Margin Improvement Can Drive HD Supply Holdings Upwards

HDS Has Upside Potential

HD Supply Holdings (HDS) distributes industrial distributors to the contractors, maintenance professionals, home builders, industrial businesses, and government entities in North America. I expect HDS's stock price to strengthen in 2019 as the economic drivers get stronger and the company's gross margin expands.

Many of the company's primary value drivers have been exhibiting strength in 2019. While the new privately-owned house units have weakened in 2019 compared to the last quarter of 2018, the low foreclosure rate and the unemployment rate should lead to sharper sales growth in 2019. The most notable change in the company's performance would result from the gross margin improvement as the stress of input cost inflation (i.e. commodity prices of the products the company sells) and tariff diminish.

While the large projects in the West Coast and Southeast U.S. will primarily drive HDS in 2019, the smaller projects and construction activities can reinforce growth. The company's revenue growth expectation is in line with its peers, and it can outperform its peers in operating margin expansion. The company has a healthy cash flow, but a more leveraged balance sheet than some of its peers, which can be concerning going forward.

Housing Units Show Some Weakness In Early-2019

HD Supply Holdings' primary activities include maintenance, repair, and operations (or MRO), construction, and specialty construction services. The company's Facilities Maintenance business unit serves the hospitality, healthcare, multifamily, and institutional facility customers. These facilities typically require maintenance, repair, and remodeling activities. According to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, new privately-owned housing units decreased by 3% in December 2018 compared to January 2018. The declining trend has continued in 2019 as well. By February, it is estimated to have reduced by 2.3% further. According to edzarenski.com, non-residential buildings construction spending is expected to decline marginally in 2019 (down 0.2%). In 2020, however, growth is likely to pick up to 8.9%. Residential construction spending for 2019 is expected to stay flat and then clip up in 2020.

Unemployment Rate And Foreclosure Continue To Fall

The key factors that influence the housing and construction market include higher unemployment levels, mortgage availability issue, home improvement financing, mortgage delinquency and foreclosure rates, and lower housing turnover. In 2018, U.S. unemployment was the lowest since 2008, according to data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics. It has continued to dip until March 2019 to 3.8% from 4% in January. According to Atom Data Solutions, the U.S. foreclosure activity in Q1 2019 was 23% below Q4 and 15% below Q1 2018. The falling rate indicates a much lower foreclosure risk associated with mortgages. Lender repossession of properties in the U.S. has also dropped in Q1 2019. So, with the low unemployment rate, the improved construction market, and significantly low foreclosure rates, the medium-to-long-term industry drivers for HDS are robust.

The Sales-Push In 2018

To augment sales, HDS adopted a variety of approaches last year, which included an accelerated investment in the sales force, selling tools and analytics. A new website to interact closely with the customers, providing field associates with customer and product data, and adding property improvement business line - all these have started to benefit the Facilities Maintenance segment. On top of that, the company added three new locations in priority districts, New York City, Los Angeles, and San Diego to facilitate the Construction & Industrial business unit.

In March 2018, HDS acquired A.H. Harris Construction Supplies, a leading specialty construction distributor. The acquisition expanded HDS's market presence in the north-eastern United States. However, the acquisition has not proved to be very profitable so far. It reduced HDS's gross margin by 0.3% in FY2018 compared to the previous year. Despite that, HDS's various marketing initiatives resulted in a nearly 40% increase in Construction & Industrial-White Cap sales in some of the outperforming districts in 2018.

Tariff Effect

HDS has generally been able to pass along a part of the rebar cost increases through pricing hikes. By the end of 2018, the year-over-year cost is still up ~10%, although it came down in recent months. Despite the price hike, the higher rebar cost negatively affected the company's operating margin by ~0.2% in FY2018. The cost inflation was primarily due to the Section 301 tariffs that were imposed on Chinese imports in late 2018. I expect gross margin pressures from rebar to moderate through the first half of 2019.

Facilities Management Segment: Performance And Outlook

In Q4 2018, the Facilities Management segment revenues declined by 9% compared to Q3, although over the prior year, it increased by 15%. The segment gross margin increased by 0.8% year-over-year led by improved results in category management. Also, the margin in the multi-family vertical improved, which pulled the segment margin up.

Let us now consider the average daily sales trend in 2019 so far, and what it means for HDS. In January, the company's average daily sales increased by 10.3% compared to a year ago. In February, the year-over-year average daily sale growth was 8.1%. The Construction & Industrial segment growth was higher than the Facilities Maintenance segment's growth in February. However, compared to January 2019, the February sales represented a 25% decline. The company's overall activity is closely related to weather because outdoor construction activities and safe delivery of products depend on the weather condition. In February, California saw significant rain while the Pacific Northwest, the Midwest, and the Northeast saw cold winter. California accounted for 24.7% of the company's net sales in FY2018. Inclement weather is likely to affect the company's Q1 2019 sales adversely.

The MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) is HDS's key operation. Here, the company delivers supplies and services needed to maintain and upgrade hospitality, healthcare, multifamily, and institutional facilities. The MRO market grew ~2% in Q4 2018. In Q1 2019, the company expects the MRO market to grow ~1% to 2%.

Construction & Industrial: Performance And Outlook

In Q4 2018, the Construction & Industrial segment revenues declined by 11% compared to Q3, although over the prior year, it increased by 31%. The segment gross margin decreased by 0.4% year-over-year led by the gross margin reduction from the A.H. Harris operations, as I discussed earlier in the article. Also, the adverse effects of the rebar cost increase affected margin adversely in Q4.

HDS sees substantial long-term internal growth opportunities in the development of new sports and entertainment complexes, major airport renovations, corporate headquarters, data centers, and distribution centers. Much of the construction activity is expected to be concentrated in the West Coast and Southeast U.S. Along with delivering to the projects above, the company can also benefit from the smaller projects and construction activities that occur around those areas of development.

How Much Will The Company Grow In Q1 And FY2019?

In aggregate, the non-residential construction and the residential construction market are estimated to grow by 2% to 3% in 2019. Based on the end market growth, in Q1 2019, the management expects sales to be in the range of $1.465 billion and $1.515 billion, which at the guidance mid-point, represents a 3% rise in revenues compared to Q4 2018. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $192 million and $207 million, which at the guidance mid-point, represents a 6.7% increase versus Q4 2018. Similarly, net income guidance represents a 50% improvement in Q1.

In FY2019, the company's sales are expected to be in the range of $6.3 billion and $6.45 billion, which at the guidance mid-point, represents a 5.4% rise in revenues compared to FY2018. Adjusted EBITDA can range between $900 million and $950 million, which at the guidance mid-point, represents a 6.2% increase versus FY2018. Similarly, EPS guidance represents a 69% improvement in FY2019.

Comparison With Peers' Outlook

Based on DXP Enterprises' (DXPE) organic and inorganic revenue growth through the Application Specialties acquisition, its management believes the company can achieve a gross margin of more-than-28% in FY2019 compared to 27% in FY2018. Capital projects, MRO, and OEM business are expected to drive DXPE's organic sales.

Now, Inc. (DNOW) expects revenues to increase in Q1 by low to mid-single-digit range. The company will seek to strengthen its quotation process and pricing and improve its operating efficiencies. It has been able to manage spot cost changes and inventory mix related to Section 232 by integrating the changes into its pricing and quoting process.

WESCO International (WCC) expects revenues to increase by 3% to 6% in FY2019 compared to FY2018. By the company's estimates, the end market in the U.S. and Canada can improve by 2% to 5% in FY2019. In contrast, other international markets can decline by low-to-mid-single digit. The company's operating margin can vary between 4.3% and 4.7%, which would be nearly unchanged compared to its current performance.

Challenges From Competition

The competition factor is likely to influence HDS's policies. Investors may note that the distribution market is largely fragmented. However, the smaller operators in the U.S. and Canada are consolidating, driven by customer needs and supplier capabilities. So, economies of scale and new business models can give new competitors an edge. Plus, the new entrants may also be willing to operate at lower gross profit. In such a scenario, maintaining or improving operating margin can turn out to be difficult for the established players, which can negatively affect HDS's stock price appreciation potential.

Cash Flow And Debt Level

In FY2018, HDS generated $584 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was 16% higher than FY2017. Although revenues increased by 18% in FY2018, the cash flow growth was mitigated by the company's decision to carry some additional inventory at year-end following the tariff hike.

In FY2019, HDS expects capex to be around 2% of the annual sales, which at the estimated sales, would turn out to be $127 million, or an 11% increase over FY2018. On November 30, 2018, the company's Board authorized a new share repurchase program of $500 million of its common stock. As of February 3, 2019, it repurchased 3.3 million shares at an average price of $37.84 per share. Since then, the stock price has climbed to $44.3 (on April 17, 2019).

The majority of HDS's debt repayment obligation ($1.38 billion) lies in 2022-2023. With the available liquidity (cash balance and revolving credit facility) of $589 million, and assuming similar cash flow plus no debt repayment obligations in near-term, HDS does not have short-term financial risks. But, its debt-to-equity ratio (1.4x) is higher than its competitors' average (0.76x). Its competitors include WESCO International (WCC), Fastenal Company (FAST), and DXP Enterprises (DXPE).

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

HDS is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~11.4x. Based on sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is lower, which implies higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between FY2013 and FY2018, HDS's EV/EBITDA multiple was 13.8x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

HDS's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in is line with the industry peers' average multiple compression because the company is expected to improve EBITDA in line with the rise in the peers' average in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a similar current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers' average. However, the TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (FAST, DXPE, and WCC) average of 12.1x.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 13 sell-side analysts rated HDS a "buy" in April (includes strong buys), while five of the sell-side analysts rated it a "hold". None of them rated a "sell". The consensus target price is $48.9, which at its current price yields ~9% returns.

What's The Take On HDS?

HDS's primary value drivers are going strong. While the new privately-owned house units have weakened in 2019 compared to the last quarter of 2018, the low foreclosure rate and the low unemployment rate should pave the way for sharper growth in HDS's sales in 2019, unless unforeseen events hit the economy. The most notable change in the company's performance would reflect from the gross margin improvement as the stress of input cost inflation and tariff rise diminish, although a higher input cost can weaken the company's competitiveness in the market.

Large projects in the West Coast and Southeast U.S. will primarily drive HDS in 2019, and smaller projects and construction activities can reinforce the growth. While its revenue growth expectation is in line with its peers, the company can outperform its peers in operating margin expansion. The company has a healthy cash flow, but a more leveraged balance sheet than some of its peers. I do not expect HDS's stock price to show much appreciation in the short-term, but it should strengthen in 2019 as the economic drivers get stronger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.