Hibbett Sports: Go For A Long Run With This Stock

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) is a chain of retail stores specializing in athletic footwear, equipment, and apparel. The company does not produce anything of its own. Instead, it takes on various brands and houses a diverse portfolio of athletic as well as athleisure merchandise in its retail stores.

Source: CSA

The company has over 1000 different stores in over 30 states. Since Hibbett’s competitors are much larger in size and budget, Hibbett has adapted a shrewd business strategy of targeting mid-sized markets in the Southern and Midwestern states. The standard Hibbett Sports store is around 5000 square feet in size and can be found mainly in strip centers. On top of this, Hibbett also has an e-commerce store to further supplement its sales.

Source: Yellow Hammer News

Hibbett has slowly but surely been increasing its revenue over the years. However, the net income has also fallen considerably during this time. This could be one of the reasons why the company is valued at less than a third of what it was during its peak in 2013. Hibbett has been in the process of continuously opening and acquiring stores across the lower half of the country, and recently acquired City Gear for a deal worth between $88-113 million. These stores are expected to add significant growth over the next few years and cause the price to push back up to where it previously traded.

Source: San Antonio Business Journal

The State of The Athleisure Market Favors Hibbett

The athletic wear market has grown 61% since 2007, and Morgan Stanley forecasts sales increasing by $65 billion from the end of 2018 to 2021. This is mainly due to athleisure becoming a mainstream fashion trend and an increasing number of women preferring athletic wear over some of the more traditional fashion trends.

A quick look at the range of products Hibbett offers is enough to increase investors’ confidence about its future prospects. Hibbett’s catalog has nearly every item a person interested in purchasing athletic wear can imagine. It does not matter whether you want casual yoga pants in bright colors or running shoes for your next marathon, Hibbett has you covered.

Although Hibbett’s competitors offer a similarly diverse range of athletic wear, Hibbett has been very astute in selecting the locations for its store. The fact that it is continuously increasing its footprint in the regions it operates in means it is in a prime position to capture some of the market share from the increasing sales in the athleisure industry.

Hibbett has satisfactory growth prospects, but what is even better is that it is fairly undervalued at its current price. This means that investors have the potential to benefit from the increase in sales while having an adequate margin of safety to fall back on. A true good business at a great price. Let’s take a look at the valuation of Hibbett Sports.

Valuation

Hibbett appears to be undervalued at this time and there is an adequate margin of safety for potential investors. Please note that all valuations are based on Hibbett trading at a price of $20.82 per share.

Data by YCharts

Even using conservative estimates in our DCF analysis, our models show Hibbett is a great value. Assuming 0% growth in free cash flow for the next 10 years with a 10% Discount Rate and a TV Multiple of 6x, Hibbett Sports has an intrinsic value of $37.64 per share. This conservative valuation provides significant upside for investors at today’s price.

Source: Data, Morningstar. Model, Self-Created.

The aforementioned model assumes that there will be absolutely no growth in the free cash flow generation of Hibbett over the next 10 years. As we have stated above, we do not believe that to be the case due to its diverse product line, optimal store placement, and the expected growth of the industry. Using figures which are a bit more appropriate but still conservative (2.5% growth first 5 years, 1.25% next 5, and a TV multiple of 8), Hibbett Sports has an intrinsic value of $45.75, providing even more potential upside for investors.

Source: Data, Morningstar. Model, Self-Created.

In a stress-test/worst case scenario, we value Hibbett’s stock at $24.30. This is assuming a negative 5% decline in Hibbett’s free cash flow for the next five years, then a negative 10% decline for the following five years, a 10% discount rate, and a TV multiple of just 3x. This model uses awfully pessimistic input data, yet Hibbett’s stock is still undervalued at today’s prices. It appears Hibbett’s stock is being held down by overall market sentiment regarding traditional retailers.

Source: Data, Morningstar. Model, Self-Created.

The DCF model is not the only reason we believe Hibbett to be currently undervalued. Hibbett Sports seems to be a great investment when it comes to its fundamental ratios as well. It has a Price/Book ratio of just 1.2x, which is more than adequate when compared to some of its competitors such as Foot Locker (2.8x) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (1.97x). It is also trading significantly below its industry averages on a P/E, P/B, P/S, and P/CF basis, as illustrated from the graph below.

Source: Morningstar

Before you invest in Hibbett, do remember that most of its competitors are much larger in size and have a much bigger footprint when it comes to the area of operations. Many of them operate in multiple countries as opposed to a few regions within the United States. For this reason, we must take the previously mentioned statistics with a grain of salt. However, it is still probable that Hibbett is undervalued as of now and can be bought as a value stock.

Catalyst

Hibbett Sports is currently in an expansion phase. The company has a strong amount of net profit and FCF, of which management is willing to invest those profits and cash in the future of the company. Hibbett, unlike most of its competitors, does not pay a dividend at this time. However, they have compensated for this by increasing their store count to 1163. This means that the company increased its total number of stores by 84 during the Fiscal year 2019.

We believe that once Hibbett has expanded its operations to a level that it is satisfied with, the costs will come down and the market will be able to see an increase in margins and as a result profitability. This is because Hibbett has a current profit margin of only 2.82%, which pales in comparison to its competitors (their margins range between 3.5-7%).

Hibbett’s inability to turn revenue into profit seems to be one of the reasons why its price is currently depressed. With a current Quarterly Revenue Growth of 14.7% (Year-Over-Year), Hibbett’s growth is continuing on despite the pessimism facing traditional retail. If we consider past trends as well as current forecasts for the athleisure industry, it seems likely that Hibbett Sports will be able to turn its newly acquired stores, from the City Gear acquisition, into profitable ventures and further increase its revenue over the next few years. We are expecting growth through acquisitions and industry tailwinds to propel Hibbett’s stock in the coming years.

The Bottom Line

We are expecting growth through acquisitions, industry tailwinds, and management’s cost cutting initiatives to propel Hibbett’s stock in the coming years. Since Hibbett is a small cap stock, it can take an abnormal about of time before its intrinsic value is fully or even partially realized, if it ever is. Given the competitive landscape of the sports retail and traditional retail markets, we expect Hibbett’s stock to be volatile in the short-term. We do not suggest short-term investors invest in Hibbett’s stock. However, Hibbett is a good company at a great price that long-term investors can confidently add to their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HIBB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Although we do significant research and due diligence, we are not always right with our predictions or recommendations. This also applies to our grammar; please excuse any typos you may find. This article is free to readers with the purpose of assisting with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking and discussion. This article is for educational purposes only; we have not considered your specific situation and we are not your investment fiduciary.