954 million of cash and $2.09 billion of long-term debt (a net debt position of $1.14 billion), Autodesk's enterprise value is $38.57 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against the company's targets for the coming fiscal year:

Figure 4. Autodesk FY20 guidance Source: Autodesk Q4 earnings materials

The simplest valuation metric we can use for Autodesk is its P/E ratio, though for Autodesk and most other software companies, it's a blurry measure of true valuation. Against Autodesk's midpoint pro forma EPS estimate of $2.81 for the coming year, the stock trades at a 60.1x forward P/E ratio.

Many other software and high-growth technology companies, like Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN), trade at similar P/E ratios, so this isn't too scary. Against the company's free cash flow estimate of $1.35 billion, however, Autodesk's valuation is still inflated at 28.6x EV/FY20 FCF. Compare this to another large-cap software company like Palo Alto Networks, which is trading at under 20x FCF:

Data by YCharts

Note also that Autodesk's FCF target for FY19 implies a quadrupling over FY18 FCF of $310 million. While it's true that FY19's cash flow was heavily impacted by Autodesk's ongoing subscription transition as well as its company-wide restructuring, there's little history to support that Autodesk can actually grow its FCF that quickly in the coming year.

Autodesk's revenue multiple is also quite extended. Against the midpoint revenue estimate of $3.275 for FY19, Autodesk trades at a valuation of 11.8x EV/FY20 revenues. For a company expecting sub-30% y/y revenue growth, that seems a bit inflated. Compare that against other software companies with growth in the ~30% range:

Data by YCharts

Based on where comps are trading, it certainly seems that Autodesk's valuation has reached an upper bound.

Autodesk's revenue is tethered to economically-sensitive industries

Apart from valuation, Autodesk's other major concern is purely fundamental. There's no doubt that the company has notched incredible results over the past two quarters, but how long can it continue?

Investors should be aware that the lion's share of Autodesk's revenues are tied to cyclical industries. As seen in the chart below, nearly three-quarters of Autodesk's fourth-quarter revenues derived from manufacturing and construction:

Figure 5. Autodesk revenue mix Source: Autodesk Q4 earnings materials

Autodesk has also doubled down on its construction efforts (it listed construction, in fact, as one of its key strategic priorities) through its $875 million acquisition of PlanGrid. While the acquisition is certainly accretive to growth (Autodesk expects the company to contribute $100 million in ARR in FY20, adding about three points of inorganic ARR growth).

While residential homebuilding in the U.S. has seen a minor recovery due to lower interest rates, there is certainly room to be concerned about the health of the global economy and particularly the construction sector. We've been hearing about weakness in China's construction sector for months, as economic deceleration and questions of affordability in China's priciest cities (Hong Kong) weigh on builder sentiment. China aside, the global macro picture seems to be slipping as well. In early April, the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth outlook to 3.3% - and this is after already cutting it to 3.5% in January, from a prior October view of 3.7%.

We typically think of the software sector as recession-proof. We've seen from prior cycles that revenue declines in software giants such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Oracle (ORCL) are more modest relative to the broader market during economic downturns. However, the same cannot hold true for Autodesk if the majority of its revenues are tethered to cyclical clients. Autodesk's growing focus on manufacturing and construction has been an important source of growth over the past year, but as global growth risks come to the fore, the company may find its churn rates increasing and ARR growth slowing. Viewed from this lens, the company's financial targets to accelerate both revenue and ARR growth in FY20 seems a bit optimistic.

Key takeaways

There's no doubt that Autodesk has performed extremely well over the past year, but it's unclear whether strong fundamentals can continue in FY20. If global growth continues to stumble and the construction sector's worries continue, there may be spillover into Autodesk's results - its focus on manufacturing and construction makes it one of the most economically-sensitive software stocks in the market.

Especially due to the fact that Autodesk has reached all-time highs and notched a stretched valuation, I'm more inclined to lock in gains and stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.