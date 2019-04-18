Deutsche Bank: The Guardian Involved In The Media Laundromat

This isn't the first time Deutsche Bank is being headlined in events where many other banks are equally exposed.

Sometimes media manipulation is just too obvious. Today is one of those times. Today, the weaponized media outlet was “The Guardian.” And the target was Deutsche Bank (DB). Let me explain why.

Let’s start with the media story. It all starts with The Guardian's bombastic headline:

”Deutsche Bank faces action over $20bn Russian money-laundering scheme”

My gosh. $20 billion. Russian dirty money. Deutsche is in for a beating! Reading the article, though, starts telling a different story:

The pair identified numerous “high-risk entities.” They included 1,244 in the US, 329 in the UK and 950 in Germany. These entities were responsible for nearly 700,000 transactions, the report says, involving at least £62m in the UK, $47m in the US, and €55m in Germany.

Now, notice the following: There are high risk entities and suspicious transactions. The sum of these suspicious transactions (some of which might actually be legit) adds up to 164 million EUR. Now read that headline again: $20 billion! Russian money! There’s something wrong here, right? Since we’re talking about less than 1% of that huge number.

So we have to dig deeper. The whole $20 billion scheme turns out to be called “The Russian Laundromat." It was exposed back in 2017 (two years ago) by the OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project). The Guardian knew this, as it had written on the subject two years ago as well, on an article titled “British banks handled vast sums of laundered Russian money.”

In that article, we already learned that British banks were involved in the scheme, though they were given no prominence in today’s report. We also quickly learn that their exposure could even be significantly larger than Deutsche Bank’s, since HSBC is shown has having processed $545 million of those funds.

But it gets more interesting. By reading the original reporting at the OCCRP, titled “The Russian Laundromat Exposed,” we learn a lot more. Namely, we learn that:

There were 732 banks in 96 countries involved.

Source: OCCRP

Deutsche Bank appears to have a $24 million exposure, after a ton of other banks, and below even Citibank (C) at $37 million. Actual exposures for any of these banks could be higher than originally reported. But this already makes one question “Where is the alarmist report on Citibank’s exposure to the same $20 billion scheme?”

There isn’t one. Many of the European names on the list have had media reports, including ING, Raiffeisen Bank and others. The US banks, also on the list, don’t seem to have those media reports.

With 732 banks on the list, we can confidently say that the same article written on DB today could have been written on any other bank. It reminds me of another media laundromat piece two days ago:

"Deutsche Bank subpoenaed over Trump business"

What did we then learn two days ago? That the House Democrats also issued subpoenas to JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C). Yet, just like today, only Deutsche Bank made the headlines. There’s a pattern here.

Conclusion

In my view the data presented puts the Deutsche Bank headlines in proper context.

The media laundromat is headlining Deutsche Bank along with all that’s bad an evil in this world, even when Deutsche Bank is just another name in a 732-name long list. Either Deutsche Bank’s exposure to this scandal isn’t relevant, or this scandal is relevant to nearly all banks out there.

This consistent media behavior is misrepresenting Deutsche Bank’s involvement versus the other banks. This bias is probably being driven either by an irrationally negative sentiment toward Deutsche Bank or by willful manipulation of the headlines to impact Deutsche Bank’s stock.

Either way, factually, Deutsche Bank isn’t more exposed here than most other banks, and thus it makes no sense to punish DB stock more than anyone else’s in most of these instances.

(A possible motive for Deutsche Bank, and European Banks in general, to be consistently headlined while equally-involved US banks aren't headlined could be because European Banks can be short/hedge legs for otherwise long portfolios. The same type of positioning seems to happen with US retailer stocks, leading to extremely high short interest in many of them.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long DB, RAIFFEISEN BANK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.