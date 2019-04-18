Gold Resource: Last Production Before Isabella Pearl First Contribution

The recent stock weakness should be used to accumulate the company which is now trading at a substantial discount to fair value.

On April 17, 2019, Gold Resource reported its preliminary production numbers for the first quarter of 2019.

Image: The Aguila Mill, Mexico

Investment Thesis

Gold Resource (GORO) holds a 100% interest in a significant property consisting of six distinct locations in Oaxaca, Mexico, including the producing Arista Mine and Aguila Mill at the El Aguila Project.

The Aguila mine is the flagship operation including the Arista underground deposit - gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc - which provided for ~90% of the production in 2018, while the open-pit mine at Aguila contributed about 6% of the total output.

Further production increase should be coming from the Switchback vein system.

Note: Gold Resource also has a second underground mine in operation in Mexico called the Mirador mine at the Alta Gracia deposit, which accounted for about 2% of the gold equivalent production.

Gold Resource is now very close to producing commercially in Nevada with its Isabella Pearl mine.

The Company not only remains on target to produce first gold at Isabella Pearl by June 2019, but is evaluating the possibility of selling gold sooner in carbon form.

This production update for the first quarter of 2019 is the last one which indicates a gold production coming from the Mexican side only.

Beginning in the second quarter of 2019, the company will show a combined gold equivalent production including Nevada asset.

The future growth is enormous with the new Isabella Pearl mine. The Isabella Pearl should return more positive cash flow than Arista because it is an open-pit heap leach shallow, with consequently a lower all-in sustaining cost (AISC).

The investment thesis is quite simple. Gold Resource has an excellent balance sheet and is run by prudent management, which is consistent with a long-term investment profile.

The recent stock weakness should be used to accumulate the company which is now trading at a substantial discount to fair value based on the new contribution of the Isabella Pearl mine.

Production Overview

Gold Resource reached its annual production targets last year, producing 26.8K gold ounces and 1.67M silver ounces in the 12 months ended December 31, 2018, with an AISC by-product of $655 per ounce.

Gold and Silver Production snapshot.

Source: Q4 Presentation

Gold Resource confirmed guidance for 2019 this quarter.

Preliminary Gold Production For The First Quarter Of 2019

On April 17, 2019, Gold Resource reported its preliminary production numbers for the first quarter of 2019.

Preliminary first quarter production from the Company's Oaxaca Mining Unit totaled approximately 6,538 ounces of gold, 364,653 ounces of silver, 433 tonnes of copper, 2,153 tonnes of lead and 5,838 tonnes of zinc. The Company maintains its 2019 Oaxaca Mining Unit Annual Outlook of 27,000 gold ounces and 1,700,000 silver ounces, plus or minus 10%. The Company expects its Nevada Mining Unit to produce its first gold from the Isabella Pearl mine in the second quarter of 2019.

Based on the Gold/Silver (ratio of 84.7:1), 364,653 Oz of Silver represents 4,305 Oz Gold Equivalent.

However, it is an estimate, and this number should be used as a temporary indication only. If we look at the second quarter ratio based on the same calculation, we have a ratio of 1,308/$15.44 or 84.7:1.

How I Calculated The Gold/Silver Ratio?

The first-quarter of 2019 gold and silver prices are based on 60 trading days from January through March. The average price was ~$1,308 per ounce of gold and ~$15.44/Ag Oz.

A look at this quarterly production from a long-term perspective starting Q2'15.

A Few Comments About The Preliminary Production Numbers For 1Q'19

1 - Production for the 1Q'19 is about 10,843 Oz Au Equivalent, down 7.4% sequentially and down 9.8% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

2 - The Company maintains its 2019 Annual Outlook of 27,000 gold ounces and 1.7 M silver ounces, plus or minus 10% or about 48K Oz Au Equivalent.

3 - Gold price is approximately $1,308/Oz for the 1Q'19 compared to $1,214/Oz realized in the 4Q'18. Silver is about $15.44/Oz.

I have estimated revenues for the first quarter of 2019 at around $27.5 million.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Gold Resource has been unjustly punished since February 2019 after realizing a good uptrend fueled by a bullish price of gold.

However, the stock dropped precipitously at the end of February with the fourth quarter results. The market discounted the future effect of Isabella Pearl mine totally and sold off the stock since then.

The downtrend was aggravated by the recent weakness of the gold price. However, this situation should be seen as an excellent opportunity to accumulate with the new production from Isabella Pearl expected to deliver its first gold in June 2019 or even earlier.

Source: Goro Presentation

Technical Analysis

GORO is now retesting the December 2018 low and trade at line support of the descending triangle pattern with a line resistance at $4.30.

I strongly recommend accumulating below $3.80 and eventually sell about 20% of your position at $4.75 (long-term resistance). I have a target for GORO at $6 for 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GORO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have started accumulating at below $3.80