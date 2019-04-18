Carvana: All Smoke And Mirrors

This data further confirms to us that Carvana is pursuing an unworkable business model that has no hope of generating a profit in the long run.

Recent third party data shows its Average Selling Price decreasing q-o-q to ~$18600--that is remarkably low and reflects a decrease in the ASP for the second quarter in a row.

Carvana is growing revenues; but it can't raise its prices--which it must do (and by a significant margin) to have any hope of generating a profit.

Recent third-party data shows that Carvana (CVNA) experienced nearly 100% y-o-y growth in its most recent quarter, implying unit sales approaching 36,750 for Q12019.

The same data, however, indicates a paltry 3% growth in Average Selling Price y-o-y, implying an ASP of ~$18,600 for the quarter. If accurate (and the third party source has proven to be quite accurate in the past), that is dismal; and it reflects the second quarter in a row where ASP has decreased.

The move is significant not only because it is in the wrong direction and because it is sequential, but also because it is doing so from a starting point that is already massively under-market and substantially far afield from where it must be in the long run. Stated differently, if Carvana was struggling to capture the last $500 in its march towards its final target ASP, then perhaps its difficulties in raising the ASP could be understood (as one would expect there to be a fair bit of price and demand sensitivity around the last $500). But, here, Carvana is struggling to move its ASP thousands of dollars from where it must ultimately end up. That, to us, is a glaring red flag.

We attribute Carvana’s difficulty in raising its ASP to two potential problems. First, and as discussed in our last analysis entitled: Carvana Pursuing an Unworkable Biz Model, we believe Carvana’s business model of selling used vehicles sight-unseen online inherently yields lower ASPs (and GPUs) than conventional brick-and-mortar used car operations—where consumers are more emotionally driven, less price sensitive, and are confronted with a salesperson. Second, we suspect Carvana sells an out-sized percentage of its vehicles to low-credit quality customers (ergo, the significant jump in unit sales right around tax refund season) and that its financiers, accordingly, limit Carvana’s ability to raise its selling prices to keep their “loan-to-value” exposure within acceptable limits.

In either case, Carvana is selling a product where demand is extremely limited and where the end-prices paid by customers and/or financiers is simply too low to ever be able to generate a profit, even if we assume Carvana can lower its SG&A to target levels in the long run (which we doubt). And while Carvana is growing revenues and selling more units q-o-q, that is hardly impressive when the units being sold are at liquidation-like prices that are driving massive losses.

This most recent data point is now the second significant KPI in recent quarters (in addition to its CAC) that appears to be moving in the wrong direction, and further confirms to us that Carvana is pursuing an unworkable, unproven business model. We remain short Carvana.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CVNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.