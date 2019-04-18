Sherwin-Williams: Buy For Its Growth Rather Than Its Dividend

Investors looking to buy the stock should look at its growth potential rather than its dividend yield.

The company has a solid history of growth which analysts are expecting to continue heading into 2020.

Financials

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has a strong history of growth with earnings increasing 13% per year over the last decade. The analysts have forecast that Sherwin-Williams earnings will continue to grow heading into 2020. The company operates profitably with strong returns on equity and decent profit margins. Over the last decade, the company's profit margins have averaged around 7% and its return on equity has averaged around 40%.

The company's balance sheet shows that it operates with a fairly high level of debt. The long-term debt is currently $8.7 billion representing 45% of its total asset value. The company's total debt represents 81% of its total asset value. These debt levels are a little high for my liking, but the company does have a history of operating successfully with high debt ratios. Over the last decade, the total debt has been in the 70% to 80% range.

The company also has a history of operating with minimal working capital. Sherwin-Williams' current ratio is just 1.01 meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) just cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). I would personally prefer a higher current ratio but again the company has a proven history of operating with minimal working capital.

Sherwin-Williams pays a dividend with a forward yield of 1.05% and a trailing yield of 0.78%. The company is paying out 30% of its profits as dividends. With a stock price of $450, Sherwin-Williams' forward PE multiple is 18.3x. The company's trailing PE multiple is 38.6x and its book value multiple is 11.0x. These multiples imply that Sherwin-Williams may be a little expensive.

Sherwin-Williams has a strong history of growth with its revenue increasing 11% per year and its earnings increasing 13% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows Sherwin-Williams' revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Sherwin-Williams data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Sherwin-Williams has a history of revenue growth. The company's revenue received a boost in the 2017 fiscal year as a result of its acquisition of Valspar in 2017. Sherwin-Williams' earnings have also increased over the last decade, even though its earnings did drop in 2018 from its earnings peak in the previous fiscal year. The forecasts show the company's earnings to recover and continue higher heading into 2020.

Business Plans

Sherwin-Williams' growth is largely organic through new products and opening new stores. While the company has made acquisitions in the past, their acquisitions history is fairly light. Prior to their latest acquisition of Valspar in 2017, Sherwin-Williams previous acquisition was Leighs Paints back in 2011.

The company has, however, indicated that it's still interested in future acquisitions to complement their product offerings with John Morikis - President & CEO stating in their latest earnings call:

We'll also continue to evaluate acquisitions that set our strategy.

While I'm all for sensible acquisitions to drive future growth, I do like Sherwin-Williams' approach to organic growth. The company has an impressive product list as is evident from their website.

The company's CEO stated in their earnings call:

We continue to invest in innovation and service introducing 25 new products.

Sherwin-Williams' products are extensive covering the paints and coatings markets, but the company also faces plenty of competition from PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) and Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF). The company needs to invest in new products and improving existing products just to remain competitive.

The company is also increasing its physical presence with the CEO stating:

We opened 87 net new paint stores in the U.S. and Canada.

I think this is a good move by management as the DIY market for remodeling and redecorating is very strong. It's this market segment that wants to walk into physical stores to view product samples and discuss their renovation needs with store personnel. I know this because this is what I do when updating my own home - I prefer to see samples and discuss my options rather than simply buying from the internet. I think that Sherwin-Williams increasing their store numbers will add to the company's growth.

While the company operates profitably with decent margins, their balance sheet shows a rather high level of debt. The company's CEO stated:

We expect to reduce debt by $600 million by the end of this year.

The company's planned debt reduction will reduce their debt down from the current long-term debt of $8.7 billion. While this is an improvement, the debt will still be on the high side with its total debt representing around 77% of its asset value. However, the company does have a history of successfully operating with total debt levels of 70% and higher. While I don't see this as a problem, it's just that I feel more comfortable with companies that operate with lower debt levels as this gives them more scope to increase finances if needed before debt becomes excessive.

I think the company is well placed to continue growing and investors will be happy with management's plans to increase their dividends. There are some concerns over the company's legal liabilities over their lead-based paints that still cover many dwellings. This is an ongoing issue that's likely to continue for some time. While lead-based paint has been banned since 1978, there are plenty of houses and other dwellings that are still coated with lead-based paints and I suspect there will be more legal cases in the future.

Sherwin-Williams is facing its current $400 million court case. The company appealed the decision, but the U.S. Supreme Court rejected their appeal. While the $400 million is shared with Conagra Brands (CAG), even if Sherwin-Williams had to pay the full amount themselves in one fiscal year, it still only represents around 35% of the company's 2018 net profit of $1.11 billion. These lawsuits are an inconvenience for Sherwin-Williams but they are fairly insignificant in dollar terms considering the profitability of Sherwin-Williams.

Stock Valuation

Sherwin-Williams has a history of growth with its earnings increasing 13% per year over the last decade and the forecast earnings increasing 13.7% into 2020. As Sherwin-Williams has a history of earnings growth, the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation.

Using the slightly lower historical growth rate of 13% leads to a forward PEG of around 1.4 with a 2020 PE multiple of 18.3x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Sherwin-Williams is slightly overvalued with a stock price of $450. Its fair value would be around $320.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Sherwin-Williams chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, Sherwin-Williams' stock price climbed strongly to peak in 2018 before pulling back with the stock market. Sherwin-Williams stock rallied this year along with the rally seen in the stock market.

In the short term, if the stock market continues to rally, the stock could replicate the strong advance seen in 2017. In that year, the stock rallied from $275 up to $425. When this $150 rally is added to the $380 at the start of this year, it gives a target of $530.

Sherwin-Williams has a history of earnings growth and I think that its stock price will continue higher over the long term.

Conclusion

Sherwin-Williams largely derives its growth organically through new products and improving existing products. The company did expand considerably with its acquisition of Valspar in 2017. While the company is open to further acquisitions in the future, acquisitions are not its primary growth driver. Prior to Valspar, its previous acquisition was back in 2011.

Sherwin-Williams faces ongoing lawsuits due to its lead-based paints that were manufactured prior to 1978; however, the legal liability is only a portion of the company's considerable annual profits. These lawsuits will likely continue, but to Sherwin-Williams profitability, they are nothing more than an inconvenience.

The company's debt is a little on the high side, but management has been active in reducing its debt level. While the stock is a little expensive with a forward PE of 18.3x, Sherwin-Williams does have a solid history of growth that analysts are expecting to continue into the future. The stock pays a modest dividend with a 1.05% forward yield, but I think that the capital gains potential is the stocks main appeal from an investment viewpoint.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.