3 Upcoming Dividend Increases

An average increase of 16.4% with all 3 sporting at least a 10% increase.

All stocks have at least five years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

I'm a huge fan of dividend growth stocks and hope you are too. If you do, you are in the right place! I've compiled a list of stocks that are increasing their dividends next week. This gives investors an opportunity to start or add to a position to capture an upcoming payment. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 0 Contender 1 Challenger 2

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 8 1.99 22-Apr-19 22.22% Challenger Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 7 2.51 24-Apr-19 15.38% Challenger Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Common Stock (WSM) 14 3.33 25-Apr-19 11.63% Contender

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date by which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent CIVB 0.09 0.11 22.22% LKFN 0.26 0.3 15.38% WSM 0.43 0.48 11.63%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52-Week Low 52-Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High CIVB 22.16 15.55 25.88 23.82 43% Off Low 14% Off High LKFN 47.9 37.79 51.25 15.36 27% Off Low 7% Off High WSM 57.64 45.01 73.99 14.12 28% Off Low 22% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate. I swapped back in the old rates from the CCC list as I work out some kinks with my own calculated rates.

Ticker Yield 1-Yr DG 3-Yr DG 5-Yr DG 10-Yr DG Chowder Rule WSM 3.33 9.1 6.8 7.9 13.5 11.3 LKFN 2.51 17.6 16.7 15.2 9.5 17.7 CIVB 1.99 28 17 16.4 -9.9 18.4

Bonus Charts

Williams-Sonoma is the highlight this week. This is also a refresher for myself as I used to own shares. The company owns a number of higher end retail store brands most notably the namesake Williams-Sonoma. They also own brands West Elm and Pottery Barn among others. They've managed to grow their dividend all through the recession with their 14-year dividend growth history.

(Source)

What has always interested me was that more than 50% of sales are from online - they were definitely leaders in the shift to online space. Additionally, they have a token amount of debt which is also why they don't have an S&P credit rating.

They had a big run-up to $70 last fall before the rug was pulled out dropping them back to $50. They've now been middling in their 52-week range. In absolute terms, the stock looks reasonably valued both based on some of their past history and with a P/E of approximately 12.8.

While shares have an AA- credit rating and the aforementioned 56 years of dividend growth history, shares seem a little stretched here. EPS is expected to decline year over year with them already starting at 23x earnings. When the whole market tanked during Q4 of 2018, shares seemed more reasonably valued when they dipped just under $60.

From Simply Safe Dividends, the company sports a slightly better-than-average safety score of 61 though it comes with a higher growth rate (81) and better than average yield (59).

(Source)

Running a stock return calculation against the S&P (SPY) since April of 2010, SPY beat WSM (12.55% versus 10.8% annually).

That said, there were clear times of outperformance by Williams-Sonoma. Shares got hot back in 2015 and a prudent investor may have decided to take winnings and cut bait back then. This is the old adage of short-term versus long-term market pricing. Earnings grew steadily over the time period but the short-term exuberance provided investors a great potential selling point also.

(Courtesy: Custom Stock Alerts)

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.