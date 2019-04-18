Perficient: A Slow But Steady Growth Story

Perficient (PRFT) is a slow but steady growth story in the cloud-based managed services space. The company’s fourth quarter 2018 services revenue has increased 11% year-over-year and came into at $130 million. The company guided that its full year 2019 revenue will be in the range of $515 million to $545 million, which is impressive. Let’s now dig deeper into the company's activities.

Perficient: The Business

The world is becoming more connected day by day. And businesses are becoming more complex. In such a business environment, global service providers (GSPs) are seeing more demand for their services. Perficient is a leading GSP serving Global 2000 and enterprise customers throughout North America.

Perficient’s business solutions help clients improve productivity and competitiveness and reduce costs. The solutions primarily drive agility across an enterprise. Couple of decades ago, the push for agility started in IT department. Today, it is needed in every department of an enterprise.

Jeff Davis, President and CEO of Perficient, said:

We’re routinely winning big, important long-term work in the largest enterprises in most recognizable brands in the market, R&D, I guess, on a daily basis. We’re doing all that by operating, outhustling and outperforming competitors many times of our size. We’re winning on multiple fronts, in addition to several month in a row, with very solid bookings.

Perficient’s solutions include management consulting, custom applications, analytics, business integration, platform implementations, enterprise mobile, cloud services and digital marketing among others. Out of these, management consulting is a business segment that is seeing slowdown (more about this, later). The company has acquired domain expertise through its operations, and now domain expertise has become its main competitive strength. Domain expertise means the company has acquired strong expertise in multiple industries with appropriate software platforms. Since it knows about the challenges in these industries, it can help the businesses, which are its clients, grow efficiently. In this way, the company is generating revenues and cash flow, which in turn, will be responsible for the company’s stock to rise.

Industry Outlook

The GSPs (aka managed service providers) are growing at a CAGR of 9.3%. The growing adoption of cloud, big data and analytics at the enterprise level are creating a boom in this sector. According to a research report:

The managed services market is expected to grow from USD 180.5 billion in 2018 to USD 282.0 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the managed services market include the increasing dependence of organizations on IT assets to boost their business productivity and the need for specialized managed service providers who can offer cloud-based managed services.

Businesses are benefiting in several ways by adopting cloud-based managed services, such as cost savings, custom and integrated service, robust infrastructure and more. To learn more, click here. This is why companies offering managed services are growing steadily. Perficient is also offering managed services and therefore its revenues are also expected to grow steadily.

The cloud-based managed services business is a phenomenon that is happening primarily in North America. Although industry-biggies like PricewaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte, and Accenture are seeing slow growth, investors should remember that they are not fully cloud-based managed service providers. They primarily fall into the management consulting business category.

Cloud-based managed services industry is different from the management consulting industry with the IT (digital) element strongly embedded in the former. The IT element has created a significant difference between the two in terms of offering services via cloud. Even Accenture and Deloitte have digital consulting wings today, namely Accenture Interactive and Deloitte Digital.

Perficient is like a small version of the Accenture and Deloitte (including Accenture Interactive and Deloitte Digital). Perficient is servicing companies with annual revenues in excess of $500 million. This market segment can generate recurrent business for Perficient, which is a fundamental part of its growth plan.

Perficient: The Growth Story

Perficient’s services revenues were $130 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 11% compared to the prior year. Why the company will continue to grow? Because it is going through the right path, as described below:

1. Custom Applications: The platforms with which the company has developed significant domain expertise and on which its solutions are built include IBM (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT), Adobe (ADBE), Oracle (ORCL) and Salesforce (CRM), among many others. These platforms are most widely used platforms for creating software applications. With these platforms Perficient develops and implements custom application solutions for its clients with resources including J2EE, .NET, and many open source resources. It also develops tailor-made analytics solutions for its clients. I think this is the right approach.

2. Client Relationships: Perficient has built long-term relationships with many of its clients, which continue to engage it for additional projects. As mentioned above, recurrent business is a fundamental part of Perficient’s growth plan. I believe this is the right strategy in an increasingly complicated and competitive world of business, where winning new customers regularly is very difficult.

3. Right Acquisitions: Perficient is making right and timely acquisitions. It has made three acquisitions in 2018, which are Southport Services Group, Stone Temple Consulting Corporation and Elixiter Inc. Through the Southport acquisition, Perficient has enhanced its expertise in business intelligence and data warehousing. Through the Stone Temple acquisition, the company has expanded its capabilities in search engine marketing and digital content services. Through the Elixiter acquisition, the company has enhanced and expanded its capabilities in digital marketing.

Valuation

In 2018, Perficient’s services revenue came in at $494 million, a year-over-year increase of 11%. Apart from services revenue, the company has software and hardware revenue, which is very small and therefore negligible. GAAP EPS increased to $0.72 in 2018 from $0.55 in 2017, an increase of more than 30%. Assuming that the company’s services revenue will increase at a CAGR of 7% in the next five years, its 12-month 2023 revenue will be ~$700 million.

The basis of the assumption is that according to the research report presented above, managed services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%. Now since the management consulting market remains a bit softer, and this is a part of Perficient’s business segments, I have assumed that Perficient’s services revenue will grow at a net CAGR of 7%.

Perficient has a market cap of ~$930 million. Around this market cap the company has a peer group that consists of Virtusa Corporation (VRTU), Huron Consulting Group (HURN) and The Hackett Group (HCKT). However, these peers don’t offer absolutely similar range of services compared to Perficient. Among the three, Huron and Hackett are primarily management consulting firms and less IT-centric. Virtusa is more like Perficient and primarily offers managed IT services and IT consulting. However, unlike Perficient, Virtusa’s emphasis is not on offering platform-based managed services. Huron is a global consultancy firm that offers professional services through three operating segments, which are healthcare, business advisory, and education. Hackett is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy firm. It offers benchmarking, executive advisory and business transformation services.

Perficient is not very attractively valued compared to the small-cap peers. However, Perficient is in better shape compared to them because it offers 360 degree solutions in the cloud-based managed services space and is more IT-centric than its small-cap peers. None of the peers offers such a wide range of services, including platform-based services. That's why Perficient is richly valued in the small-cap space. Perficient's real competitors exist in the large cap space. In the listed large-cap space, Accenture (ACN), Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) and Infosys Ltd (INFY) are its closest competitors and offer almost similar services.

When compared to Accenture, Cognizant and Infosys, Perficient is richly valued in terms of PE ratio, but in terms of PS ratio, the stock is cheap. Overall, the growth story is available at a reasonable price. Long-term investors with a time horizon of three to five years can enter the counter now. The stock will reach closer to $39-40 at today's PS ratio of 1.88x in the long-term. If the company’s revenue grows in successive years going forward, the PS ratio could surge well beyond 2x and the stock might reach $50. For short-term investors with a time horizon of less than one year, proper dips should be utilized to buy the stock.

So what is Perficient's present valuation? Given so many positives associated with the stock, I believe a PS ratio of 2x is reasonable, which means the present valuation of the stock is $30.

Risks

The industry at which Perficient operates has low barriers to entry. If other small-cap IT services companies get interested in these businesses, Perficient could be in trouble due to intensifying competition. The company has good relationships with software vendors including IBM, Microsoft, Adobe, Oracle and Salesforce. Such relationships help the company win new customers via the vendors’ marketing efforts. If the company loses one or more such vendors, winning new customers will be costly.

Conclusion

Perficient is a good business to own for the long-term. Its domain expertise has made it a compelling growth story. In addition, the company offers custom application solutions to clients, for which it has good relationship with several big software companies. These companies offer it new clients. The business model is impressive. Investors with long-term growth appetite should buy the stock and hold it.

