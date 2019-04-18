ServiceNow Is On The Road To Becoming A 100-Bagger

While an excellent investment prospect, an investment in ServiceNow does have risks.

ServiceNow may potentially become a repeat ten-bagger, making it a hundred-bagger, within the next 10 years.

The company continues to have three key ingredients for ten-bagger success: wide economic moat, rapidly expanding industry, and small start base.

ServiceNow was a pioneer of the Saas ITSM industry resulting in ten-bagger stock performance in less than 7 years.

Introduction

ServiceNow has been the chief beneficiary of one of the hottest growth markets the tech market has ever seen, the fast-growing IT Service Management ("ITSM") industry. ITSM is a critical function for all organizations that possess information technology assets. The term refers to the set of Information Technology [IT] services offered to internal or external customers, including:

Problem and incident management (ticketing, work assignment, and solution tracking)

Asset management (lifecycle management of physical devices and add-ons)

License management (tracking and management of licenses and requirements)

While ITSM is a hot industry now, it was once considered to be stagnant, weighed down by aging stand-alone legacy applications, fraught with device dependencies, increasing support and maintenance costs, and software obsolescence.

Traditional ITSM has long been heavily dependent on manual processes and tools that require significant human effort. These processes are resource-intensive, costly, inaccurate, and ultimately unable to keep up with the pace of digital businesses that are increasingly embracing multi-cloud, IoT, and other transformative technologies.

The industry had a total lack of vision, with vendors being content to offer the status quo. Then one day ServiceNow arrived on the scene and disrupted the industry with its Software-as-a-Service [SaaS] solution:

...saves IT organizations up to 75 percent on the cost of the tool itself, eliminates infrastructure and upgrade-related costs, and dramatically reduces consulting costs by 92 percent

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) quickly became a major part of a broad movement known as the "Digital Transformation," which involves the integration of digital technology into businesses, fundamentally altering how a company operates and delivers value to customers.

ServiceNow and the Digital Transformation

ServiceNow began the process of modernizing ITSM by introducing a SaaS platform, driven by macro-trends such as:

widespread adoption of BYOD policies

increasingly mobile workforce

advanced technologies including big data and IoT

benefits of agile implementation, easy deployment, and subscription-based pricing

NOW's platform was built from the ground up, and addressed the complex IT needs of enterprise-level companies, including global server/device provisioning and maintaining service-level agreements [SLA] across a variety of cloud and on-premise apps.

Corporations soon woke up to the problems associated with their legacy ITSM implementations and as a result, began to embrace the digital transformation en masse. Legacy ITSM challenges include:

No longer supported by the vendor

Device-dependent with no extended mobile capabilities

Incompatible with other modern software applications

Impossible to extend or add new functions

Unable to deal with modern security threats

Operational, supporting and maintenance costs are increasing

The platform is too slow or fails to perform as expected

At the center of the ITSM renaissance is ServiceNow, the focus of this article. As a result of ServiceNow's foresight and product positioning, the company currently sports a 40+% market share in ITSM, up from 10% in 2011.

IT Service Management Applications (ITSM) Market Shares as of 2017. (source appsruntheworld.com)

Instead of attempting to produce a good original summary of the benefits of the ServiceNow platform, I would like to quote the list benefits that the Royal Bank of Scotland Group observed after converting from legacy ITSM to ServiceNow. The list appears to be extensive:

ServiceNow technical expertise allowed RBS to focus on their own stakeholder engagement efforts and managing business change. Other benefits realized, include: Significant savings by the decommission of 10 legacy systems

76% improvement in average time to raise a change

60% improvement in average time to raise an incident

More than 50% of the controls associated with IT critical processes automated

One CMDB that is visible to all processes

46,000 man hours per month saved

Reduced the risks associated with unauthorized and failed change through automated integration between Change and Incident

Rollout of common service management processes and controls to areas that historically operated independently

Introduction of standard change, giving the option for pre-approved, repeatable changes

Improved forward planning and conflict management

The ServiceNow Feature Set

A good summary of the ServiceNow functionality and competitors' is located here. Features are listed below. Please excuse me for not going into detail on these items.

Facilities service automation

Field service automation

HR service automation

Service creator

Asset management

Configuration management

Demand management

IT cost management

Software development lifecycle

Project portfolio management

Problem management

Change and release management

Self-service portal

Knowledgebase

Performance analytics

Service catalog

Incident management

Resource management

Vendor performance management

Surveys & assessments

Real-time dashboards

Incident routing

CAB meeting management

Cost tracking

IT governance, risk & compliance

Agile development

Does ServiceNow Provide the Best Product?

Although ServiceNow has captured the most market share, the company did so by being first out of the gate with a next-generation SaaS offering. This begs the question for investors: "Does ServiceNow have the best product".

The answer to this question is "It depends". The best product is a function of the needs of each individual company and depends on many variables, including cost, required functionality, scalability, ease of use, etc.

In my opinion, ServiceNow has the "best-positioned product" for major enterprises, and that is where most of the money is.

Gartner's Magic Quadrant, Source: gartner.com

Although there are many ITSM competitors, there is only one serious combatant capable of taking market share. That company is BMC (NASDAQ:BMC); ServiceNow has (at least) three times more market share.

As mentioned earlier, ServiceNow's product was designed from the ground up, resulting in a single platform located in the cloud, allowing easy and automated updates. The application includes everything you would expect from an enterprise platform, including workflows, notifications, and approvals, and it was designed to achieve challenging availability and performance specifications. The application sports a friendly user interface, with app-building capability by pointing, clicking, dragging and dropping.

While BMC also provides a great product, it wasn't designed from scratch, and the company suffers from an ongoing market perception of legacy Remedy brand experiences.

The follow-up question is "Does it matter if ServiceNow has the best product?"

I do believe that ServiceNow is in a corporate sweet spot, similar to where IBM was back in the 1960s and '70s. Back then, the saying was that "a manager has never been fired for choosing IBM" implied that one couldn't go wrong by choosing IBM, even if the product was more expensive or provided less performance. The same applies to ServiceNow. The process of digital transformation will impact enterprises in significant and profound ways. If a manager chooses a product that doesn't meet the company's needs then heads will surely roll. However, it is pretty much certain that ServiceNow is capable of meeting the needs of large enterprises, given the current level of penetration and customer satisfaction.

ServiceNow is a Ten-Bagger

The term "ten-bagger" was coined by Peter Lynch in his book "One Up on Wall Street." Lynch was an avid baseball fan and used the term "bag" in reference to any of the four bases on a baseball diamond. A ten-bagger, therefore, suggests a player hitting for ten bases total in a game. This could be achieved by hitting two home runs and a double or some other combination of hits that add up to 10 bases. Any way you look at it, it is an impressive performance for a baseball player on any given day.

In stock market terminology, a ten-bagger implies a 10x stock price gain. ServiceNow recently became a ten-bagger, starting from the stock's IPO price of $23.75 in 2012 to a recent $240 as shown in the chart below.

ServiceNow became a ten-bagger within 7 years from IPO. Source: seekingalpha.com with MS paint edits

The company's amazing growth story has been aptly summarized by Morningstar's Andrew Lange in an analyst note:

We believe rival BMC was caught flat-footed during the cloud migration shift, only making changes to its offerings when it was too late. Our view is that share gains due to cloud migrations have served as a one-time landgrab for intrepid SaaS names such as ServiceNow."

ServiceNow not only caught BMC Software off-guard but left other established players in the dust as well, companies such as CA Inc. (CA), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). Note: Micro Focus (MFGP) acquired Hewlett Packard Enterprise's software assets in 2017.

Should Investors Be In Awe of Ten-Baggers?

My answer to this question is "No." Ten-baggers occur more often than one would like to believe, and in fact, one out of every seven stocks becomes a ten-bagger in a company's lifetime, or within 35 years.

The Day Reggie Jackson Became "Mr. October"

I would like to digress back to the baseball analogy for the moment. If you are as old as I am and also a baseball fan, you might remember the date October 18, 1977, the day Reggie Jackson became "Mr. October".

Reggie Jackson hits his third consecutive home run of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium. Source: newsday.com

While many big-league players have hit one, two, or even three home runs in a single game, few can claim to have hit three home runs in one World Series game. In fact, only four players have done so: Babe Ruth (twice), Albert Pujols, Pablo Sandoval, and Reggie Jackson. Mr. Jackson did so in spectacular fashion by hitting first-pitch home runs against 3 different pitchers in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series. Technically, Jackson's feat was a twelve-bagger, not a ten-bagger, but who is counting?

My point is that ten-baggers are not special on their own. They are only special if they contribute meaningfully to the desired outcome. In the case of baseball, the desired outcome would be a world championship. In the investment world, a meaningful contribution could be larger than normal portfolio returns. A ten-bagger delivered over 35 years would result in a Compounded Annual Growth Rate [CAGR] of 6.8%, similar to (or less than) the long-term return of a stock market index. Such a contribution would not be meaningful to most Seeking Alpha readers. On the other hand, a ten-bagger that occurs within 10 years would have a CAGR of 26%, a meaningful contribution to most investment portfolios.

Comparison of ten-bagger scenarios: 10-year versus 35-year timeframe. Source: EXCEL spreadsheet calculations

The Technology Sector Spawns The Most 10-Year Ten-Baggers

The technology sector delivers many of the 10-year ten-baggers, the reason being is that disruptive or revolutionary technology tends to provide the catalyst for explosive growth.

Examples of 10-year ten-bagger stocks within the technology sector include (but not restricted to) Apple Inc. (AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). Apple invented the smartphone, Alphabet introduced us to personalized advertising and Microsoft gave us the default PC operating system.

Apple Ten-Bagger (From iPhone Release)

In 2007 no one knew (except for Steve Jobs) that the iPhone would become a generation-defining product, and that the iPhone would achieve phenomenal worldwide sales. People I spoke to at the time (engineers, marketers, etc) overwhelmingly condemned the product as ill-conceived. Who would want a phone that only runs for two hours between charging?

Well just about everyone wanted a smartphone as it turns out.

Apple shares achieved a 900% gain measured from the first iPhone release in 2007, taking approximately 7.5 years to become a ten-bagger.

Apple ten-bagger. Source: seekingalpha.com with MS paint edits

While the iPhone caught the world by surprise, investors should have known that the iPhone would likely develop a wide economic moat, as Apple had a reputation for "sticky products" and high customer retention rate.

Alphabet Ten-Bagger (From IPO)

Alphabet dominated the internet search engine industry and digital advertising but still took more than 9 years to become an IPO ten-bagger. At the time, it wasn't clear that the company's business model would be successful i.e. offering a free search engine in exchange for advertising and data mining personal information.

Alphabet ten-bagger. Source: seekingalpha.com with MS paint edits

Despite the lack of certainty regarding Alphabet's business model, one thing should have been clear to investors and that was that the Google search engine had achieved a wide moat by way of a "sticky product," a superior search engine that everyone flocked to and stuck with.

Microsoft Ten-Bagger (From IPO)

Microsoft became a ten-bagger in less than 5 years starting with an IPO in 1986 with one very wide moat product: MS-DOS, the default OS for the popular Personal Computer [PC].

Microsoft ten-bagger. Source: seekingalpha.com with MS paint edits

In the 1980s it would have been difficult for any company to dislodge the default operating system (MS-DOS) from a product with unlimited growth potential, the IBM Personal Computer. In 1986, Microsoft had a wide economic moat and used that advantage to launch new products such as Microsoft Office, and Windows.

NOW Starring In The Field Of Dreams

When it comes to 10-year ten-baggers, ServiceNow is no slouch. The company's stock performance has been right up there with recognized technology giants.

Company 10x price appreciation Microsoft Corporation (from IPO) Achieved in 5 years ServiceNow (from IPO) Achieved in 6+ years Apple Inc. (during iPhone ramp up) Achieved in 7+ years Alphabet (from IPO) Achieved in 9+ years

Three Key Ingredients

There are three key factors necessary for tagging potential 10-year ten-baggers. Without these factors in place, no company is likely to achieve the desired performance.

Factor 1: Wide Economic Moat

The term "economic moat" was popularized by one of the most successful investors of our time, Warren Buffett. An economic moat represents the long-term sustainability of a company's competitive advantage. The wider the moat, the more sustainable the business is.

In my opinion, an analyst can only assess a company's long-term outlook by first understanding its economic moat. If there is no moat then you might as well do your analysis by flipping a coin. The company being analyzed may have had its 15 minutes of fame but will soon be dislodged by the next flash-in-the-pan.

In general, a wide economic moat should be readily identifiable from the get-go. This was the case for the case studies provided: Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft.

While a wide economic moat is easy to identify, the remaining two factors (rapidly expanding industry and small starting base) are less so.

Factor 2: Rapidly Expanding Industry

The second key factor pertains to the industry (or industries) that the company operates in. The industry must be in a state of rapid expansion, giving the company a strong tail-wind. Rapid expansion is not always easily identifiable, particularly in the case where new or disruptive technologies are involved as there is no prior history to base analysis on. For example, in 2007 there was no way of knowing that smartphone sales would explode. In 2004, few analysts had an inkling that digital advertising revenues would skyrocket.

Factor 3: Small Starting Base

The third key factor is a logical and obvious necessary ingredient for 10x stock price appreciation. Many analysts interpret "small starting base" to mean small-cap or mid-cap companies. I disagree. My interpretation is that the starting base (market capitalization) must be small relative to the size of the business opportunity.

For example, Apple was the 8th largest publicly listed technology company by market cap ($106 billion) in 2007. The only thing that mattered was that its market capitalization was small RELATIVE to the ultimate size of the smartphone industry, which was massive. Without the relative difference in size, a 10-year ten-bagger would have not been feasible.

The Problem With Technology Stocks

One area that I avoid is buying into technology IPOs. I may appear to be a bit of a hypocrite given two of my three ten-bagger examples were technology IPOs. In my defense, this is a problem that has been starting to show its ugly face in more recent times, with IPOs such as Facebook (FB) in 2012. My two examples, Microsoft and Google, were further in the past when there was much less greed involved in the IPO process. The problems may still have been there but much less prevalent.

Recent IPOs have showcased the greed there is on the part of venture capitalists, early private investors, so-called "key employees," and investment bankers. There is undoubtedly a cash grab at the time of the IPO. Early private investors want an instant return on their investment, key employees want to become rich, founders and venture capitalists want to be beyond rich. And the investment banks underwriting the IPO are more than willing to support the cash grab so long as they get their lofty cut as well.

The IPO for Facebook in 2012 is a case in point. There was such pent-up demand for Facebook shares that both investment banks and private shareholders bumped the limits on IPO share price, and number of shares released to the public, beyond what could be reasonably sustained in subsequent market activity.

Facebook's share price dropped by 50% shortly after IPO, Source: Portfolio123.com

For this reason, I don't waste my time on IPOs as they are stacked against small public investors in today's markets. There may be exceptions but in general, investors should not expect a fair price when buying into an IPO.

Needless to say, the ServiceNow opportunity identified in this article is not an IPO and does not have this concern.

ServiceNow - The Next hundred-Bagger

ServiceNow recently became a 10-year ten-bagger from its IPO price, and it is my contention that there is still more exceptional performance to come. ServiceNow is a growth stock, and by achieving another 10-year ten-bagger performance, ServiceNow will be a hundred-bagger. I believe this to be not only possible but likely, as I shall explain in this article.

In order to assess this opportunity, let us do a deeper dive into the three key factors for identifying potential 10-year ten-baggers. As a reminder, the three factors are: (1) a wide economic moat; (2) rapidly expanding industries; and (3) a small starting base.

Wide Economic Moat

I can state with a great deal of confidence that ServiceNow has a wide economic moat, not because I performed exhaustive analysis using my own blood, sweat, and tears, but because Morningstar, with its hundreds of analysts, has done so.

The Morningstar wide moat designation underscores their belief that the company will likely maintain its advantage for at least 20 years. Morningstar's economic moat assessment includes both qualitative and quantitative factors. Quantitatively, Morningstar employs among other metrics, a measure of financial health called "Distance to Default", a metric that many financial analysts use to determine the sustainability of profits and the likelihood of bankruptcy.

In the case of ServiceNow, Morningstar has determined that the company has a wide economic moat:

Our overall thesis for our wide moat rating is anchored in both ServiceNow's industry leading customer retention metrics and lifetime value to customer acquisition ratio, or LTV/CAC. ServiceNow has reported 97%, at the low end, to 99% retention every quarter since the data point was first provided in 2013. We view this as indicative of a sticky product and note that many of ServiceNow's peers obfuscate this metric by reporting "revenue retention" instead of customer retention… ServiceNow's pure customer retention metric is best in class, producing LTV/CAC ratios well above the vast majority of software firms in our coverage list. We believe this is indicative of substantial switching costs commensurate with a wide moat rating.

A MOAT "Spoiler alert"

I have a confession to make. This article took a long time to write, a lot longer than I originally anticipated, and at the beginning of my effort, I had a peek at the holdings of the VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT). All ETF companies are required by law to divulge current ETF holdings, so why not take advantage! This ETF was as a convenient starting point for discovering good wide moat investments.

At the beginning of my efforts, ServiceNow was indeed held by the MOAT ETF. With the article near completion, much to my chagrin, I have now observed that ServiceNow is no longer being held by the ETF. As it turns out, the stock was removed, not due to concerns over the company's wide moat, but due to the analysts' conviction that ServiceNow has reached fair value.

Removed constituents - MOAT® VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Source: vaneck.com

The people running the Morningstar wide moat index seem to have this crazy notion that the index should be filled with value stocks trading below what analysts deem fair value. Imagine that!

The principle that investment returns are a function of the price an investor pays for the business, may be based on unreliable forecasts and tends to lead investors astray, particularly when it comes to fast-growing companies.

It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price" - Warren Buffett

So I ask you... Is it not better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than potentially miss an exceptional opportunity entirely while watching from the bleachers? ServiceNow is a growth stock, not a value play, and despite having reached fair value in the eyes of certain analysts, I still consider the stock to be the best long-term growth stock in the universe of U.S. stocks, bar none.

Rapidly Expanding Industry (or should I say Industries?)

ServiceNow is in the business of providing products to enterprise customers, products that provide structure and automation to IT services and other business functions. The company initially focused on ITSM but in 2014, ServiceNow began a strategic transition from being an IT tool vendor to a one-stop shop for workflow management software, a platform that would enable business transformation. This shift involved the development and acquisition of cloud-based SaaS products that could be cross-sold to other parts of their customer's business. In the words of Adam Mansfield:

The strategy being deployed by ServiceNow, in fact, is very much aligned with the approach that enabled Salesforce to set their sights on reaching $60B in revenue by 2034. It is this symmetry that has led to the successes ServiceNow has already had and will likely lead to even greater achievements moving forward.

The company now has six "mission-critical" verticals aimed at capitalizing on the secular shift to cloud applications. These opportunities include three overarching IT verticals:

ITSM accounts for roughly 50% of ServiceNow's business. The ITSM industry is growing at a rate in excess of 14% per year.

accounts for roughly 50% of ServiceNow's business. The ITSM industry is growing at a rate in excess of 14% per year. IT Operations Management [ITOM] accounts for 11% of ServiceNow's business. ITOM allows IT professionals to discover, control, and track cloud-based and physical IT infrastructure. The ITOM public cloud-based industry segment is growing by double digits.

accounts for 11% of ServiceNow's business. ITOM allows IT professionals to discover, control, and track cloud-based and physical IT infrastructure. The ITOM public cloud-based industry segment is growing by double digits. IT Business Management [ITBM] is the most fledgling product of ServiceNow's IT offerings. ITBM involves strategic business portfolio planning and execution.

Add to that three roadmap opportunities: Customer Service, Human Resources and Security Operations.

Given that ServiceNow is developing multiple areas of business with "sticky products," the potential for significant cross-selling, and operating in business segments exhibiting double-digit growth, ServiceNow will in all likelihood experience strong growth on a long-term basis.

Morningstar analyst Andrew Lange employs a long-term growth rate of 26.5% in his model for ServiceNow valuation. Coincidentally, this figure is in line with the 26% CAGR required for ServiceNow to be a 10-year ten-bagger.

Small Starting Base

We have established that ServiceNow has a wide economic moat based on sticky products that could persist for as long as 20 years. We also know that the company has a business strategy for long-term rapid growth, similar to that of Salesforce.com, Inc (CRM) and that Morningstar has pegged long-term growth at 26%.

The third factor and final determinant of whether ServiceNow is a potential 10-year ten-bagger candidate lies with ServiceNow's starting base. At present, ServiceNow a market capitalization of $44 billion.

A good starting point in addressing the third key factor is with CEO John Donahoe's vision to achieve $15 billion in revenues in a few years. Current revenues are approximately $2.5 billion. Based on sales-growth estimates alone, ServiceNow could potentially grow 6x in stock price, assuming the stock trades at a fair value both today and in 10 years hence. But sales growth is not the complete picture.

The best growth-oriented companies sacrifice profits for optimal growth, plow profits back into the company instead of paying taxes or rewarding value-seeking shareholders. If you don't believe me then ask Jeff Bezos, the founder of the most successful company in the world Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

ServiceNow is pursuing a growth strategy similar to that of Amazon.com. Profits have been sacrificed while building out its sales force, launching new products, and heavily investing in SG&A and R&D

ServiceNow's quarterly EPS chart, Source: portfolio123.com.

Admittedly, the earnings picture has been "ugly," but should not matter to anyone except for a few value investors. A more important measure of financial stability is an ongoing positive and expanding Free Cash Flow.

ServiceNow's Free Cash Flow (Trailing Twelve Months) chart, Source: Portfolio123.com.

While sales growth could potentially result in 6x stock price appreciation, the more significant factor is operating leverage as highlighted by Morningstar:

We think SG&A, which sat at nearly 60% of sales on a GAAP basis in fiscal 2017, could move toward 32% by 2027. Therefore, we anticipate operating margins to expand into the mid- to high-30s over the next 10 years.

In terms of the baseball analogy, sales growth will be pitched for the first 8 innings. The sluggers will be brought out in the ninth inning. This will be when growing operating margins crank out massive operating profits, making ServiceNow a probable candidate as a hundred-bagger within the next 10 years.

ServiceNow Annual Growth Rates (as of April 2019)

1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Revenue 35.98% 37.41% 43.77% EPS 76.81% 23.46% 11.49%

Source: Portfolio123

Investment Risks

While the long-term picture for ServiceNow appears to be quite rosy, there are several investment risks that investors should be aware of.

The first concern is that the investment is based on lofty revenue growth expectations that may fail to materialize. Outlook failure may occur as a result of new technological trends, increased competition, or erosion of customer retention.

As ServiceNow increases its footprint, it increasingly competes within other business verticals where ServiceNow again has to be an industry disrupter.

Finally, ServiceNow will eventually need to focus more on smaller enterprises in order to fuel growth expectations. As the company expands into smaller businesses, total annualized contract value, or ACV, will shrink and potentially weigh on margin expansion efforts.

Food for Thought

Due to the length of this article, I have chosen not to discuss some items that may be of interest to investors:

ServiceNow holds the No. 1 ranking on the 2018 Forbes Most Innovative Companies list John Donahoe became President and CEO of ServiceNow in 2017. Donahoe has experience as CEO of both eBay and Bain & Company. ServiceNow has made 12 acquisitions including 7 in the last two years. The latest two acquisitions are in the field of AI and natural language processing. Speculation is abundant that ServiceNow may be the target of a take-over. Google Cloud and Salesforce are potential suitors. Adobe and ServiceNow are now partners.

Summary

ServiceNow is the top company on my list of potential 10-year ten-baggers for several reasons. The company satisfies all three of my key ingredients, including a wide economic moat, rapidly expanding industries and a small starting base.

The company has a vision of where it wants to go and is actively progressing towards that goal, transforming from an IT tool vendor into a platform that enables business transformation.

ServiceNow currently finds itself in a corporate mindset sweet spot, similar to the position IBM was in the 1960s and '70s. The conservative mindset dictates that ServiceNow is the platform of choice for large organizations given the company's record of success.

I am also a strong admirer of any company able to produce sticky products and achieve a high customer retention rate. These properties suggest a well-thought-out product with high quality.

While the long-term picture for ServiceNow appears to be quite rosy, there are risks that investors should be aware of. The risks include unforeseen industry disrupters, lofty growth expectations and the eventual need to focus on smaller enterprises, leading to compressed margins.

While ServiceNow has already become a ten-bagger, I have high expectations that a hundred-bagger performance is in the works, within the next 10 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.