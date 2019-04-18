Parkland Fuel Remains Undervalued And There Is Significant Upside Potential

The company has several growth drivers to grow its retail business such as new C-store concept, private label offerings, and loyalty program.

Parkland Fuel Corporation is a supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean.

Investment Thesis

Parkland Fuel Corporation (OTCPK:PKIUF) (TSX:PKI) delivered solid Q4 2018 earnings with strong EBITDA growth. The company’s outlook in 2019 remains favorable as it looks to integrate its newly acquired SOL business. The company’s retail sales should continue to grow at a solid pace thanks to its continued implementation of its new concept C-stores, and the expansion of its private label offerings. Its shares are currently trading at a discount to its peers. We believe investors with a long-term investment horizon will be rewarded.

Recent Developments: Q4 2018 Highlights

Parkland reported strong Q4 2018 results. The company saw its adjusted EBITDA grew by 44% to C$285 million from last year’s C$198 million. The strong growth was primarily due to a favorable crack spread in its Burnaby refinery. As the chart below shows, this crack spread helped lift its adjusted EBITDA in its Supply segment by C$105 million. In the past quarter, Parkland continues to achieve integration synergies from its CCL and CST acquisitions (both acquisitions were closed in 2017). In fact, synergies of C$80 million were realized in 2018.

Good Growth Outlook

We are optimistic about Parkland in 2019 for the following reasons:

Lots of growth opportunities in its retail stores

Parkland continues to implement its newly designed On the Run C-store concept to its existing corporate stores. This newly designed C-store concept has provided a strong lift to its same store sales growth. As can be seen from the chart below, its C-store SSSG has accelerated in Q4 2018 to 10.3% year over year. As the company continues to implement its On the Run C-store, we believe the company will deliver mid single-digit SSSG in 2019.

In addition to its new C-store concept, Parkland also introduced its private label brand 59th Street Food Co. This new private label brand has the potential to significantly improve its EBITDA margin. In fact, Parkland estimates margin lift will be about 30% to 50% for newly introduced SKUs. For the reader's information, Parkland is targeting 40 private label SKUs in 2019.

Parkland is also planning to introduce its loyalty program to attract more customers and increase store traffic as there will be more stickier customers. We think the company is in a good position to leverage as it has a network of retail fuel sites and C-stores across much of Canada. In fact, one in six gas stations in Canada are either owned or supplied by Parkland (a total of 1,855 retail sites across Canada).

Parkland Fuel’s SOL acquisition will bring lots of opportunities

In early January 2019, Parkland closed its acquisition of SOL, the largest fuel marketer in the Caribbean. For the reader’s information, SOL supplies and markets 4.8 billion liters of fuel annually across 23 markets in the region. Similar to Parkland, SOL generates revenues from three major segments: infrastructure & supply, retail and commercial segments. In the 12-month period ending June 2018, SOL generated approximately C$280 million in EBITDA.

There are several benefits of Parkland’s SOL acquisition. First, Parkland estimates C$42 million in synergies. Parkland has an excellent track record of delivering synergies after acquisition. The synergies Parkland has achieved in the past are typically in the range of 20% of the EBITDA of its newly acquired business. As such, we are confident that the company will be able to reach its target of synergies of C$42 million for its SOL acquisition. SOL’s business should also deliver about 3%-5% organic growth in the next few years.

Another part we really like about its SOL acquisition is that it reduces Parkland's exposure on its Burnaby refinery. This is because the refinery business can be quite volatile and it depends on crack spread (typically impacted by the up and down of crude prices). Therefore, we think the SOL acquisition will help Parkland to decrease its reliance on its refinery business.

We also like Parkland’s SOL acquisition as it allows the company to establish a presence in the Caribbean and the Gulf coast. This will allow it to pursue future tuck-in acquisitions in the U.S. Gulf coast and Atlantic coasts. In fact, Parkland has already established an office in Houston to support and grow its U.S. business.

Manageable balance sheet should support future tuck-in acquisitions

Parkland is a company that achieves most of its growth through acquisitions. Hence, it is important for the company to have a sound balance sheet in order to have the capital to execute future acquisitions. After its SOL acquisition, the company’s debt to EBITDA ratio has increased to about 3.2x (see chart below). Given the fact that the company will be able to generate EBITDA of nearly C$1 billion (net debt is about C$3.2 billion), we think its debt to EBITDA ratio can drop down to about 2.7-2.8x in about a year. This should allow Parkland to execute some tuck-in acquisitions in 2019 and perhaps larger acquisitions in 2020.

Risks And Challenges

Parkland faces several risks:

1) Foreign exchange

With the acquisition of SOL, Parkland faces higher foreign exchange risks as a significant portion of its revenue now derives outside of Canada. Since the economy in the Caribbean region is much more volatile than Canada, any volatility will impact local currencies in the region.

2) Volatility in crude price

Parkland’s Burnaby refinery earnings is highly volatile and its crack spread typically depends on the ups and downs of crude prices.

3) Retail business

Although Parkland has seen strong growth in its C-store SSSG, any missteps may negatively impact its retail business. For example, if its newly introduced private label food products fail to drive sales, it can result in slower sales and even declining earnings.

Valuation Remains Attractive

Parkland Fuel is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 7.6x. This is much lower than Couche-Tard’s (OTCPK:ANCUF) 11.1x and Casey’s General Stores’ (CASY) 11.1x. We think Parkland is significantly undervalued.

Modest dividend growth outlook

Parkland currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.0995 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.0%. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has consistently increased its dividend every year. In fact, it has just raised its dividend by 3.4%. Parkland has a very safe dividend with an adjusted payout ratio of only 23% in Q4 2018. The reason that the company only increased its dividend modestly is to preserve cash to reduce its net debt or use the cash towards future acquisitions.

Investor Takeaway

Parkland’s growth outlook remains favorable and there are several catalysts that should continue to lift its share price. Its shares are currently trading at an attractive valuation. We believe the stock is a good investment choice for investors seeking both dividend income and capital appreciation.

