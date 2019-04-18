Weekly Review Of Preferred Stock CEFs: The Z-Scores In The Sector Continue Moving Higher

All of the funds from the sector are traded at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them to our portfolio.

Introduction

The preferred stock closed-end funds are currently trading at high Z-scores and relatively tight NAV/Price spreads. Some of the CEFs are statistically overvalued here and might be good "Sell" candidates. However, we should be cautious with the short game because it requires a lot of patience to enter the trade in the right moment. Let us now continue with our brief review of the preferred closed-end funds.

The News

Over the past week, there were no news that could affect the sector's performance.

The benchmark

The leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF) closed the week in negative territory. In the first two days of the trading week, PFF lost more than $0.20 per share of its price. The following days were quite calm with quite low trading volume. On Friday, the ETF finished the week at a price of $36.68 per share. On a weekly basis, the fund lost $0.13 per share.

Source: barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). In the end of March, the bond ETF reached a new high of $126.69 per share. Since then, TLT has lost $4.02 per share or 3.17%. The ETF closed the trading week at a price of $122.67 per share. On a weekly basis, the benchmark has erased $1.36 per share or 0.80% from its price.

Source: barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

1. Sorted By Z-Score

Source: Cefconnect.com

The Z-scores continue moving higher this week as well. Most of the closed-end funds have scores around 1.00. Only one CEF has a negative result but it is quite modest, hence we cannot categorize it as undervalued.

The undisputed leader today is the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI). The preferred fund has a 2.50 Z-score. Quite a high result. Statistically this CEF is a potential "Sell" candidate. This week the NAV/Price spread is wider as well.

Second in line is the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF). The CEF has a 1.70 Z-score at the moment but currently FPF trades at a wide discount. The fund is overvalued only from a statistical perspective.

The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) is the only fund which has a negative result. However, its score is too small to categorize it as undervalued.

2. Baseline Expense

Source: Cefconnect.com

From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio. As we can see, the average charge in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV

Source: Cefconnect.com

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the closed-end funds with higher yields based on the net asset value. The combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

4. Discount/Premium

Source: Cefconnect.com

The John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) is the leader in this table on a regular basis. Today the closed-end fund has a NAV/Price spread of 10.27%.

The silver medal goes to the most overvalued fund from a statistical perspective - the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI): Source: cefdata.com

As we can see from the chart above, we can see that the fund is close to its high levels. Beneath we see the numbers behind the chart:

Source: Cefconnect.com

HPI is hovering around its 52-week highs:

Source: Cefconnect.com

The spread is huge at the moment and at these trading levels, the fund is quite an attractive "Sell" candidate. Statistically, the CEF is quite overvalued as well.

Another attractive premium is the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF). The preferred CEF has a 6.36% premium and a Z-score of 1.60. Beneath we can see HPF compared to its peer group: Source: cefdata.com

5. Effective Leverage

Source: Cefconnect.com

Leverage magnifies returns, both positively and negatively. And, we look at the effective leverage percentage, and we can understand these high-return results that the funds provide us with. This indicator is also quite important when we do our homework on the closed-end funds. Basically, what we have concluded is that the average leverage percent in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate

Source: Cefconnect.com

Above, we saw what was the historical performance of the funds, but probably, most of you are interested in the current return which could be achieved, and that is the reason why I sorted the funds by the highest distribution rate.

Conclusion

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions as most of the closed-end funds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. The "wide" discounts in the sector are not so wide anymore compared to their average trading levels. There are several CEFs that I would recommend as potential "Short" trades. But as we know, the short game requires a lot of patience to enter at the right moment.

Note: This article was originally published on April 14, 2019, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.