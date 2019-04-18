Vereit: 6.9%-Yield And 25% Upside Potential

The price drop offers income investors the opportunity to add a high-quality REIT to their portfolios, at an attractive price.

VEREIT, Inc.'s (VER) shares are on sale again. The commercial property REITs' shares have dropped back to the $8.00 price level this week, which constitutes an attractive opportunity to gobble up shares in VEREIT, in my opinion. The real estate investment trust covers its payout with adjusted funds from operations and has a strong performing business. Shares are undervalued and have considerable upside potential. An investment in VER yields 6.9 percent.

VEREIT - Portfolio Overview

VEREIT is a widely diversified U.S. commercial property REIT with considerable investments in retail, restaurant, office, and industrial properties. At the end of the December quarter, VEREIT's real estate portfolio consisted of 3,994 properties with an occupancy rate of 98.8 percent.

Source: VEREIT Investor Presentation

VEREIT is not a pure-play retail, office, or industrial REIT. Instead, the company has investments in multiple property categories. Retail properties, however, make up the majority of VEREIT's property portfolio, representing 42 percent of annualized rental income.

Here's a breakdown by asset type.

Source: VEREIT

VEREIT is highly diversified in terms of geography, tenant structure, and industry. Texas is still VEREIT's largest market, followed by Ohio and Florida.

Source: VEREIT

In terms of tenant structure, the top 10 percent of VEREIT's tenants account for just 27.2 percent of annualized rental income with Red Lobster still being the REIT's largest tenant.

Here's a breakdown by tenant.

Source: VEREIT

A look at VEREIT's industry diversification stats reveals that the company relies heavily on the restaurant industry which isn't surprising since the fast food chain Red Lobster is VEREIT's largest tenant. Discount retail stores also consolidate a large chunk of VEREIT's annualized rental income.

Source: VEREIT

VEREIT has a staggered lease maturity schedule which helps mitigate cash flow risks. In 2019 and 2020, for instance, the commercial property REITs' lease expirations are below 4 percent every year. VEREIT should have no problems rolling over expiring leases in a rising economy.

Source: VEREIT

The Dividend Is Safe

As I have said throughout 2018, I see no considerable risks to VEREIT's dividend over the short haul, and my general attitude towards VEREIT's dividend sustainability has not changed: VEREIT widely outearns its dividend with adjusted funds from operations and has consistently maintained a conservative AFFO-payout ratio.

Source: Achilles Research

Why You Should Consider Buying VEREIT On The Drop

VEREIT's shares have dropped off in the last couple of days which potentially offers income investors an entry opportunity in the stock. VEREIT's share price has fallen back to the $8.00 price level lately, and shares are close to being oversold again based on the Relative Strength Index or RSI.

Source: StockCharts

Technical sentiment, however, isn't the only reason why I purchase could make sense here: VEREIT's valuation and risk/reward ratio have also improved on the sell-off.

The commercial property REIT has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to trickle in somewhere between $0.68/share and $0.70/share in 2019. Shares today sell for $8.00, implying an ~11.6x 2019e AFFO multiple.

That being said, though, I think VEREIT's shares have room to trade up to $10 at which point VEREIT's valuation would reflect a 14.5x AFFO multiple. Consistent operating results and the resolution of VEREIT's litigation issues (discussed next) could be positive catalysts for VEREIT's shares. A $10 price target on VEREIT implies 25 percent upside potential.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

VEREIT released a statement earlier in April informing shareholders that the company has settled with certain shareholders regarding its accounting scandal that hit the company in 2014/2015. As per the press statement [emphasis mine]:

PHOENIX, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - VEREIT, Inc. announced today that between March 31, 2019 and April 5, 2019, VEREIT, Inc. and VEREIT Operating Partnership, L.P. (collectively "VEREIT" or the "Company") entered into Settlement Agreements and Releases (the "Settlement Agreements") to settle claims with shareholders (the "Settling Shareholders") who decided not to participate as class members in the class action pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, In re American Realty Capital Properties, Inc., Litigation, No. 1:15-mc-00040-AKH (the "Class Action"). The claims at issue in the Class Action arose out of the disclosures made by the Company in October 2014 and March 2015 regarding its financial statements, which included the Company's March 2015 restatement of certain of its previously issued financial statements. Pursuant to the terms of the Settlement Agreements, the parties have agreed that the Settling Shareholders will release all claims related to the purchase or sale of the Company's securities during the period at issue in the Class Action and the Company will make payments to the Settling Shareholders totaling approximately $12.2 million in connection with the settlement and release of the claims.

The statement, in my opinion, has nothing to do with the sell-off in the last couple of days, though. VEREIT has been involved in litigation for a while now, and I have pointed to ongoing litigation risk as a risk factor that investors have to take into account. Despite litigation risk, however, VEREIT's value proposition as a REIT income play is pretty decent.

Your Takeaway

The drop in VEREIT's share price is a good entry opportunity for high-yield investors and it has nothing to do with the press statement made earlier this month, in my opinion. VEREIT may or may not have to make a larger settlement payment to suing shareholders down the line, but the REIT's core business is in really good shape right now and VEREIT has rather good portfolio and dividend coverage stats. Importantly, I see upside potential in case those litigation issues eventually get resolved. In the meantime, investors get to collect a healthy 6.9 percent yield. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.