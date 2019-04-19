The Soybean Crush: A Clue About The Price Path Of The Oilseed

The soybean crush spread is the economics of processing the raw oilseed into soybean products; soybean meal and soybean oil. Soybean meal is a primary ingredient in the production of animal feed and other products. Soybean oil is essential when it comes to many food products that feed the world along with its use as a cooking oil.

In the crude oil market, crack spreads which represent the economics of refining the raw energy commodity into gasoline and distillate products are an excellent tool for monitoring demand for fossil fuel. In soybeans, the crush spread plays the same role. Rising processing spreads in both the oil and soybean markets can be a real-time indicator of demand for the commodities as well as for the profits of companies that refine and process the oil and soybeans.

Processing spreads are a piece of the puzzle when it comes to analyzing the path of least resistance of prices. Recently, the rise of the price of gasoline provided support for higher oil prices. The US is the world's leading producer and exporter of soybeans. As we are now at the beginning of the 2019 crop year in the US, soybean prices have been weak, but the crush spread has been flatlining which tells us that the prices of soybean products are keeping pace with the oilseed futures.

Soybeans trade on the CBOT division of the CME along with futures contracts for meal and soybean oil.

The most direct route for a risk position in the soybean futures market is via the futures and options on the CBOT, but the Teucrium Soybean ETF product (SOYB) provides an alternative for those who do not trade or invest in the futures arena.

Soybeans are in the crosshairs of US-Chinese trade

Before the trade dispute between the US and China broke out last year, the Chinese typically purchased one-quarter of the US soybean crop each year. However, in 2018 tariffs on Chinese goods coming into the US and retaliatory measures by China caused the most populous nation in the world to cancel all oilseed purchases for 2018 and 2019 which sent the price of soybean futures cascading lower.

As the weekly chart of CBOT soybean futures highlights, the price of the oilseed traded to a peak at $10.71 per bushel in 2018 at the end of February when the crop year was approaching. However, the outbreak of a trade dispute pushed prices lower to a bottom at $8.1050 in mid-July as the US lost a buyer that purchased the crop yield from one out of every four acres of production in the past. It did not help that the weather conditions were ideal, and farmers planted more beans than corn in 2018 because the oilseed offered a better financial return as the planting season approached and producers put hedges in place.

The weekly chart shows that the price of nearby soybean futures recovered to a high at $9.28 per bushel in mid-December 2018, but they have been trending lower since then even though we are now at the time of the year when uncertainty over the 2019 crop in the US should be peaking. On April 18, the oilseed futures were below the $8.80 per bushel level.

The weather is the primary factor when it comes to prices for the 2019 crop

The lack of Chinese buying in the soybean market in 2018 caused inventories to rise. In their most recent WASDE report on April 9, the US Department of Agriculture told markets that stockpiles of bean rose from the March report which stood in front of any recovery in the soybean futures market.

Despite the ongoing trade dispute and the recent optimism that both sides will reach a new framework for trade that will end the protectionist policies, the price of soybeans has been edging lower. At the same time, floods across wide areas of the US farm belt is delaying planting, but bean prices have not incorporated the wet conditions, the potential for a solution to the trade issues, or uncertainty of the 2019 crop.

Every year, Mother Nature is the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for corn and soybean prices in the US. In 2012, drought caused the prices of both grains to rise to all-time highs, but since then deal weather conditions led to bumper crops and enough corn and beans to satisfy global demand requirements.

The current flood conditions are pushing back planting in areas of the US, and the weather over the coming months will determine the size of the crop that will feed an ever-growing world when it comes to the population. Each quarter the world adds approximately 20 million more mouths to feed which means that in 2019 compared to 2018, the addressable market for food has expanded by around 80 million people.

Farmers are planting fewer beans than corn this year - the hog market in China could reduce demand for beans

Meanwhile, the price of soybeans for May delivery was trading at under $8.90 per bushel on April 16, and new crop November beans were at the $9.20 per bushel level down from the high of 2019 at almost $9.70 on February 1.

Last year, farmers planted more beans than corn on their acreage because the new crop corn-soybean ratio rose to 2.8 bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value.

As the quarterly chart of the price of soybean divided by corn futures shows the average for the price relationship is around the 2.4 bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value. In the lead up to the 2018 crop year, the ratio was at the 2.8 level which led to more bean planting. When the ratio is above 2.4 farmers, tend to plant more beans because the oilseed provides more revenue, when it is below 2.4, they typically plant more corn. Farmers are business people, and since they have a choice when it comes to planting beans or corn, they plant the crop that makes them the most money.

As the chart of new crop, November soybean futures divided by new crop December corn futures illustrates, the relationship has been at or below the 2.4 average which is substantially lower than last year's level. Even though the ratio is at the long-term norm, it is lower than last year which means that farmers will plant more corn in 2019 than they did in 2018 and fewer beans this year than last.

Additionally, corn demand is likely to rise in 2019 because of rising crude oil prices. In the US, corn is the main ingredient in the production of ethanol. The blend of gasoline and ethanol in the US could be rising as the EPA lifted a ban on E15 which contains 5% more ethanol than the stand blend with gasoline.

Another factor is weighing on the price soybeans these days aside from the trade dispute. An outbreak of African Swine Fever in China is killing many pigs. China is the world's leading producer of pork, but fewer pigs mean the demand for animal feed is declining which weighs on the price of soybean meal and in turn, the price of soybeans.

Floods get the crop year off to a shaky start, but the crush spread is holding despite lower demand for meal from China

There are bullish and bearish factors at play in the soybean futures market as we head into the 2019 planting season. The delay because of flooding should be creating lots of uncertainty when it comes to this year's crop. The longer it takes to plant seeds, the more problematic a period of hot and dry conditions could become during the summer months if plants are immature and unable to withstand a drought. The bullish case for beans could unfold if flooding continues and leads to a dry and hot summer growing season across the fertile plains of the United States. Moreover, a trade deal that causes massive buying of US soybeans by China could lead to higher prices in the blink of an eye. Since beans moved appreciably lower on the back of the trade dispute in 2018, they could recover dramatically if the Us and China agree to a deal.

On the other side of the fundamental coin, a continuation of problems in the Chinese hog market could limit demand for animal feed which would weigh on the price of soybean meal, and soybeans, by extension. However, the current level of the processing spread for crushing beans into products provides no significant clues about the state of demand for soybean products.

The weekly chart of the synthetic soybean crush spread shows that it suffered a substantial decline in 2018 when the economics for crushing beans into products fell from $2.09 in July to 83.25 cents per bushel in December. The absence of Chinese buying and oversupplies in the bean and bean product markets pushed the spread lower. At $1.03 on April 18, the processing spread recovered from the lows, and we have yet to experience any selling on the back of the problems facing the hog market and falling demand for animal feed. The crush spread has been making higher lows and higher highs in 2019, and it is worth watching the trajectory of the processing spread over the coming weeks as a sign of demand for soybean products which translate into demand for the raw oilseed. On April 18, the crush spread is not telling us much as the prices of meal and oil are keeping pace with soybeans. However, that could change in the blink of an eye over the coming days and weeks which would likely impact the prices of new crop November soybean futures.

SOYB for long positions in the oilseed

Despite the bearish price action in the soybean futures market that has taken the price of November futures steadily lower since February and is now close to the lowest price since November 2018, the path of prices remains highly uncertain for the 2019 crop year. The uncertainty could lead to lots of price volatility over the coming weeks and months. The most direct route for a trade or investment position in the soybean market is via the futures and future options that trade on the CBOT division of the CME. However, the Teucrium Soybean ETF product provides an alternative for those who wish to take exposure to the price of the oilseed but do not venture into the futures market. The fund summary for SOYB states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares' NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Soybean Futures Contracts traded on the CBOT or on foreign exchanges.

SOYB holds three CBOT futures contracts, so it does an excellent job replicating the price action in the futures market. The most recent top holdings of SOYB include:

The chart shows that SOYB holds one-third of its assets in nearby July bean futures and the other two-thirds are split equally between the new crop 2019 and 2020 futures contracts. The diversification lowers the impact of the cost of contango or future premiums when it comes to rolling the futures contracts from one month to the next by the ETF product.

SOYB has net assets of $23.30 million and trades an average of 25,072 shares each day.

The price of soybeans at the current level reflects another year of a bumper crop and ideal weather conditions. I am bullish on the price of soybeans and believe that the uncertainty will result in at least one significant move to the upside before the 2019 harvest this coming fall. Moreover, if floods persist and they lead to drought conditions all bets could be off for the soybean futures market. A new trade deal with China that brings buying back could be a bullish cherry on top over the coming weeks.

Soybean prices currently reflect an optimistic view of supplies and pessimistic orientation when it comes to demand. I will be watching the action in the weather and the crush spread for clues of any changes over the coming weeks.

The author is trading soybeans from the long side of the market